Tuesday Roundup: Knights produce highest scoring output of season

Kylee Stortz concluded the game with her 14th strikeout against no walks, and secured the win despite allowing 14 hits. Only two of the six runs scored against her were earned.

Perryville (8-10) received three hits each offensively from Carlie Holdman and Stortz, and broke open a scoreless game with five tallies in the top of the third inning.

North County (9-5) answered with four in the fifth, and executed several bunts to eventually pull even at 6-6 in the seventh before stranding the winning run at third base.

Sammy Waller pitched the duration in defeat, yielding 12 hits and one walk while striking out seven. All nine runs charged against her were unearned.

Waller also paced the hitting attack by going 3-for-5 overall. Kylie Moebes tripled for the Lady Raiders while equaling Gracie Wigger at 2-for-4.

Madi Pyeatt had two hits with two runs scored, and Zoey Cheek singled twice while adding an excellent catch in center field. Addi Goggin and Emilie Morgan notched RBI hits, and Makenna Pierce singled.

North County had won six of its previous seven games.