Tuesday Roundup: Knights sweep Seckman; Dragons outlast Saxony

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Grace Duncan brought a lethal service game with 25 points, and also provided seven kills and six digs on Tuesday as the Farmington volleyball team swept Seckman 26-24, 25-14, 25-21.

Jelena Gray powered the offense by slamming 22 kills, and made seven digs while Jade Roth notched seven kills plus two blocks for the Knights.

Emily Bauer dished out 23 assists, and Cheyenne Strohkirch added 10 more. Farmington (15-3-1) was highlighted defensively by libero Brynn Johnson with 10 digs.

Maddie Mills chipped in four kills and one block. Raylin LaCava had two kills and Ella Swyres supplied one block.

Ste. Genevieve 3, Saxony Lutheran 2

JACKSON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve played its fourth five-set match this season, and earned a shining 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 15-8 road victory over Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday night.

Senior outside hitter Dru Koetting spiked 24 kills, and added two blocks with nine digs on defense as the Dragons improved to 3-1 in marathon contests.

Arie Taylor compiled 18 kills, 16 digs and two blocks, and Tessa Grass landed 12 kills while making a team-high four blocks for Ste. Genevieve (11-2-2).

Setter Sophia Huck distributed 32 assists, and Devyn Basler totaled 27 assists while serving two aces. Hope Schmelzle and Joleigh Parker chipped in three kills each.

Libero Maya Watts made 18 digs while hitting two back-row kills. Alli Byington ended with eight digs.

Potosi 3, Valley 0

POTOSI – Paige West and Ava Robart knocked down nine kills each, and Potosi remained unbeaten on Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-12 rout of Valley.

Kadence Sadler posted 21 assists and equaled Robart with two kills each for the Lady Trojans.

Potosi (11-0-1) was also bolstered by five kills and two blocks from middle hitter Blair Sitton.

Fredericktown 3, Valle Catholic 0

FREDERICKTOWN – The Fredericktown volleyball team defeated Valle Catholic 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 on Tuesday for its eighth victory in nine matches.

Makayla Joggerst connected for eight kills, and equaled Ava Bauman with seven shared blocks in defeat. Addi Donze had 12 digs and 32 serve receptions on the back row for the Lady Warriors.

Ade Weiler totaled nine digs, 22 receptions and two aces, and Abree Zipprich compiled nine digs with nine assists for Valle Catholic (5-9).

Macy Wolk sent down four kills and Claire Drury landed three. Kristen Drury dished out eight assists.

SOFTBALL

Farmington 17, Cape Central 0

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Shelby Bowling went 2-for-3 with three RBI, and slugged her first home run of the season as Farmington blew out Cape Central 17-0 in four innings on Tuesday.

Elly Robbins continued a torrid hitting stretch with her eighth home run, two triples and four RBI in a perfect 4-for-4 effort to pace the Knights.

Farmington (15-7, 6-0) extended its 4-0 lead with six runs in the third inning and seven more in the fourth to maintain first place in the SEMO Conference standings.

Alayna Resinger finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored, and the Knights capitalized on five Cape Central errors in the abbreviated contest.

Winning hurler Avery Graham faced just two batters above the minimum, and collected six strikeouts while allowing one hit and one walk on 51 pitches.

Jocelyn Grimes contributed two RBI while adding one hit along with Abbie Miller, Jayden Tucker and Olivia Sherrill.

Perryville 4, North County 3

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Jenna Brewer and Caroline Gremaud finished 2-for-3 each, and Perryville edged visiting North County 4-3 in softball action on Tuesday.

Alyson Stortz allowed two earned runs on seven hits, and struck out 10 batters in a complete game as the winning pitcher for the Lady Pirates.

Perryville snapped a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and generated 10 hits off North County pitcher Sammy Waller, who fanned four and walked three in defeat.

Zoey Cheek went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Raegan Pierce added a double and single, and Autumn Bullock chipped in a hit for the Lady Raiders.

North County (4-10) also received RBI singles from Amy Layton and Madi Pyeatt while playing its second of four scheduled games in consecutive days.

Fredericktown 9, Doniphan 8

DONIPHAN, Mo. – The Fredericktown offense produced 19 hits overall, but a late three-run advantage slipped away on Tuesday as Doniphan rallied for a 9-8 walk-off victory.

Fredericktown (7-10) committed four errors behind starting pitcher Calie Allgier and losing reliever Sadie Gibson, and the Donettes erased an 8-5 deficit in the sixth frame before prevailing in the seventh.

The Lady Blackcats trailed 5-1 after three innings, then notched seven straight runs over the next three for a temporary lead.

Faith Kinkead, Emma Wengler and Gibson each had three hits to pace Fredericktown. Allgier struck out three batters over four innings in a no-decision.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fredericktown 7, Farmington 2

FREDERICKTOWN – Sydney Bell and Emiley Geen pulled through a tiebreaker to seal a team sweep of doubles action, and Fredericktown was well on its way to snapping a long tennis drought.

