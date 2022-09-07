Tuesday Roundup: Potosi edges AV on tennis courts

IRONTON – Senior Kya Gibson recently moved upward in the singles rankings, and applied the clinching match victory as evening fell on Tuesday to help the Potosi girls tennis team edge Arcadia Valley 5-4.

Gibson landed two early service breaks to take four of the first five games during her battle against Elena Lara, and prevailed 8-2 to give Potosi (6-2, 2-0) the necessary fourth singles win.

Jessica Littrell and Grace Laramore rebounded from a No. 2 doubles loss to claim singles triumphs along with Gracie Lawson, who earlier joined Gibson to secure their doubles contest.

Arcadia Valley (3-2, 0-2) trailed 4-3 with two matches yet to be completed, and received a late boost from its senior leader and top returning player.

Alyssa Glanzer finished off a No. 1 singles shutout against Tori Krebs, and worked alongside Lara for an exciting 8-6 result that handed the host squad an edge in the doubles stage.

But Potosi capitalized on experience to sweep the lower majority of the rankings. Laramore got past Ruth Francis 8-5, and Lawson topped freshman Reese Brogan 8-4.

Littrell expressed displeasure with a line call on the closing point of the 13th game against Lily Pursley, but stayed composed with strong serving to punctuate her 8-6 win.

Pursley teamed with Madeline Coles, who won twice on the day, to defeat Littrell and Laramore 8-4 as return errors were a key factor in the outcome.

Coles has vaulted to the No. 2 singles spot for AV since occupying the No. 6 position last fall, and was severely tested by Lani Elder in a showdown of rising sophomores.

Elder fought back from 7-2 down to rattle off five straight games and pull even by moving Coles off the baseline to her backhand side.

Coles calmly responded with a crucial break conversion to regain the lead, however, then served her way back from a love-40 hole to prevail 9-7 when a tight final serve induced a return into the net.

Lara showed quick instincts on a putaway to help Glanzer and herself snap a 6-6 doubles deadlock. The duo had to work overtime to earn the victory.

Elder tracked down a dangerous volley, and Krebs found the corner with a return to erase two match points after Glanzer had served an ace at deuce. Lara sealed the win with a perfect reaction volley through an open crease.

Senior Riley Brogan paired with her younger sister in a No. 3 doubles defeat before heading indoors to compete for the Arcadia Valley volleyball squad.

Singles Results:

1. Alyssa Glanzer (AV) def. Tori Krebs, 8-0

2. Madeline Coles (AV) def. Lani Elder, 9-7

3. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Lily Pursley, 8-6

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Elana Lara, 8-2

5. Grace Laramore (P) def. Ruth Francis, 8-5

6. Gracie Lawson (P) def. Reese Brogan, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Glanzer/Lara (AV) def. Krebs/Elder, 8-6

2. Coles/Pursley (AV) def. Littrell/Laramore, 8-4

3. Gibson/Lawson (P) def. Riley Brogan/Reese Brogan, 8-2

North County 8, Fredericktown 1

FREDERICKTOWN – North County dropped only eight games in three doubles contests, and stayed unbeaten with an 8-1 team triumph over Fredericktown on Tuesday.

Lauren Politte and Lucy Pace joined forces at No. 1 doubles for an 8-1 result before blitzing their respective individual matches by the same 8-1 margin.

Alli Scott, Kinley Tracy and Chloe Roach were also two-time winners for North County (5-0, 3-0).

Fredericktown (0-3, 0-3) picked up an 8-2 singles victory from Clara Basden at the No. 4 ranking.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Sydney Bell, 8-1

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Emiley Geen, 8-1

3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Grace Lewis, 8-2

4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-2

5. Kinley Tracy (NC) def. Danielle West, 8-6

6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Haley Tucker, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Pace (NC) def. Bell/Geen, 8-1

2. Scott/Skaggs (NC) def. Lewis/Basden, 8-4

3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. West/Tucker, 8-3

Jackson 5, Farmington 4

FARMINGTON – Diep Phan debuted with singles and doubles victories in her return to the Farmington lineup on Tuesday, but Jackson emerged with a 5-4 team win.

Jackson took two of the three doubles matches, which all ended in competitive 8-6 results, then evenly split singles play with the Knights.

Eva Carrasquillo controlled the No. 1 singles match while teammates Elda Giampaolo and Raelyn Ropp contributed two wins each for the Indians.

Abigail Thurman maintains the top spot in the Farmington (2-2) lineup, and partnered with Phan for a successful outcome. Olivia Lugo and Annabelle DeVoto also prevailed in singles action.

Singles Results:

1. Eva Carrasquillo (J) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-1

2. Diep Phan (FA) def. Kelby Brandenburgh, 8-6

3. Annabelle DeVoto (FA) def. Caroline Selzer, 8-6

4. Elda Giampaolo (J) def. Abbi Wigger, 8-5

5. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Bailey Rees, 8-4

6. Raelyn Ropp (J) def. Addison Brenneke, 8-3

Doubles Results:

1. Thurman/Phan (FA) def. Brandenburgh/Selzer, 8-6

2. Carrasquillo/Rees (J) def. DeVoto/Wigger, 8-6

3. Giampaolo/Ropp (J) def. Lugo/Brenneke, 8-6

VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Hillsboro 0

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Senior middle hitter Jade Roth provided 14 kills and eight blocks on Tuesday as the Farmington volleyball team routed Hillsboro 25-16, 25-18, 25-15.

