Tuesday Roundup: Potosi girls stun state-ranked Steelville in OT

POTOSI – Junior forward Kalie Thompson scored eight of her 12 points in overtime, and the Potosi girls basketball team knocked off state-ranked Steelville 61-56 in a thriller on Tuesday night.

Kaydence Gibson connected on four 3-pointers while netting a team-high 14 points, and senior Carley Hampton added 10 more for the Lady Trojans.

Potosi (8-4) trailed for about 29 straight minutes of regulation until Emily Hochstatter drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter for her first made field goal.

Paige West chipped in eight points off the bench, and Kya Gibson added seven in the victory. The contest stood at 49-49 heading into the extra session.

Naomi Perkins scored a game-high 19 points, and Lauren Davis totaled 14 for Steelville (9-5), which carried a 31-24 lead at halftime.

Fredericktown 53, Arcadia Valley 17

IRONTON – Kyndal Dodd compiled 15 points, seven rebounds and four blocks on Tuesday night to help Fredericktown dominate Arcadia valley 53-17.

Lydia Mell provided 13 points with six rebounds, and the Lady Blackcats surged to a 37-11 halftime lead.

Ava Penuel added 10 points plus four assists to give Fredericktown (6-6) three players in double digits.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ste. Genevieve 61, West County 35

STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Boyer connected twice from long range while scoring the first 10 points for Ste. Genevieve in a 61-35 rout over West County on Tuesday night.

Boyer finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons, who dominated the boards and went 6-of-15 from 3-point range.

Rudy Flieg notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Blake Morganthaler added 10 points, and Ricky Hunter scored eight for Ste. Genevieve (8-4).

Freshman guard Ty Harlow tallied eight points and Caden Merrill had seven for West County (5-6), which suffered from 22 turnovers and played its first game in three weeks.

Central 51, Saxony Lutheran 48

JACKSON, Mo. – All-state sophomore guard Jobe Bryant amassed 26 points, eight rebounds, six steals and six assists on Tuesday night as Central escaped a road tussle with Saxony Lutheran to prevail 51-48.

Kendall Horton added eight points and Caden Casey made four assists for the Rebels, who committed only nine turnovers while getting 26 from the host Crusaders.

Central (9-2) grabbed an early 14-6 lead after Bryant sank a 3-pointer and followed with a runner late in the first quarter. He found Horton and Triston Stewart near the rim on long entry passes before the break.

Saxony Lutheran (8-4) was limited to nine points through the first 12 minutes by the Central defense, and faced a 29-17 deficit until Wade Eggemeyer beat the halftime buzzer with a half-court heave.

Despite their turnover issues, the Crusaders chipped away with the Rebels missing shots. Saxony worked passes inside to forward Logan Pruitt for three baskets in the third quarter.

Wilson Lodge finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and converted a four-point play after being knocked down along the perimeter to make the margin 40-38.

Luke Eggemeyer tied the contest at 44-44 from the low post with 3:10 remaining. Bryant answered on the ensuing possession by draining a 3-pointer on a return pass from Casey along the left wing.

Saxony Lutheran surrendered costly turnovers on three straight trips down the stretch, and saw its final chance to possibly force overtime dissolve after having the ball with 40 seconds left.

The Rebels would not yield an open look, and Saxony called a timeout with 7 seconds left after Horton nearly made a midcourt steal. Casey partially blocked a 3-point try off the inbounds pass from the right corner.

Central made 13-of-24 free throws compared to 6-of-8 by Saxony.

Kingston 50, Jefferson 36

FESTUS, Mo. – Cody Yates scored 18 points, and Kingston continued its powerful start to the season with a 50-36 road victory at Jefferson on Tuesday night.

Matt Nelson finished with 16 points for the Cougars, who notched their fourth straight win after capturing the Warrior Winter Classic title last week and built an eventual 48-28 lead.

Kingston (11-2) stretched a 21-15 halftime advantage by outscoring the Blue Jays 19-8 during the third quarter, including five quick points from senior guard Dylan Morrison.

Jefferson (4-8) made only 3-of-11 free throws in defeat. Nate Breeze had a team-high nine points, and Colton Richardson chipped in eight.

