Tuesday Roundup: North County breezes to district tennis crown

BONNE TERRE – Once the North County girls tennis team swept through doubles action on Tuesday, the only question was which players would deliver the singles clinchers.
Katelynne Jones and Lucy Pace answered that question in remarkably swift fashion, posting spotless 6-0, 6-0 victories to help the Lady Raiders lock up their fifth district title in program history.
North County, a heavy favorite in the four-team Class 1, District 2 bracket, polished off Saxony Lutheran 5-0 while dropping just five combined games.
Julianna Farr was the doubles partner of Jones in an 8-0 shutout, and fellow senior Emily Pruneau joined Pace for an 8-1 triumph.
Saxony Lutheran (5-10) presented its best challenge at No. 1 doubles, but North County sisters Lauren and Hanna Politte ousted Sydney Turner and Mary Richey 8-4.
Jones remained unbeaten in singles play this season, and Pace is still perfect in No. 5-ranking matches during her freshman year.
North County (14-0) will next compete as a full squad Monday at Cape Notre Dame (12-1). The winner of that duel will advance to the state quarterfinals in Springfield.
In the meantime, the Politte/Politte and Farr/Jones duos will compete in individual sectional contests on Saturday at the home Mary A. Hoehn courts.
Anna Yount, who took over the North County program upon the death of Hoehn in February 2019, won her first district crown as head coach.
Singles Results:
4. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Mary Richey, 6-0, 6-0
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Ava Brown, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Turner/Murphy, 8-4
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Soto/Richey, 8-0
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Brown/Scholl, 8-1
Farmington 5, Cape Central 0
FARMINGTON – Straight-set victories by Karmin Duncan and Allie Gowen helped top-seeded Farmington ease its way into the Class 2, District 1 tennis championship round.
The Knights surrendered only four games combined in three doubles matches, and blanked Poplar Bluff 5-0 in a brisk semifinal.
Gowen defeated Isabella Sifford 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 6 singles level after pairing with Abigail Thurman for an 8-0 doubles shutout.
Abigail Doty worked alongside Susan Rippee, and Kate Busenbark joined Duncan for identical 8-2 results as Farmington (11-2) advanced to face Cape Central in the final on Wednesday.
Duncan faced no danger in a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 3 singles.
Doubles Results:
1. Doty/Rippee (FA) def. Varner/Anders, 8-2
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Hurst/Murphy, 8-2
3. Thurman/Gowen (FA) def. Wisdom/Sifford, 8-0
Singles Results:
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Sabrina Hurst, 6-0, 6-0
6. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Isabella Sifford, 6-2, 6-0
VOLLEYBALL
Ste. Genevieve 3, North County 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Marysa Flieg spiked 12 kills to lead all players, and Ste. Genevieve recovered from seven points down in game three to sweep North County 25-15, 25-22, 28-26 on Tuesday night.
Brittney Kreitler totaled 36 assists plus eight digs, and Abby Moore connected for 10 kills and two blocks up front as the Dragons remained unscathed against MAAA Large-School foes.
Ste. Genevieve (10-1, 3-0) rattled off eight consecutive points from 16-14 ahead to seize full command of the opening game with Arie Taylor at the service line.
North County (11-9-2, 1-2), which had five attacking errors during that stretch, headed into battle without standout middle hitter Emma Gaugel due to an injured ankle.
A.J. Prudent served one of her four aces to spot the host Dragons a 10-4 cushion in game two. Ste. Gen. restored a 20-14 margin through brilliant defensive hustle.
After senior libero Maci Reynolds sprinted into the corner of the gym to save on second contact, Abby Moore cleared overhead from beyond the back line. North County misplayed the incoming return for a point.
Tessa Grass answered a kill by opposing middle Kamryn Winch at 22-15, and the Dragons secured their two-game advantage after squandering two previous chances.
Reynolds finished with 18 digs while Maya Watts and Taylor each added five more. Grass knocked down eight kills, Prudent tallied seven and Dru Koetting chipped in five toward the win.