Jelena Gray shared match-high honors with 14 kills, and added four blocks plus 13 digs defensively for the Knights in the sweep. Emily Bauer compiled 25 assists and 10 digs at setter.

Grace Duncan finished with seven kills and 14 digs, and Brynn Johnson made a team-high 20 digs while serving two aces to help Farmington (6-2)

Raylin LaCava chipped in four kills, and Maddie Mills tallied two blocks with two kills toward the victory. Cheyenne Strohkirch dished out nine assists.

De Soto 3, Central 2

DE SOTO, Mo. – Ashley Theiss spiked 18 kills, Chloe Skaggs connected 13 more, and host De Soto edged Central 25-11, 23-25, 23-25, 25-27, 15-11 in a marathon battle on Tuesday night.

Cheyanne Harding served 24 points, and Payton O’Shea made 39 assists for the Lady Dragons, who sent the match to a fifth set in extra points after Central (1-1) rallied for a lead through three games.

Madison Dunn notched 16 kills and Khloe Dischbein landed 14 more for the Lady Rebels.

Kate Johnson provided 20 digs at libero, and setter Kinley Norris made 26 assists.

Ste. Genevieve 3, Herculaneum 0

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve served 15 aces, including four by senior libero Maya Watts, and rolled past Herculaneum 25-11, 25-9, 25-14 on Tuesday evening.

Devyn Basler equaled Alli Byington with three aces, and distributed eight assists for the Dragons. Watts picked up six digs, and Tessa Grass executed two blocks to lead the defense.

Dru Koetting powered the attack with 11 kills for Ste. Genevieve (3-1). Arie Taylor knocked down seven kills while Grass sent down six and Hope Schmelzle chipped in three more.

Joleigh Parker finished with a team-high 14 assists, and Sophia Huck supplied seven more.

Festus 3, Valle Catholic 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Festus thrived against an adjusted Valle Catholic lineup for a 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17 road victory on Tuesday.

Makayla Joggerst compiled 13 kills, 10 digs and 19 serve receptions, and Claire Drury registered 13 digs and 16 assists at setter in defeat for the Lady Warriors.

Ade Weiler, who previously played the libero spot, equaled Joggerst with 13 kills while also producing three blocks, eight digs and 24 receptions.

Macy Wolk gave Valle Catholic (1-2) six kills and five blocks, while Kristen Drury tallied 10 digs, eight assists and two aces on nine service points.

Addi Donze finished with 30 serve receptions and seven digs. Abree Zipprich made three blocks and Ava Bauman landed two aces.

South Iron 3, West County 1

LEADWOOD – South Iron dominated the first two games, and finished off a 25-15, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23 victory at West County on Tuesday evening.

Maddie Ayers drilled 21 kills on 40 attacks, and made 12 digs for the Lady Panthers. Drew Gayle totaled 10 kills plus 19 assists and 18 digs.

Enzley Dinkins had seven kills, three blocks, 14 assists and 19 digs, and Anna Parker picked up 27 digs to help South Iron.

SOFTBALL

Farmington 15, East Carter 0

FARMINGTON – Angelia Davis launched her second home run of the season, and the Farmington softball team blanked East Carter 15-0 for its fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday.

Jayce Jarvis tripled, doubled and walked twice while going 2-for-2 with three runs scored, and Davis also doubled during her 2-for-2 effort for the Knights.

Farmington (6-2) erupted for nine runs in the third inning to back winning pitcher Avery Graham, who threw a three-hit shutout and struck out six with one walk allowed over four frames.

Elly Robbins finished 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, and Jayden Tucker notched a team-high four RBI with a double and single.

Abbie Miller and Shelby Bowling were each 2-for-3 with two RBI, giving Farmington six players with multiple hits. Olivia Sherrill singled and scored a run off the bench.

Kelly 4, North County 1

BENTON, Mo. – North County committed five defensive errors on Tuesday, and dropped a conference game to Kelly 4-1 despite outhitting the host club 7-4.

Mallory Lemonds scattered seven hits and struck out six for the win after carrying a shutout bid into the seventh inning. Leah Lambert and Macy Burger had RBI singles for Kelly (7-4, 2-0).

Sammy Waller allowed just four hits and two walks in a complete game defeat, and yielded no earned runs with one strikeout on 83 pitches.

Addi Goggin highlighted North County (0-4, 0-2) by going 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the seventh. Kelly grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Raegan Pierce paced the Lady Raiders at 2-for-2 overall. Bailey Wimmer doubled while Zoey Cheek and Waller chipped in one single each.

GIRLS GOLF

Jackson Quad

JACKSON, Mo. – Alana Gilbert shot a two-over par 37 as medalist, and Jackson won a four-team golf clash on Tuesday at Kimbeland Country Club.

Paige Compardo of Notre Dame and Julia Schlitt of Jackson were two shots back as individual runner up at 39. The Indians posted a composite total of 157 (+17).

Notre Dame scored a 178, followed by Cape Central at 215 and Farmington at 238.

Emma Burgess (56), Audrey Crawford (57) and Chloe Allen (59) led the Knights.

BOYS SOCCER

Eagle Ridge 2, St. Paul 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – St. Paul keeper Griffin Phillips made several big saves on Tuesday, but Eagle Ridge produced enough chances to secure a 2-1 home victory.

Brett Peak scored for St. Paul (0-2) on an assist from Lucas Carroll.