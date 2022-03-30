Tuesday Roundup: Lady Cats cash in corner kick for golden goal

FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore Ava Penuel netted a golden goal just 75 seconds into extra time, and the Fredericktown girls soccer team topped St. Vincent 4-3 on Tuesday.

Kyndal Dodd scored twice for an early 2-0 lead, and Alivia Buxton restored a 3-1 advantage during the opening minute of the second half.

St. Vincent rallied for goals in the 50th and 59th minutes to pull even, but a superb save by winning keeper Amelia Miller extended the 3-3 battle.

Buxton set up the winning header by Penuel on a corner kick, and Callie Slinkard picked up an earlier assist for Fredericktown (2-0).

GOLF

North County Invitational

TERRE DU LAC – Wil Dugal carded a medalist round of 77 at Terre Du Lac Country Club on Tuesday, and helped the host team capture first place at the North County Invitational.

North County shot a collective 332 to secure a four-shot victory over Farmington at 336 after trailing the Knights one day earlier at the Notre Dame tournament.

De Soto (356) placed third among 11 full teams, followed by Ste. Genevieve (371), Fredericktown (377), Central (398) and Potosi (401).

Ethan McClinton of De Soto was individual runner-up with a round of 79.

BOYS TENNIS

North County 9, Windsor 0

IMPERIAL, Mo. – The North County boys tennis team finally dodged wet weather for its season opener on Tuesday, and completed a 9-0 sweep of host Windsor.

Asher Stevens and Landon Murphy registered singles shutouts, while Peyton Cheek, Dreston Hoffman, Evan Veach and Talon Colby also prevailed for the Raiders.

Drew Christopher paired with Colby for an 8-0 victory as North County (1-0) dropped only four games during the doubles session.

Singles Results:

1. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Owen Williams, 8-3

2. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Alexander Wichmann, 8-6

3. Evan Veach (NC) def. John Le, 8-1

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Samuel Huff, 8-0

5. Talon Colby (NC) def. Pierce Cummins, 8-1

6. Landon Murphy (NC) def. Ian Baker, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Williams/Wichmann, 8-2

2. Veach/Stevens (NC) def. Le/Huff, 8-2

3. Colby/Christopher (NC) def. Cummins/Baker, 8-0

Farmington 7, Festus 2

FESTUS, Mo. – Maddox Brenneke posted an 8-0 result atop the singles lineup, and Farmington secured a 7-2 tennis victory at Festus on Tuesday.

Cole Wofford, Jack Williams, Wyatt Bach and Trey McKenney also won in singles action. Farmington (1-4) picked up a couple of 8-3 wins from its top two doubles tandems.

Festus prevailed in a No. 3 doubles match that required extra points. Daxton Burgett also rolled to an 8-0 singles shutout.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Paige Wilkinson, 8-0

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Dustin Peters, 8-5

3. Daxton Burgett (FE) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-0

4. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Makenzie McJunkins, 8-2

5. Jack Williams (FA) def. McKenna Rhine, 8-2

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Jacob Steward, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Wilkinson/Peters, 8-3

2. Bauer/Wofford (FA) def. Burgett/McJunkins, 8-3

3. Rhine/Zustiak (FE) def. Williams/McKenney, 9-8 (7)

Dexter 6, Potosi 3

DEXTER, Mo. – Potosi hoped to recover from a doubles sweep against Dexter on Tuesday, but the host Bearcats split the singles evenly for a 6-3 triumph.

The Trojans suffered narrow doubles losses of 8-6 by Chase Glore and Isaiah Marty and 9-7 by No. 3 pairing Wyatt Mercer and Wyatt Richards.

Glore topped Peyton Boles 8-3 atop the singles rankings, while Haydin Eckhoff and Mercer also scored victories for Potosi (2-2).

Singles Results:

1. Chase Glore (P) def. Peyton Boles, 8-3

2. Drake Channell (D) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-6

3. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Lawson Blocker, 9-7

4. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Cooper Worley, 8-2

5. Logan Jones (D) def. Wyatt Richards, 8-0

6. Rhyder Williams (D) def. Logan Compton, 8-3

Doubles Results:

1. Boles/Blocker (D) def. Glore/Marty, 8-6

2. Channell/Worley (D) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-3

3. Jones/Chamberlain (D) def. Mercer/Richards, 9-7

BASEBALL

Valle Catholic 10, St. Vincent 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Collin Vaeth starred on the mound and at the plate, and Valle Catholic scored in every inning except the fourth to defeat St. Vincent 10-0 on Tuesday.

