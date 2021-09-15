Tuesday Roundup: Politte highlights NC tennis triumph

Elders went the distance as the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and six hits allowed.

North County 15, Gateway Science 0

BONNE TERRE – Emilie Morgan finished 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI at the plate, and pitched two perfect innings with six strikeouts to lead North County past Gateway Science 15-0 on Tuesday.

Sammy Waller notched two RBI plus two stolen bases, and matched Madi Pyeatt by going 2-for-2 overall as the Lady Raiders secured a three-inning home triumph.

North County (6-3) scored nine runs in the opening frame. Addi Goggin and Makenna Pierce each drilled two-run singles, and Shelby Lawson had a pinch-hit double.

Gracelyn Wigger closed the combined shutout by throwing a scoreless third with one hit, one walk and one strikeouts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0