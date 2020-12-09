Tuesday Roundup: Raiders control AV after halftime

BONNE TERRE – Senior guard Wil Claywell drained five 3-point shots, and North County adjusted to a variety of defensive looks from Arcadia Valley before pulling away.

The Raiders outscored the visiting Tigers 31-11 during the third quarter, and four players reached double figures in a 77-46 triumph on Tuesday night.

Junior Eric Ruess shined with 19 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting to bolster North County (4-0), which lost starting forward Clayton Crow to an ankle injury in the first half.

Kyle Conkright equaled team-high honors with 19 points, including three triples, and Claywell finished with 17. The Raiders carried a 37-28 halftime lead.

Jackson Dement powered Arcadia Valley (2-3) in the post to compile 22 points and 15 rebounds, netting 10 points during the second quarter.

Nathan Pannebecker chipped in 11 points for the Tigers, who trailed 15-9 through eight minutes and were slowed by 26 turnovers in defeat.

North County received 12 points from Jobe Smith plus 10 rebounds from Nolan Reed.

