FARMINGTON – Three singles matches were decided in super tiebreakers, and a fourth was about to be when the Farmington boys tennis team clinching a hard-fought victory on Tuesday.

Jackson Bauer, Cole Wofford and Jack Williams delivered the needed match victories to lift the Knights past Cape Central 5-3 in the Class 2, District 1 semifinal round.

Wofford eased to a 6-0, 6-2 result, and Williams rolled 6-1, 6-2 during the only straight-set contests as Farmington (12-5) advanced to face Notre Dame for the title on Wednesday.

Bauer rallied from one set down to emerge with a crucial 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 win over Eann Gardner after the Knights had claimed two of the three doubles matches.

State singles qualifier Maddox Brenneke paired with Wyatt Bach to prevail 8-4, and Williams joined Jimmy Coleman to earn an 8-3 decision.

Coleman was braced for a super tiebreaker against Zach Borowiak at 6-4, 2-6, when Farmington secured its fifth win to conclude the proceedings.

Brenneke squared his No. 1 singles with Ford in a conventional second-set tiebreaker, but Ford pulled through for a 6-1 6-7 (5), 10-7 victory.

Elijah Peters controlled the final stanza for Cape Central against Bach to win 1-6, 6-1, 10-3 after trading lopsided sets.

Ford worked alongside Mohammad Roumany for a convincing 8-2 doubles result.

Singles Results:

1. Jacob Ford (CC) def. Maddox Brenneke 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-7

2. Elijah Peters (CC) def. Wyatt Bach 1-6, 6-1, 10-3

3. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Eann Gardner 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

5. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Mohammad Roumany 6-0, 6-2

6. Jack Williams (FA) def. Brady Brune 6-1, 6-2

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Peters/Gardner, 8-4

2. Ford/Roumany (CC) def. Bauer/Wofford, 8-2

3. Coleman/Williams (FA) def. Borowiak/Brune, 8-3

Potosi 5, North County 3

POTOSI – It was deemed as one of the closest sporting events that Potosi tennis coach Danny Mueller had ever seen after his squad battled rival North County for more than three grueling hours on Tuesday.

Four of the eight matches on the schedule of a Class 1, District 1 semifinal clash required tiebreakers, and the Trojans managed to pocket each of them as victories.

Wyatt Richards and Logan Compton made a determined comeback to steal the No. 3 doubles match as Potosi advanced with a 5-3 overall win.

Haydin Eckhoff dropped his first set to Ethan Guggenberger, but drew even before prevailing 5-7, 6-4, 13-11 as the decisive final stanza soared well past the usual race to 10 points.

Richards also overcame a slow start to edge Landon Whitfield 3-6, 6-1, 10-7, and teammate Draven Griffin controlled the super tiebreaker to defeat Noah Stark 6-3, 5-7, 10-2.

Potosi (9-6) closed out the pivotal doubles phase with a 2-1 majority, and moved on to face top seed Dexter for the district title on Wednesday.

Isaiah Marty joined Griffin for an 8-4 triumph favoring Potosi over Evan Veach and Stark. North County countered with an 8-4 decision by Zeb Murphy and Guggenberger over Wyatt Mercer and Eckhoff.

Carson Logan and Whitfield seemed ready to instead give North County (6-6) a lead after building a 7-3 cushion, but could not convert multiple chances to serve out their match.

Richards and Compton captured the next five games, and secured a massive 9-8 (2) victory.

Veach continued to roll as reigning district singles champion by dispatching Marty in straight sets, and Murphy achieved similar success for the Raiders.

Compton and Logan were tied 6-6 in the opening set of No. 6 singles action when the team duel abruptly ended. The rivlals split two previous meetings during the regular season.

Singles Results:

1. Evan Veach (NC) def. Isaiah Marty 6-3, 6-0

2. Zeb Murphy (NC) def. Wyatt Mercer 6-4, 6-2

3. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Ethan Guggenberger 5-7, 6-4, 13-11

4. Draven Griffin (P) def. Noah Stark 6-3, 5-7, 10-7

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Landon Whitfield 3-6, 6-1, 10-7

Doubles Results:

1. Marty/Griffin (P) def. Veach/Stark 8-4

2. Murphy/Guggenberger (NC) def. Mercer/Eckhoff 8-4

3. Richards/Compton (P) def. Whitfield/Logan 9-8 (2)

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 2, Sikeston 0

FREDERICKTOWN – Lauren Hale scored a goal and assisted another Tuesday after shifting from keeper to forward for Fredericktown in the second half.

Oslynn O’Brien netted the other goal, and Gabbie McFadden picked up an assist as the Lady Blackcats defeated Sikeston 2-0 during their home finale.

Hale combined with winning second keeper Aiana McLaughlin on the shutout.

BASEBALL

Valle Catholic 10, North County 8

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic scored six times during the fourth inning on Tuesday, marking a third lead change, and held off North County 10-8 to avenge a recent MAAA tournament loss.

Clayton Drury finished 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBI to pace the Warriors, who briefly trailed 6-4 after the visitors tallied three runs in the top of the fourth.

Isaac Viox notched two RBI plus three runs scored, and matched Grant Fallert at 2-for-3 overall. Carson Tucker, Aaron Eftink and Chase Fallert singled for Valle Catholic (28-4).

Preston Lurk allowed eight runs, four earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts through 5 2/3 innings as the winning starter after both sides committed three defensive errors.

North County (8-8) drew closer with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Cannon Wolk retired the final four batters on just nine pitches for the save.

Jobe Smith finished 2-for-4 with a double and RBI to pace the Raiders. Zane Huff added a two-run single while Trenton Crepps, Kooper Kekec, Bryan Brewster and Tyler Pipkin also contributed hits.

The game was tied 3-3 through two innings after neither squad broke through in the first.

West County 19, Fredericktown 8

FREDERICKTOWN – Juliah Thebeau and Hudsen Dunlap each finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, and West County attacked early and often for a 19-8 triumph over host Fredericktown on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs pounced for eight runs, three of which were unearned, against Blackcats starter Zander Stephens over the first two innings, and totaled 16 hits overall.

Caden Merrill was 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks and two RBI, and Carter Reed drove in a team-high three RBI on two singles for West County (17-4).

Fredericktown (11-10) closed to within 9-7 after rallying four five runs in the third frame against Nolan Rawson. But the Bulldogs answered with four off reliever Garrett Marler in the fourth.

Lance Monroe earned the relief win by allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over four quality innings.

Ty Harlow and Ryan Hull provided two hits each, and Dunlap scored four runs with help from two stolen bases in the victory. Jaxon Campbell singled with two RBI, two walks, two steals and two runs scored.

McCoy Clark highlighted his 2-for-3 effort with a home run and three RBI for Fredericktown. Garrett Marler was a solid 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Koby Wood ended a perfect 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI. Easton Wood singled and doubled, and Ethan Marler had an RBI hit. The Blackcats committed four defensive errors.

Bradey Burhmester delivered a two-run single off the West County bench. Trey Wright scored twice, and Rawson had a sacrifice fly.

Farmington 9, St. Pius 6

FARMINGTON – Connor Rice notched two doubles among three hits with an RBI, and scored two runs Tuesday as Farmington topped visiting St. Pius 9-6.

Aiden Redmond struck out six batters as the winning starter, and Cooper Tripp registered his second save for the Knights in as many days.

Caden Probst also produced three hits as Farmington (10-11) won its fourth straight game.