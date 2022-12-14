Tuesday Roundup: Potosi turns steals into home victory over De Soto

POTOSI – Just a few games into his sophomore basketball season, Potosi guard Carter Whitley has cemented his status among the most dangerous scoring threats in the area.

A steady second-half comeback by visiting De Soto was stopped in its tracks Tuesday night, as Whitley knocked down three clutch 3-pointers over a span of three minutes.

Potosi capitalized on excellent trapping pressure to build a sizable lead, and prevailed 74-54 by closing out the Dragons on an emphatic 16-2 run.

Whitley compiled 29 points and four steals overall – just missing out on a third straight 30-point effort – and highlighted an electric first half by the Trojans with an uncontested dunk.

Gabe Brawley scored 11 of his 16 points to help Potosi (5-1) race toward a 47-26 halftime lead. Gavin Portell added 10 points, and Malachi Sansegraw had eight points with three assists.

De Soto (1-6) turned a potential blowout into a sudden scare for the home team after solving the ball-handling woes that resulted in 14 costly turnovers before intermission.

Cole McClinton scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and cut the margin to 55-49 moments after teammate Drew Hardin stood his ground to draw a charging foul.

Hardin answered a 3-pointer by Whitley to make it 58-52, but the Dragons lost steam after Whitley bounced an assist to Zane West before drilling two more triples.

Evan McClinton equaled the four 3-pointers of Cole McClinton to score 12 overall. Brayden Brown chipped in eight points for De Soto, which narrowly trailed 19-16 after one quarter.

The next eight minutes belonged to Potosi, which turned several aggressive steals into transition baskets for a 28-10 scoring edge in the period.

Brawley nailed a pull-up jumper, then poked the ball away and located Sansegraw streaking ahead. J.T. Cross continued the hot stretch with a putback off the bench.

Sansegraw assisted Whitley from the paint on a second-chance perimeter strike and conventional 3-point play after another steal. Whitley delivered a diagonal pass to Zane West on a backdoor cut for a 34-23 lead.

West drove end to end on another takeaway before Whitley added his slam, and Brawley capped the half with his fifth field goal on another layup.

De Soto posted its lone lead at 7-4 when Cole McClinton connected from long distance. Potosi answered as Portell finished a no-look perimeter bounce pass from Ty Mills during a 7-0 spurt.

West, who ended with four steals and four assists, limped to the Potosi bench while favoring his right ankle with 34 seconds remaining in the game.

Bismarck 70, Fredericktown 60

FREDERICKTOWN – Bismarck placed four starters in double figures, and avenged a season-opening loss with a composed 70-60 triumph at Fredericktown on Tuesday night.

Daven Miller shined with 22 points and seven rebounds, and the Indians maintained a lead from the midway juncture of the first quarter until the conclusion.

Bismarck (5-2) established a 35-29 halftime cushion, increased it to 53-41 entering the fourth quarter, and overcame a dismal 11-of-38 effort from the line with defensive hustle.

The visitors were bolstered by two double-doubles. Tanner Martinez compiled 17 points with 10 rebounds, and Sven Wilson had 16 points with 11 rebounds.

Gavin Butery totaled 10 points, five assists and four steals while Jordan Ketcherside chipped in four assists for Indians.

Fredericktown (3-3) honored senior guard Andrew Starkey before the contest for recently surpassing 1,000 career points.

But the Blackcats ended the night frustrated with their head coach unable to witness the conclusion after Joaby Sikes was ejected for two technical fouls.

Central 72, Notre Dame 64

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jobe Bryant scored a game-high 30 points, and Central stopped a fourth-quarter push by Notre Dame to prevail 72-64 on Tuesday night.

Central (4-1) clicked offensively for a 45-31 halftime, and pushed the advantage to 59-39 through three periods before the Bulldogs chipped away.

Greg Dennis highlighted Notre Dame (1-4) with 18 second-half points.

The Rebels will face Fulton as part of the Norm Stewart Classic on Thursday evening at Mizzou Arena.

North County 47, Saxony Lutheran 37

JACKSON, Mo. – North County was held scoreless in the first quarter, but revived its offense on Tuesday night to defeat Saxony Lutheran 47-37.

