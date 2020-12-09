Tuesday Roundup: Raiders control AV after halftime

BONNE TERRE – Senior guard Wil Claywell drained five 3-point shots, and North County adjusted to a variety of defensive looks from Arcadia Valley before pulling away.
The Raiders outscored the visiting Tigers 31-11 during the third quarter, and four players reached double figures in a 77-46 triumph on Tuesday night.
Junior Eric Ruess shined with 19 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting to bolster North County (4-0), which lost starting forward Clayton Crow to an ankle injury in the first half.
Kyle Conkright equaled team-high honors with 19 points, including three triples, and Claywell finished with 17. The Raiders carried a 37-28 halftime lead.
Jackson Dement powered Arcadia Valley (2-3) in the post to compile 22 points and 15 rebounds, netting 10 points during the second quarter.
Nathan Pannebecker chipped in 11 points for the Tigers, who trailed 15-9 through eight minutes and were slowed by 26 turnovers in defeat.
North County received 12 points from Jobe Smith plus 10 rebounds from Nolan Reed.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West County 40, Potosi 29
POTOSI – The West County girls created separation in the fourth quarter, and sank 20-of-28 free throws to defeat Potosi 40-29 on Tuesday night.
Dori McRaven scored 18 points for the Lady Bulldogs (4-0). Morgan Simily and Claire Stevens added six points each, and Madalyn Herrera had five.
Potosi (0-3) carried an 11-7 lead through one quarter, but West County assumed a 25-22 advantage after three. The contest was even 16-16 at halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs will host Ste. Genevieve in another MAAA cross-division showdown on Thursday.
