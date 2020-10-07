Tuesday Roundup: North County breezes to district tennis crown

Marler served four aces in six points as Ste. Genevieve struggled to pass, and Conkright added two kills to the run that created a 17-10 lead.

Winch scored twice off deflected swings, and Marler executed a solo block at 23-19. But Koetting had three kills over the next four rallies, and Flieg put the Dragons ahead 24-23 off a free ball.

Conkright erased three match points on assists from Emily Veach, twice pushing the ball along the net to a vacated outside spot. The Dragons finally closed it out with spikes by Grass and Moore.

Veach tallied 19 assists, nine kills and six digs for the Lady Raiders. Marler highlighted the defense with 14 digs while Macy Kamler picked up six and returning libero Maddi Oder provided five.

Conkright contributed three aces plus two blocks, and Winch had three blocks.

Central 3, Fredericktown 0

FREDERICKTOWN – Kaley Kimball collected seven kills and four solo blocks from the middle, and Central rolled past Fredericktown 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 on Tuesday.