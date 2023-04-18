FARMINGTON – Garrett Ward stamped a steady medalist round of 37 with a birdie on the 18th hole, and led the Farmington golf team past West County 160-217 on Tuesday.

Reid Thebeau picked up two birdies along the back nine at Terre Du Lac for a 38, and the Knights kept pace with North County at 5-0 in conference action.

Farmington also used scores of 42 from Nate Kochis and 43 from Collin Polus. Owen Swink was next on the roster at 44.

Mikey McLane paced West County at 50, and Dakota Thebeau shot 54.

Farmington will face North County and Central at Leadbelt Golf Course to decide the MAAA regular season title on Tuesday.

North County 153, Ste. Genevieve 184

TERRE DU LAC – Holden Swift eagled the par-5 second hole at Lead Belt, and North County remained sharp with a convincing 153-184 victory over visiting Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday.

Will Dugal earned medalist honors with a 1-under-par 35 after notching consecutive birdies on the first and second greens before adding another at the eighth.

Ruger Govero also carded two straight birdies while shooting an even-par 36, and Swift gave the Raiders the top three scores on the course with his 38.

The North County lineup was rounded out by Wyatt Herzog at 44, Jacob Murphy at 46 and Gavin Barbee at 47.

Aiden Boyer paced Ste. Genevieve with 40, and Jayden Rhinehart had the lone birdie for the Dragons amid a 43. Carter Burr added 48, and Gavin Huck lost four strokes at No. 2 to finish with 53.

Potosi 181, Fredericktown 188

FREDERICKTOWN – Brody Richards and Sam Rhodes each posted rounds of 42, and Potosi emerged from Beaver Valley on Tuesday with a 181-188 victory over Fredericktown.

Conner Gibson carded a 47 while Peyton Rowe and Gabe Brawley tied at 50 to complete the team score for the visiting Trojans.

Braydon McMinn delivered a medalist 41 to lead Fredericktown. Braxton Neel was one shot off the pace at 42, and Grant Thompson ended with 51.

Central 173, Arcadia Valley 235

FARMINGTON – Central picked up a 173-235 conference golf victory over Arcadia Valley on Monday while playing at Crown Pointe.

Senior Evan Weiss was medalist with a 42 for the Rebels.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 5, Dexter 4

DEXTER, Mo. – Top player Maddox Brenneke set the singles tone with an 8-3 victory, and Farmington edged Dexter 5-4 following several tight matches to the wire on Tuesday.

Jackson Bauer and Cole Wofford won their respective singles contests by 8-6 margins to propel the Knights, who earned a favorable majority during the doubles phase.

Brenneke paired with Wyatt Bach to win 8-4. Bauer and Wofford were also unbeaten on the day after taking down the No. 3 doubles battle 8-5 for Farmington (6-4).

Cooper Worley triumphed in two matches for Dexter.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Peyton Boles, 8-3

2. Lawson Blocker (D) def. Wyatt Bach, 8-6

3. Cooper Worley (D) def. Jimmy Coleman, 8-4

4. Jackson Bauer (F) def. Drew Chamberlain, 8-6

5. Cole Wofford (F) def. Logan Jones, 8-6

6. Rhyder Williams (D) def. Jack Williams, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (F) def. Boles/Blocker, 8-4

2. Worley/Chamberlain (D) def. Coleman/Williams, 8-6

3. Bauer/Wofford (F) def. Jones/Williams, 8-5

Cape Central 9, Potosi 0

POTOSI – Eann Gardner and Jacob Ford posted dominant wins on Tuesday as Cape Central secured a 9-0 clean sweep over Potosi.

The Tigers established early momentum by dropping only four combined games in doubles action. Ford worked alongside Gabriel Shelton for an 8-0 shutout at the No. 2 ranking.

Potosi (6-5) sustained its closest defeat when Draven Griffin fell 8-4 against Zachary Borowiak.

Singles Results:

1. Jacob Ford (CC) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-1

2. Elijah Peters (CC) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-3

3. Eann Gardner (CC) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-0

4. Zachary Borowiak (CC) def. Draven Griffin, 8-4

5. Gabriel Shelton (CC) def. Wyatt Richards, 8-3

6. Mohammad Roumany (CC) def. Logan Compton, 8-3

Doubles Results:

1. Peters/Gardner (CC) def. Marty/Griffin, 8-2

2. Ford/Shelton (CC) def. Mercer/Eckhoff, 8-0

3. Borowiak/Roumany (CC) def. Richards/Compton, 8-2

BASEBALL

Farmington 13, Ste. Genevieve 4

FARMINGTON – Freshman pitcher Trevor Sutherland starred with 10 strikeouts over six solid innings, and Farmington downed Ste. Genevieve 13-4 in a conference game on Tuesday.

Farmington (5-6, 2-1) produced extended rallies in two separate innings, and received pivotal RBI hits from Ryan Cooper and Connor Rice.

Jackson McDowell reached base three times for the Knights.

Valle Catholic 23, Arcadia Valley 0

IRONTON – Valle Catholic scored 16 times during the first inning, and crushed conference opponent Arcadia Valley 23-0 in three frames on Tuesday.

Chase Fallert homered in the first inning, and finished 2-for-3 with five RBI. Isaac Viox finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored for the Warriors.

Carson Tucker had a two-run double, and matched both Grant Fallert and Alex Viox with two hits as Valle Catholic (16-2, 3-0) sent 19 men to the plate in the opening frame.

Chase Fallert picked up the pitching win as Arcadia Valley (5-7, 1-2) was held hitless over three innings.

Arcadia Valley 5, South Iron 4

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley bounced back from an earlier thumping to rally past South Iron 5-4 with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday.

Paul Young finished 2-for-2 with two walks, and Evan Tripp singled twice for the Tigers, who trailed 4-1 with three outs remaining at their disposal.

Winning pitcher Hayden Gallaher, Nolan Inman and Eli Browers each produced RBI hits to help Arcadia Valley (6-7) come back. Kolten Smith and Wyatt Smith also singled.

South Iron broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning. Gallaher stayed resilient on the mound, however, and posted a complete game with eight strikeouts and seven hits allowed.