North County received eight kills each from Whitney Marler, Tyler Conkright and Winch, and all three hitters delivered key moments during game three.
Marler served four aces in six points as Ste. Genevieve struggled to pass, and Conkright added two kills to the run that created a 17-10 lead.
Winch scored twice off deflected swings, and Marler executed a solo block at 23-19. But Koetting had three kills over the next four rallies, and Flieg put the Dragons ahead 24-23 off a free ball.
Conkright erased three match points on assists from Emily Veach, twice pushing the ball along the net to a vacated outside spot. The Dragons finally closed it out with spikes by Grass and Moore.
Veach tallied 19 assists, nine kills and six digs for the Lady Raiders. Marler highlighted the defense with 14 digs while Macy Kamler picked up six and returning libero Maddi Oder provided five.
Conkright contributed three aces plus two blocks, and Winch had three blocks.
Central 3, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Kaley Kimball collected seven kills and four solo blocks from the middle, and Central rolled past Fredericktown 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Improved communication was key for the Lady Rebels, according to head coach Tracie Casey. Her setter and daughter Addi Casey finished with 22 assists and 12 digs.
Central (9-4-3, 2-1) received five kills each from Liberty Coleman and Lizi Marler. Coleman shared team-high honors with 12 digs, and libero Jessica Hulsey added 10 more.
The Lady Rebels have won three straight since falling at home to first-place Ste. Genevieve last week.
Arcadia Valley 3, Valley 0
CALEDONIA – Maddie DeMent blistered 26 kills and provided four blocks plus eight digs defensively as Arcadia Valley earned a 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 sweep at Valley.
Gracee Smith piled up nine kills, 16 assists, 18 digs and 16 service points opposite DeMent within the AV rotation. Riley Brogan added four kills and seven digs.
Arcadia Valley (13-5, 2-0) was further helped by 19 assists, nine digs and two blocks from Sammi Layton in a final tune-up for its MAAA Small-School showdown at Valle Catholic on Thursday.
Maggie Newstead-Adams totaled a team-high 17 points along with nine digs. Cate Newstead-Adams brought up 11 digs, and Taylor Lorenz supplied five.
Farmington 3, Potosi 0
FARMINGTON – Potosi tested host Farmington deep into the first and third games, but the Knights secured a 25-22, 25-15, 27-25 home sweep.
The Lady Trojans were led in defeat by sophomore Audrey Neel with 14 kills and Sami Huck with 11 digs. Carley Hampton registered six kills and seven digs.
Kadence Sadler dished out 25 assists while adding four kills for Potosi (3-8-1, 0-3). Annie McCaul had five kills and two blocks. Rain Baxter made three blocks, and equaled Jade Williams with three kills.
Farmington (6-9-3, 2-1) bounced back from consecutive losses to Ste. Genevieve and Jackson.
SOFTBALL
Jackson 10, North County 0
JACKSON, Mo. – Katelyn Carter allowed just two hits and struck out six while twirling a six-inning shutout on Tuesday, as Jackson dominated North County 10-0 in a conference matchup.
Alli Gartman collected four hits to lead Jackson (16-4, 5-2), which tallied multiple runs in four separate innings. Miranda Carnell and Ainsley Watson each had two RBI.
Emilie Morgan went the distance in defeat for North County (5-11, 0-8), picking up two strikeouts and yielding 14 hits. Only four of the Jackson runs scored against her were earned.
The Lady Raiders received singles from Kylie Moebes and Morgan.
BASEBALL
Arcadia Valley 12, Greenville 2
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley countered two Greenville runs with three in the home half of the first inning, and rolled 12-2 to complete the fall baseball season on Tuesday.
Keagan Lawlor notched four strikeouts over four innings pitched for the win, and Jackson Dement closed with a scoreless fifth for the Tigers.
Taylon Jones and Drew Tedford paced the AV offense with three hits each, and Lawlor helped his own cause with two hits and a game-high five RBI.
Dement drove in three more to bolster the victory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!