Senior forward Andrew Civey, who posted three double-doubles in tournament action last week, scored a team-high 21 points for North County (3-4).

The Raiders, who trailed 13-9 at halftime, picked up nine points from freshman guard Drew Johnson.

John Hartmann had 13 points to lead Saxony Lutheran (2-4).

Valley 70, Viburnum 20

VIBURNUM, Mo. – Drew McClain paced a balanced attack with 16 points, and Valley routed struggling Viburnum 70-20 on Tuesday night.

Kaiden Dickey scored 11 of his 15 points in the second quarter, as the Vikings extended their 19-4 lead to 40-14 at halftime.

Colby Maxwell amassed 12 first-quarter points on his way to 14 overall. Valley (4-3) received nine points each from Chayse DeClue and K.J. Tiefenauer plus seven more from Ethan Tiefenauer.

Eli Medlock netted 11 points for Viburnum.

Herculaneum 64, Kingston 60

CADET – Gabe Watkins finished with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Herculaneum edged Kingston 64-60 in a tight battle on Tuesday night.

Each team produced exactly 20 3-point field goals, but the visiting Blackcats notched one more 3-point shot and went 9-of-16 from the line compared to 8-of-15 by the Cougars.

Herculaneum (5-0) grabbed a 45-44 lead as the third quarter concluded after trailing 28-24 at halftime. Dylan Jarvis contributed 11 points toward the win.

Cody Yates shared game-high honors with 27 points for Kingston (5-2). Collin Sumpter scored 13 points and Corey Kemper added 10.

Valle Catholic 65, Crystal City 31

STE. GENEVIEVE – Chase Fallert finished with 14 points, and Valle Catholic regrouped from an early deficit to dominate Crystal City 65-31 on Tuesday night.

The Warriors outscored the visiting Hornets 26-7 in the second quarter to lead 35-20 at halftime.

Harry Oliver posted 12 points and six rebounds for Valle Catholic (2-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 60, Gentry (Ark.) 59

ANDERSON, Mo. – Farmington went to overtime for a second straight day at the Lady Mustang Classic, and edged Gentry (Ark.) 60-59 after eight extra minutes in the consolation bracket.

Skylar Sweeney finished with 15 points, and Jade Roth scored 14 in the victory. The Knights moved in front 27-23 at halftime, and carried a 35-31 advantage through three quarters.

Alyssa McCarty produced 15 of her game-high 18 points once the fourth quarter began for Gentry, which rallied to send a 47-47 game past regulation.

Farmington (7-2) converted 10-of-15 free throws, and booked a spot in the fifth-place game Wednesday against Webb City.

Brynn Johnson sank three 3-pointers while scoring 11 overall for the Knights. Grace Duncan and Maddie Mills notched eight points each.

BOYS WRESTLING

Ste. Genevieve 45, Sullivan 28

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve registered seven falls, including four within the first period, and beat Sullivan 45-28 in a boys wrestling dual on Tuesday night.

Drake Meyer (120) continued a dominant start to his freshman season for the Dragons, needing just 12 seconds to extend his record to 10-0.

Evan Winters (144), Dalton McBride (190), Gabe Willett (175), Mason Langeneckert (157), Madden Wolk (165) and Jacob Schweigert (285) also pinned their respective opponents.

Ste. Genevieve was also helped by a 16-6 major decision from Bryant Schwent (126) plus a 11-4 victory from Karter Worley (113).

Match Results:

