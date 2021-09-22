Tuesday Roundup: Knights produce highest scoring output of season

FARMINGTON – Just one day after equaling its single-game high with 21 runs against Poplar Bluff, the Farmington softball needed just two innings to establish a new standard.
Four errors by the Cape Central defense contributed to a 15-run outburst as light rain fell throughout the second frame, and the Knights dominated 22-1 at home.
Jayce Jarvis immediately validated her move to the leadoff spot in the order by finishing a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles and six RBI for Farmington (17-6, 4-1).
The sophomore left fielder made a tremendous sliding catch on a sinking liner in the second inning, and earlier handed the Knights a 7-0 advantage with a bases-clearing double to left-center.
Abby Robbins went 2-for-2 with three RBI, two doubles and three runs scored. Angelia Davis and Shelby Bowling also scored each time after reaching safely on their three plate appearances.
Courtney Swink pitched all three innings for the win, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four. She worked around a dropped fly ball in the first.
Consecutive doubles by Robbins and Davis quickly made it 3-0 against Tigers starter Isabella Pattengill, who issued seven walks over 1 1/3 innings.
Cape Central (7-13, 1-4) prolonged the second frame for Pattengill and a reliever with a dropped toss to first and collision between two outfielders. Another run scored during a force play at home when the catcher stood a couple of feet from the plate.
Elly Robbins lined a two-run single for a 10-0 separation after McKennah Wallace drew a bases-loaded walk on four pitches. Alayna Resinger notched two RBI on a sacrifice fly and subsequent single that made it 19-0.
The Knights remain one game back in the SEMO Conference title chase, but could share first place if Jackson loses to Notre Dame on Thursday.
Cape Central snapped the shutout bid on Pattengill’s two-out single to right that followed a sacrifice bunt in the top of the third.
Ki Bogan bunted for her team’s initial hit, and eventually stole third on a delayed break.
Perryville 9, North County 6
BONNE TERRE – North County erased an early 5-0 deficit at home, but could not overcome a rocky defensive performance on Tuesday evening.
Perryville capitalized on eight errors by the Lady Raiders, including a dropped throw to first base that preceded three two-out runs in the eighth inning to prevail 9-6.
Kylee Stortz concluded the game with her 14th strikeout against no walks, and secured the win despite allowing 14 hits. Only two of the six runs scored against her were earned.
Perryville (8-10) received three hits each offensively from Carlie Holdman and Stortz, and broke open a scoreless game with five tallies in the top of the third inning.
North County (9-5) answered with four in the fifth, and executed several bunts to eventually pull even at 6-6 in the seventh before stranding the winning run at third base.
Sammy Waller pitched the duration in defeat, yielding 12 hits and one walk while striking out seven. All nine runs charged against her were unearned.
Waller also paced the hitting attack by going 3-for-5 overall. Kylie Moebes tripled for the Lady Raiders while equaling Gracie Wigger at 2-for-4.
Madi Pyeatt had two hits with two runs scored, and Zoey Cheek singled twice while adding an excellent catch in center field. Addi Goggin and Emilie Morgan notched RBI hits, and Makenna Pierce singled.
North County had won six of its previous seven games.
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 3, Fredericktown 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Fredericktown volleyball team faced its toughest test of the season to date, and watched its 15-match unbeaten streak conclude in convincing fashion.
Valle Catholic produced five solo blocks and 12 service aces at home on Tuesday night, and prevailed 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 over the Lady Blackcats.
Ella Bertram registered 10 kills with three solo blocks among seven overall, and Riley Brown served four aces out of a team-high 15 points for the Lady Warriors.
Hailey Weibrecht slammed eight kills, and Ade Weiler provided six kills with five digs. Rachel Blum made 12 digs, and totaled three aces on eight points to equal Kristen Drury, who also dished out 13 assists.
Valle Catholic (12-2-2) was fortified by five kills each from Macy Wolk and Makayla Joggerst, who dished out eight assists. Mia Weiler finished with eight digs, 14 serve receptions and nine points.
Fredericktown fell to 14-1-1 overall.
North County 3, Arcadia Valley 0
BONNE TERRE – Senior Emma Gaugel served six aces on Tuesday as the North County volleyball team continued a stellar start to its season.
Kamryn Winch, Tyler Conkright and Gaugel shared top attacking honors with nine kills each in a 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of visiting Arcadia Valley.
Braylee Montgomery added two aces, and Winch made two scoring blocks for North County (12-1-1), which hosts Valle Catholic for a showdown on Thursday.
Kayla Sumpter highlighted Arcadia Valley (7-11) up front with seven kills while making five digs. Hannah Tripp contributed five kills.