Aiden Heberlie finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple and double, and Josh Bieser notched three RBI on two hits plus a walk for the Warriors.

Vaeth pitched a 1-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks, allowing a lone single to Grant Abernathy. He also produced three RBI offensively on a single and double.

Valle Catholic was further bolstered by Isaac Viox at 2-for-2 overall. Jackson Fowler had a two-run single and Grant Fallert doubled while Michael Okenfuss and Chase Fallert singled.

The Warriors are scheduled to host Central on Thursday.

Arcadia Valley 8, Fredericktown 5

IRONTON – Hayden Gallaher connected for two doubles, and Arcadia Valley answered a comeback by Fredericktown to prevail 8-5 on Tuesday.

Jackson Dement finished 2-for-2 with two walks while both Will Erpenbach and Colin Whited added two singles plus an RBI to power the Tigers.

Arcadia Valley (3-1) scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Fredericktown (2-3) drew even with three runs in the sixth before the Tigers matched that total in the home half.

Keagan Lawlor had a double at the plate, and allowed two earned runs on nine hits while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision as the starting AV pitcher.

Hunter Smith obtained the last five outs for the win. Kolten Smith drove in two runs, Nolan Inman added an RBI single and Eli Browers notched a hit with one run scored.

Easton Wood provided a game-high three hits, and Garrett Marler supplied two more for the Blackcats.

Kingston 10, Bourbon 1

CADET – Wyatt Jessen pitched a complete game four-hitter with eight strikeouts, and Kingston downed visiting Bourbon 10-1 on Tuesday.

Ayden Piel collected three RBI with a triple and double, and Jessen matched him by going 2-for-4 with three RBI in the victory.

Noah Estes added two hits with an RBI as Kingston (3-3-1) won its third straight game.

West County 13, Ellington 5

ELLINGTON, Mo. – West County exploded for nine runs in the first inning on Tuesday, and remained unbeaten with a 13-5 triumph at Ellington.

Mason Simily and Caden Merrill homered for the Bulldogs, who established an 11-0 advantage in the third inning and compiled 14 hits overall.

J.D. Whitter carried a shutout bid into his fifth and final inning, and allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven for the win. Tycen Price worked the final two frames.

Mason Simily also doubled twice while going 3-for-4. Merrill equaled him with four RBI, and matched Whitter and Jase Campbell with two hits each for West County (5-0).

Freshman Nolan Rawson scored four runs, and added one single along with teammates Trey Wright, Michael Simily, Dawson Dowd and Price.

Tyler Hackworth had a two-run triple while Tucker Dement and Aiden Anderson doubled for Ellington (3-4).

TRACK & FIELD

Jefferson invitational

FESTUS, Mo. – The Potosi boys secured a commanding victory over 12 opposing track and field teams on Tuesday at the Jefferson victory.

Jaden Kanan and Ezekiel Sisk delivered top results in the 800 and 1600 events, and joined Tanner Gibson and Garrett Hale in a winning 4x800 relay for the Trojans.

Brandon Santiago claimed a fourth event title for Potosi in the high jump. Jarren Cross was second in both hurdles races, and Carson Saunders took second in the triple jump.

Valle Catholic placed third in the boys standings with Jefferson situated as runner-up, and was paced by 38 points from senior sprinter Luke McClure.

The Warriors were second in the two longest relays while McClure earned a dominant sweep of the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. Joseph Flieg soared highest in the pole vault, and Braden Coleman was second to McClure in the 400.

Arcadia Valley sophomore Stone Gill edged Valle Catholic junior Peter Roth by more than six seconds to win the 3200. Teammate Caden Dettmer claimed second spot in the 800.

St. Paul sprinter Dorian Gray was the nearest challenger to McClure in both the 100 and 200.

Jefferson maintained the girls title as Potosi placed second and Valle Catholic third. The runner-up Lady Trojans emerged with victories in six individual events.

Senior Annie McCaul picked up two more top finishes in the hurdles, and notched a third win in the 200 with an elite time across the state this early season at 26.69 seconds. She totaled 35 points for the day.

Alyson Skiles crossed first in the 800, Kaydence Gibson won the pole vault and Kalie Thompson nabbed another decisive triumph in the discus throw for the Lady Trojans.

The Valle Catholic crew of Hailey Weibrecht, Camryn Basler, Katie Kertz and Madelyn Griffard edged Potosi for the 4x800 title, and teammate Ella Bertram was best in the shot put.