106 – Camden Henderson (SU) fall Jace Amschler, 1:18

113 – Karter Worley (SG) dec Carter Blankenship, 11-4

120 – Drake Meyer (SG) fall Oliver Borton, 0:12

126 – Bryant Schwent (SG) maj dec Sam Hecht, 16-6

132 – Eli Peregoy (SU) maj dec Isaiah Basler, 12-2

138 – Dominic Ransom (SU) fall Owen Drury, 1:23

144 – Evan Winters (SG) fall Draysen Nolie, 1:45

150 – Adam Peregoy (SU) fall Michael Speakman, 0:29

157 – Mason Langeneckert (SG) fall Colton Brendel, 3:15

165 – Madden Wolk (SG) fall Aiden Cain, 1:19

175 – Gabe Willett (SG) fall Kayden Bryan, 2:50

190 – Dalton McBride (SG) fall Malachi Barton, 1:05

215 – Jacob Patton (SU) fall Jacob Warren, 0:31

285 – Jacob Schweigert (SG) fall Jeremiah Rodriguez, 3:26

GIRLS WRESTLING

Sullivan 36, Ste. Genevieve 30

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Sullivan secured victories in four of six contested bouts, and edged Ste. Genevieve 36-30 in girls wrestling action on Tuesday evening.

Dakotah Medows (125) and Hailey Wheeler (155) earned first-period falls favoring Ste. Genevieve.

Paityn Basler (110), Linley Wehner (115) and Katlynn Lay (135) of the Dragons each won by forfeit.

Dorie Richardson (140) scored a fastest fall of the dual for Sullivan at 33 seconds.

Match Results:

110 – Paityn Basler (SG) won by forfeit

115 – Linley Wehner (SG) won by forfeit

125 – Dakotah Medows (SG) fall Karen Dietzler, 1:13

130 – Jade Studdard (SU) fall Addison Geiler, 2:59

135 – Katlynn Lay (SG) won by forfeit

140 – Dorie Richardson (SU) fall Alyssa Cook, 0:33

145 – Maria Schatzl (SU) fall Ragan Picou, 1:17

155 – Hailey Wheeler (SG) fall Katie Summers, 1:09

170 – Hannah Sumner (SU) won by forfeit

190 – Kenzy Mattingly (SU) fall Liliana Hastings, 4:48

235 – Reya Bristow (SU) won by forfeit

Central Scramble

PARK HILLS – The Central girls finished 3-1 in abbreviated dual contests while hosting a five-team wrestling scramble on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rebels topped Affton 30-18, Kennett 42-12 and Windsor 30-21 while dropping a 24-24 tiebreaker to Poplar Bluff based on total number of falls.

Taylor Sharp and Addisyn Gasaway each finished 2-0 with two falls while receiving two more wins by forfeit to lead Central. Hannah Allen split two contested bouts.

Central 30, Affton 18

110 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

115 – Taylor Sharp (C) fall Alana Rabbitt, 0:28

120 – Hannah Allen (C) fall Star Skinner-Ward, 1:39

130 – Charlotte Hudson (A) fall Tessa Mosier, 1:22

140 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) won by forfeit

155 – Serenity Styles (A) fall Erine Stricklin, 3:32

170 – Abby Guinta (A) won by forfeit

190 – Ella Mitchem (C) won by forfeit

Central 42, Kennett 12

110 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

115 – Allie England (C) won by forfeit

120 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit

125 – Heather Jones (K) fall Hannah Allen, 0:48

130 – Tessa Mosier (C) won by forfeit

135 – Janiya Gray (K) won by forfeit

140 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) won by forfeit

155 – Erine Stricklin (C) won by forfeit

190 – Ella Mitchem (C) fall Hayley Bagwell, 1:29

Poplar Bluff 24, Central 24

110 – Kayleigh Dazey (PB) fall Chloe Yount, 1:16

115 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit

120 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

130 – Madaleighanna Porter (PB) fall Tessa Mosier, 2:35

135 – Jaylynn Youngblood (PB) won by forfeit

140 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) fall Madison Hayman, 1:05

155 – Erine Stricklin (C) won by forfeit

190 – Zoe Freeman (PB) fall Ella Mitchem, 0:19

Central 30, Windsor 21

110 – Lily Pauley (W) fall Chloe Yount, 1:52

115 – Taylor Sharp (C) fall Delaney Rapp, 5:55

120 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

130 – Tessa Mosier (C) won by forfeit

135 – Riley Merchant (W) won by forfeit

145 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) fall Reese Ronzio, 0:25

155 – Erine Stricklin (C) won by forfeit

170 – Leah McRoy (W) won by forfeit

190 – Alyssa Calbreath (W) dec Ella Mitchem, 8-6