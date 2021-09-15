Tuesday Roundup: Politte highlights NC tennis triumph

POTOSI – Already part of a state medalist doubles pairing with her older sister, Lauren Politte made an emphatic singles statement at the halfway point of MAAA conference play.
The junior from North County controlled a dominant 8-0 showdown in No. 1 singles action against Potosi star Michelle Whitaker, and the Lady Raiders stayed unbeaten in a 6-3 team result on Tuesday.
Lucy Pace, who challenged Lauren Politte atop the roster rankings during the preseason, also posted an 8-0 win while both Hanna Politte and Kate Jones cruised 8-2 individually for North County (8-0, 4-0).
Kya Gibson and Lani Elder claimed sizable singles victories for Potosi (4-3, 2-2).
All three doubles contests ended with shutouts in the first of two scheduled meetings in two days between the longtime rivals.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-0
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Grace Laramore, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Tori Krebs, 8-2
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-2
5. Kya Gibson (P) def. Mariah Coonce, 8-2
6. Lani Elder (P) def. Bella Nipper, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Whitaker/Gibson, 8-0
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Laramore/Littrell, 8-0
3. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Coonce/Nipper, 8-0
Farmington 7, Arcadia Valley 2
FARMINGTON – Allie Gowen teamed with Kate Busenbark to headline a doubles sweep, then quickly finished off her singles match as Farmington defeated Arcadia Valley 7-2 on Tuesday.
Helen Griffin, Diep Phan and Abigail Thurman were also two-time winners for Farmington (6-1, 4-1). Griffin and Phan posted the largest doubles margin of victory at 8-2.
Alyssa Glanzer earned a solid 8-6 No. 1 singles result over Busenbark, and freshman Madeline Coles collected another match win for Arcadia Valley (1-7, 0-5).
Singles Results:
1. Alyssa Glanzer (AV) def. Kate Busenbark, 8-6
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-0
3. Helen Griffin (FA) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 8-2
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Elena Lara, 8-2
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Maggie Newstead-Adams, 8-1
6. Madeline Coles (AV) def. Kayla Miller, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Busenbark/Gowen (FA) def. Glanzer/Lara, 8-3
2. Griffin/Phan (FA) def. Graciano/Newstead-Adams, 8-2
3. Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Misselhorn/Coles, 8-5
SOFTBALL
Fredericktown 5, Saxony Lutheran 1
JACKSON, Mo. – Fredericktown tallied runs in each of the first four innings, and produced nine hits on Tuesday during a 5-1 road victory at Saxony Lutheran.
Makayla Tourville highlighted the offensive effort with three hits and two RBI for Fredericktown (3-6). Kiley Elders finished with two hits.
Elders went the distance as the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and six hits allowed.
North County 15, Gateway Science 0
BONNE TERRE – Emilie Morgan finished 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI at the plate, and pitched two perfect innings with six strikeouts to lead North County past Gateway Science 15-0 on Tuesday.
Sammy Waller notched two RBI plus two stolen bases, and matched Madi Pyeatt by going 2-for-2 overall as the Lady Raiders secured a three-inning home triumph.
North County (6-3) scored nine runs in the opening frame. Addi Goggin and Makenna Pierce each drilled two-run singles, and Shelby Lawson had a pinch-hit double.
Gracelyn Wigger closed the combined shutout by throwing a scoreless third with one hit, one walk and one strikeouts.