Arcadia Valley collected two wins on the track from Emma Dettmer in the 3200 distance race and Sammi Layton in the 100 sprint.

West County junior Alivia Simily added a triple jump crown Tuesday to her long jump victory on Friday at the Rebel Relays.

The meet was comprised of 18 events per gender with the javelin throw excluded.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Potosi 157; 2. Jefferson 109; 3. Valle Catholic 98; 4. Grandview 57; 5. Arcadia Valley 56; 6. St. Paul 46; 7. St. Pius 43; 7. Scott City 43; 9. Crystal City 29; 10. St. Vincent 20; 11. West County 18; 12. Bismarck 9; 12. Hancock 9; 13. Bishop DuBourg 5.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Jefferson 148; 2. Potosi 116.50; 3. Valle Catholic 105; 4. St. Pius 77; 5. Grandview 72; 6. Arcadia Valley 61; 7. Crystal City 32; 8. West County 25; 9. St. Vincent 17; 10. Scott City 16; 11. Hancock 9.50; 12. St. Paul 8; 13. Bishop DuBourg 2.

Local Boys Results:

100 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 11:47; 2. Dorian Gray, SPL, 11.68; 4. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.89; 5. DeVontae Minor, SPL, 12.09

200 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 23.15; 2. Dorian Gray, SPL, 23.42; 3. Chasten Horton, WC, 24.54; 4. Carter Whitley, POT, 24.62; 5. Braden Coleman, VC, 24.67; 7. DeVontae Minor, SPL, 24.82; 8. Gage Mosier, POT, 25.01

400 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 54.73; 2. Braden Coleman, VC, 55.00; 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 55.76; 6. Gage Mosier, POT, 56.47; 8. Dillon Mueller, AV, 56.81

800 – 1. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:13.75; 2. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:14.51; 4. Andrew Cain, POT, 2:15.48; 5. Peter Roth, VC, 2:17.51; 6. Josef Flieg, VC, 2:18.32

1600 – 1. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:51.11; 2. Garrett Hale, POT, 4:51.45; 3. Peter Roth, VC, 4:54.35; 4. Dominic Mueller, AV, 5:05.44; 7. Dillon Mueller, AV, 5:25.46

3200 – 1. Stone Gill, AV, 10:15.95; 2. Peter Roth, VC, 11:22.54; 3. Tanner Gibson, POT, 11:35.76; 5. Connor Gibson, POT, 11:39.45; 6. Christopher Strange, AV, 11:48.98; 7. Garrett Shortt, VC, 12:12.81

4x100 – 2. Potosi (Zane West, Gavin Portell, Carter Whitley, Luke Brabham), 48.50; 3. Arcadia Valley (Ian Held, Ralph Salinas, Sam Erbland, Landon Hatfield), 49.23; 5. Valle Catholic (Gavyn Joggerst, Tucker Bertrand, Jayce Bales, Haiden Johnson), 49.86;

4x200 – 3. Potosi (Zane West, Gavin Portell, Carter Whitley, Luke Brabham), 1:40.26; 4. St. Paul, 1:40.75; 8. Valle Catholic (Gavyn Joggerst, Joshua Fallert, Jayce Bales, Tucker Bertrand), 1:45.35

4x400 – 2. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Joshua Fallert, Josef Flieg, Braden Coleman), 3:41.22; 3. Potosi (Landon Sprous, Garrett Hale, Carter Whitley, Luke Brabham), 3:43.57; 4. Arcadia Valley (Dominic Mueller, Dillon Mueller, Caden Dettmer, Ralph Salinas), 3:48.82

4x800 – 1. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Ezekiel Sisk, Tanner Gibson, Garrett Hale), 8:48.51; 2. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Peter Roth, Braden Coleman, Josef Flieg), 8:49.93; 3. Arcadia Valley (Cryus Amelunke, Tyson Anderson, Damiel Gillam; Christopher Strange), 9:04.30; 5. Bismarck (Jordan Ketcherside, Tanner Martinez, Daven Miller, Levi Sheckles), 9:58.77; 8. St. Paul, 10:41.73

110 Hurdles – 2. Jarren Cross, POT, 17.22; 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 17.26; 6. Ralph Salinas, AV, 19.16; 7. Chris Roberson, SPL, 19.75; 8. Sam Erbland, AV, 20.43

