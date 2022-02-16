Tuesday Roundup: Lady Trojans flourish behind huge 23-0 run

POTOSI – Any negative effects of a ragged second quarter were gone once the Potosi girls basketball team returned from the locker room on Tuesday night.

The Lady Trojans exploded for a 23-0 scoring binge that spanned 5 ½ minutes, and yielded only eight second-half points to visiting St. Pius.

Senior guard Kiersten Blair tallied game highs with 15 points and nine rebounds in a 59-25 victory after Potosi converted a collective 15-of-19 free throws.

Carley Hampton compiled 14 points, four assists and three steals, and Kya Gibson dished out seven key assists while equaling Emily Hochstatter with eight points each.

Gibson attacked for a layup and Hampton sprang Blair ahead of the pack on an ensuing steal to extend a 28-19 advantage with pestering defense.

Senior forward Annie McCaul drew a charge that resulted in the fourth foul against freshman guard P.J. Krodinger, and later drained a baseline jumper as Potosi (15-9) pulled away.

Hampton, who was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line during the first quarter, nailed a 3-pointer before two more connections by Hochstatter created a 51-19 advantage.

St. Pius (14-9) enjoyed a solid 16-point triumph over Valle Catholic on Monday, but struggled to combat the Lady Trojans. The visitors were held without a made field goal over the opening six minutes.

A pull-up jumper by Blair and steal and score from Hochstatter stamped an initial 12-0 run. Hampton increased the lead to 19-3 on a 3-pointer.

Potosi turned cold in the second period, including four successive misses just before the buzzer. Blair claimed seven rebounds by that juncture to help maintain a 26-17 lead.

Olivia Charleville temporarily drew the Lancers closer with a putback and second field goal on a driving layup amid contact.

Krodinger had a team-high seven points for St. Pius, which suffered 15 first-half turnovers.

West County 47, Steelville 37

LEADWOOD – The West County girls are soaring into the Class 3, District 3 playoffs with momentum after securing consecutive impressive victories.

Bailey Skiles starred again with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Lady Bulldogs separated from Steelville down the stretch to prevail 47-34 on Tuesday night.

West County (20-4) established a 27-15 halftime lead that shrunk to 34-31 with 4 ½ minutes left, and became the first MAAA conference program to reach 20 wins this season.

Morgan Simily converted a putback of a missed 3-pointer, and Alivia Simily dished to Skiles on the next possession to bolster a 7-0 response.

Lilly James tallied six points and eight rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs, who will host either Arcadia Valley or Kingston in district semifinal action on Monday.

Regan Martin had 11 points for Steelville (17-9).

Bismarck 45, Jefferson 37

BISMARCK – Sophomore guard Madison Dunn capped off another standout performance with 26 points on Tuesday night while leading Bismarck past visiting Jefferson 45-37.

Morgan Randazzo provided 10 points to boost the Lady Indians.

Bismarck (6-19) will face St. Paul in their home finale on Thursday.

Fredericktown 67, De Soto 16

FREDERICKTOWN – Senior forward Kyndal Dodd posted a healthy double-double in her home finale as Fredericktown routed De Soto 67-16 on Tuesday night.

Dodd finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds for Fredericktown (13-11), which romped to a 46-10 halftime advantage.

P.J. Reutzel compiled 12 points, five steals and five rebounds for the Lady Blackcats.

Notre Dame 42, Farmington 31

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Anna Garner scored 15 points, and Notre Dame knocked off Class 5 fourth-ranked Farmington 42-31 on Monday night.

Jenna Givens added 10 points with three steals, and Lexi Rubel grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who overcame their 9-of-21 effort from the line.

Notre Dame (17-4) moved in front 23-17 at halftime after the first concluded in a 10-10 tie.

Jade Roth paced Farmington (18-3) with 11 points while Grace Duncan and Anna McKinney chipped in six each. The Knights had their five-game win streak snapped.

Central 61, Arcadia Valley 24

IRONTON – Junior forward Halle Richardson scored a game-high 14 points on Tuesday as Central eased past host Arcadia Valley 61-24.

Khloe Dischbein added 13 points to the victory, and the Lady Rebels surrendered four points or less in three separate quarters of action.

Madison Holmes chipped in six points among 12 players to score for Central (16-5), which posted leads of 29-4 through one quarter and 42-8 at halftime.

Alyssa Glanzer equaled top scoring honors with 14 points, and Katelyn Strange tallied seven for Arcadia Valley (4-18).

Kingston 65, St. Paul 63

CADET – Two seniors powered Kingston through a fourth-quarter comeback before overtaking visiting St. Paul 65-53 on Tuesday night.

Madison Nelson continued her remarkable production with 41 points, and surged past 2,400 for her varsity career.

Tania Jenkins added 18 crucial points for Kingston (13-11), which hosts Lesterville in the regular season finale on Thursday.

Brylee Durbin dropped in 25 points and Riley Petty netted 21 for St. Paul (15-9).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hillsboro 67, Potosi 46

POTOSI – Kieren Jones posted a double-double with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting plus 12 rebounds, and Hillsboro shot 60 percent from the field while handling Potosi 67-46 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Phipps finished with 14 points, and Luka Pool added 10 points with four assists as the Hawks earned numerous second-chance baskets when the Trojans failed to box out.

Hillsboro (16-6) forced 11 first-half turnovers to lead 33-20 at the break, and created more separation as Jones generated 11 points from the post and charity stripe in the third quarter.

Senior guard Malachi Peppers paced Potosi (13-11) with 12 points and three steals, and starting freshman Carter Whitley tallied nine following two late baskets.

Luke Brabham converted a 3-point play off a Whitley pass for an early 5-2 edge, but Hillsboro contained the Trojans with active defense to take a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.

Noah Holland slammed a backdoor lob from Phipps, then created his own layup off a midcourt steal to begin the second for the Hawks.

Phipps traded 3-pointers with Trojans guard Zane West, and Hillsboro eventually claimed a 26-13 lead on a putback by Payton Brown.

Potosi returned from intermission with driving layup by Gabe Brawley and ensuing steal and finish by Ty Mills, but a triple by Pool and conventional 3-point play from Jones restored a 52-30 lead.

West provided eight points for the Trojans, and drove end to end for a basket with contact after Hillsboro built its largest cushion at 61-33.

Jefferson 64, St. Paul 58

FESTUS, Mo. – DeVontae Minor continued to bolster his place as the all-time scorer for the St. Paul boys basketball program during a narrow 64-58 loss to Jefferson on Tuesday night.

The junior guard erupted for 31 points, giving him 873 overall after passing previous record holder Ryan Dempsey earlier in the season at 793.

Garrett Dempsey finished with 14 points for St. Paul (6-18).