Taylor Lorenz finished with nine assists and 10 digs while Cate Newstead-Adams totaled three kills, four assists and five digs.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Saxony Lutheran 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Dru Koetting spiked 11 kills, Elizabeth Basler knocked down eight more and Ste. Genevieve rolled past Saxony Lutheran 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 on Tuesday night.
Tessa Grass served five aces while also connecting for eight kills, and Arie Taylor distributed 21 assists as the host Dragons moved back above the .500 mark overall.
Alissa Grass equaled Taylor with four kills while Maya Watts chipped in three. A.J. Prudent provided two blocks, and Devyn Basler made 11 assists for Ste. Genevieve (7-6-1).
Potosi 3, Valley 0
CALEDONIA – Freshman Ava Robart registered nine kills, and Potosi handled Valley 25-7, 25-9, 25-10 to claim the County Hog trophy on Tuesday night.
Carley Hampton connected for eight kills while Jade Williams and Paige West landed seven each for Potosi (11-2).
Kadence Sadler made 25 assists, and amassed 23 service points with five aces.
Jefferson 3, Central 0
PARK HILLS – Jefferson defeated its fourth opponent from the MAAA conference this season with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Central on Tuesday evening.
Kate Johnson made 12 digs, and Aliyah Wagner picked up 10 more to pace Central (3-8-2) defensively.
GIRLS GOLF
Crown Pointe Quad
FARMINGTON – Ste. Genevieve finished runner-up and host Farmington was fourth during a quad match in rainy conditions at Crown Pointe on Tuesday.
Kaydi Rhodes carded three birdies while shooting a 1-under-par 35 along the front nine, leading Jackson to a dominant victory and collective 150.
Ella Overstreet ended with 37 while Kasie Saysanan and Maggie Davey posted identical 39s to bolster the Indians.
Ava Meyer paced Ste. Genevieve with 54. Etta Heller and Lani Yamnitz each scored 55, and Regaen Naeger added 56 for a team total of 220.
Cape Central edged Farmington for third by a 247-249 margin. Chloe Allen shot 55 and Emma Burgess tallied 59 for the Knights.
GIRLS TENNIS
Potosi 9, Bayless 0
ST. LOUIS – Potosi collectively surrendered only three games while coasting to a 9-0 tennis result against Bayless on Tuesday.
Michelle Whitaker, Tori Krebs and Lani Elder each won all 16 games they played. Grace Laramore, Kya Gibson and Jessica Littrell were also two-time winners for Potosi (6-5).
Seven matches ended in 9-0 shutouts, including two of three doubles contests.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Duyen Chu, 8-0
2. Grace Laramore (P) def. Laura Tran, 8-0
3. Tori Krebs (P) def. Tina Nguyen, 8-0
4. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Cam-ly Hong, 8-0
5. Kya Gibson (P) def. Lejla Topa, 8-1
6. Lani Elder (P) def. Deja Pierre-Foster, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Gibson (P) def. Chu/Tran, 8-0
2. Laramore/Littrell (P) def. Nguyen/Hong, 8-2
3. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Topalalie/Pierre-Foster, 8-0
CROSS COUNTRY
Oak Ridge Invitational
OAK RIDGE, Mo. – Freshman Madelyn Griffard finished as individual runner-up among three girls varsity medalists from Valle Catholic on Tuesday at the Oak Ridge Invitational.
Race champion Tegan Bishop (21:24) of Perryville was the only competitor crossing ahead of Griffard (22:03). Lauren Hartman (22:16) of Crystal City was third.
Valle Catholic senior Camryn Basler (22:52) was two spots behind her teammate in fourth, and Katie Kertz (24:04) ended up 13th. Awards were presented to the top 20 in each division.
Fredericktown senior Ava Laut (23:05) was sixth out of 53 varsity girls. Tanner Maggard (24:11) of North County took 15th place, and Bismarck junior Janson King (24:16) ran 16th overall.
Reed Layton (17:35) of Woodland and Gabriel Anders (17:56) of St. Vincent headlined the boys varsity field just ahead of two MAAA Conference athletes.
Fredericktown senior Lyndan Gruenke (18:06) and Valle Catholic junior Peter Roth (18:13) finished third and fourth, respectively, and North County junior Jackson Leeds (18:41) claimed sixth.
Tanner Martinez (18:54) secured seventh position, and Bismarck teammate Daven Miller (19:39) crossed 16th among 69 participants.
Braden Coleman (19:40) and Josef Flieg (20:06) of Valle Catholic and Caleb Jenkerson (20:08) earned three of the last four medalist honors.
BOYS SOCCER
Farmington 1, St. Mary’s 0
FARMINGTON – Brandon Schaupert scored in the sixth minute of extra time, and the Farmington boys soccer team defeated St. Mary’s 1-0 on Tuesday night.
A turnover near midfield by visiting Dragons sparked an immediate counter attack with two quick passes setting up the golden goal.