The Lady Blackcats avenged a loss from earlier this season, and prevailed 7-2 on Tuesday while topping conference nemesis Farmington for the first time in 14 meetings.

The pairings of Grace Lewis with Clara Basden and Danielle West with Nina Lewis posted slightly more comfortable wins, and Fredericktown (3-8) clinched the outcome by taking four of six singles contests.

Geen and Nina Lewis earned 8-4 solo results while teammates Grace Lewis and Basden become two-time winners on the day with 8-3 triumphs.

Farmington (3-6) salvaged an 8-5 victory by Abigail Thurman over Bell at the No. 1 singles level, plus an 8-3 stroll for Addison Brenneke.

Singles Results:

1. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Sydney Bell, 8-5

2. Emiley Geen (FR) def. Annabelle DeVoto, 8-4

3. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Abbie Wigger, 8-3

4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Olivia Lugo, 8-3

5. Addison Brenneke (FA) def. Danielle West, 8-3

6. Nina Lewis (FR) def. Tessa Hand, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Bell/Geen (FR) def. Thurman/DeVoto, 9-8 (3)

2. G Lewis/Basden (FR) def. Wigger/Lugo, 8-4

3. West/N Lewis (FR) def. Brenneke/Hand, 8-5

North County 7, Arcadia Valley 2

IRONTON – Lauren Politte emerged from a tough No. 1 singles battle from Alyssa Glanzer, 8-6, and North County downed Arcadia Valley 7-2 to remain unbeaten on Tuesday.

Lucy Pace posted an 8-0 shutout while Alli Scott and Chloe Roach also won for the Lady Raiders, who surged though the doubles phase without issue.

Politte and Scott held off Glanzer and Elena Lara 8-5. Pace teamed with Camille Skaggs, and Roach joined Kinley Tracy to bolster North County (11-0).

Arcadia Valley (7-4) secured a couple of singles wins from Lara and Ruth Francis.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Alyssa Glanzer, 8-6

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Madeline Coles, 8-0

3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Lily Pursley, 8-3

4. Elena Lara (AV) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-2

5. Ruth Francis (AV) def. Kinley Tracy, 8-6

6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Reese Brogan, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Glanzer/Lara, 8-5

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Coles/Pursley, 8-2

3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. Francis/Hartwick, 8-4

Potosi 9, Bayless 0

POTOSI – Tori Krebs, Lani Elder and Grace Laramore posted singles shutouts on Tuesday as Potosi rolled past visiting Bayless 9-0.

Kya Gibson and Gracie Lawson were also two-time winner for Potosi (11-5), which surrendered only six combined games during the action.

Molly Hector moved into the varsity doubles lineup, and paired with Lawson for an 8-0 victory.

Singles Results:

1. Tori Krebs (P) def. Duyan Chu, 8-0

2. Lani Elder (P) def. Tina Nguyen, 8-0

3. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Alma Hasanovic, 8-1

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Laura Tran, 8-2

5. Grace Laramore (P) def. Amber Tran, 8-0

6. Gracie Lawson (P) def. Amina Murgic, 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Krebs/Littrell (P) def. Chu/Hasanovic, 8-1

2. Elder/Gibson (P) def. Nguyen/L Tran, 8-1

3. Lawson/Hector (P) def. A Tran/Murgic, 8-0

GIRLS GOLF

Crown Pointe Match

FARMINGTON – Jackson ended a five-team golf match at Crown Pointe as the dominant program on Tuesday with six of the top seven individual players.

Alaina Gilbert carded a 2-under-par round of 34 to secure medalist honors by three strokes, while Grace Hightower (37) and Julia Schlitt (39) completed a 1-2-3 finish for the Indians.

Jackson totaled 152 overall, followed by Poplar Bluff with 214, Cape Central with 225, St. Pius with 228 and host Farmington with 245.

Farmington was led by Chloe Allen with 53, Emma Burgess with 59 and Audrey Crawford with 60.

CROSS COUNTRY

Oak Ridge Invitational

OAK RIDGE, Mo. – North County senior Jackson Leeds earned his first victory as a varsity cross country runner amid sweltering heat on Tuesday at the Oak Ridge Invitational.

The Lady Raiders finished third among teams while the boys standings and official times had yet to be finalized and released as of early Wednesday.

The usual 5K races were reduced to 1.7 miles as record temperatures in southeast Missouri neared triple digits. Valle Catholic opted to skip the meet on Tuesday morning due to health and safety concerns.

Leeds paced a group of top-40 medalists from North County including female competitors Kyra Irby, Kayla Miller, Isabelle Leeds and Alexis Stevens and male runners Aidan Clay, Brandon Shrum, Drew Christopher, Lucas Naucke, Josh Samples and Colton Bolte.