300 Hurdles – 2. Jarren Cross, POT, 43.77; 3. Landon Sprous, 44.21; 7. Tanner Martinez, BIS, 49.73

Long Jump – 7. Carson Saunders, POT, 5.07m; 8. Sam Erbland, AV, 4.98m

Triple Jump – 2. Carson Saunders, POT, 11.32m; 3. Chasten Horton, WC, 10.99m; 4. William Folk, SPL, 10.48m; 7. Garrett Dempsey, SPL, 9.64m; 8. Seth Greenwood, POT, 9.20m

High Jump – 1. Brandon Santiago, POT, 1.75m; 4. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.65m; 6. Tanner Martinez, BIS, 1.60m; 7. William Folk, SPL, 1.55m; 8. Layne Mayberry, WC, 1.45m

Pole Vault – 1. Joseph Flieg, VC, 3.51m; 2. Brady Williams, POT, 2.74m; 5. Brett Peak, SPL, 2.23m

Discus – 3. Nate Robinson, POT, 38.27m; 7. Robert Mayfield, POT, 34.09m

Shot Put – 5. Nate Robinson, POT, 11.27m; 6. William Folk, SPL, 11.01m; 7. August Palmer, VC, 10.94m; 8. Robert Mayfield, POT, 10.59m

Local Girls Results:

100 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.21; 4. Sam Loida, VC, 13.71; 8. Lauryn Reed, POT, 14.45

200 – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 26.69; 3. Sammi Layton, AV, 27.44; 5. Sam Loida, VC, 28.13; 7. Lauryn Reed, 29.81

400 – 2. Sam Loida, VC, 1:03.78; 3. Alize Litton, POT, 1:08.90; 6. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:10.57; 8. Katie Kertz, VC, 1:12.45

800 – 1. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:41.37; 3. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 2:44.26; 4. Camryn Basler, VC, 2:44.66; 6. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 2:47.61; 8. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:48.90

1600 – 2. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:57.60; 3. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:58.66; 4. Camryn Basler, VC, 6:01.48; 5. Alyson Skiles, POT, 6:06.88; 8. Sydney Cash, WC, 6:17.73

3200 – 1. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:51.31; 3. Camryn Basler, VC, 14:01.55

4x100 – 3. Arcadia Valley (Chloe Boushey, Alyssa Glanzer, Sammi Layton, Arial Chappell), 57.11; 4. Valle Catholic (Claire Drury, Brooklyn Weibrecht, Gwendalyn McKlin, Camryn Hobbs), 59.14

4x200 – 5. Arcadia Valley (Arial Chappell, Chloe Boushey, Cate Newstead-Adams, Alyssa Glanzer), 2:05.45; 6. Valle Catholic (Claire Drury, Brooklyn Weibrecht, Grendalyn McKlin, Camryn Hobbs), 2:05.77; 8. St. Paul (2:17.89)

4x400 – 2. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Madelyn Griffard), 4:33.53; 4. Potosi (Alize Litton, Kaydence Gibson, Annie McCaul, Lauryn Reed), 4:39.64; 7. Arcadia Valley (Haley Blankenship, Alyssa Glanzer, Avery Jones, Cate Newstead-Adams), 4:59.68; 8. St. Paul, 5:26.66

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Hailey Weibrecht, Camryn Basler, Katie Kertz, Madelyn Griffard), 10:55.54; 2. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carlee Moss, Alyson Skiles), 10:58.29; 3. West County (Alivia Simily, Kinley Smith, Jazmine Morris, Sydney Cash), 11:28.01

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.12; 3. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 20:09; 4. Kya Gibson, POT, 21.49; 5. Sarah Constien, SPL, 22.43; 6. Kristen Drury, VC, 22.62

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 49.47; 5. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 57.53; 6. Kya Gibson, POT, 58.48; 7. Sarah Constien, SPL, 1:01.34; 8. Kristen Drury, VC, 1:05.38

Long Jump – 3. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.33m; 5. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.15m; 6. Kya Gibson, POT, 3.90m; 7. Claire Drury, VC, 3.83m; 8. Hope Miner, POT, 3.79m

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 10.13m; 4. Kya Gibson, POT, 8.94m; 5. Hailey Weibrecht, 8.71m

High Jump – 4. Ella Bertram, VC, 1.41m; 5. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.41m; 6. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 1.36m

Pole Vault – 1. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.43m; 4. Katie Kertz, VC, 1.98m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 32.18m; 6. Ella Bertram, VC, 24.67m

Shot Put – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 11.06m; 7. Blaire Miller, POT, 9.21m; 8. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 8.53m

