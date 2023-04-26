BONNE TERRE – With steady senior Will Dugal leading the charge, the North County golf team added to its collection of first-place plaques this season.

The Raiders adjusted to slower greens than usual, and utilized the light wind at Leadbelt Golf Club while topping Farmington and Central for the MAAA regular season title on Tuesday.

North County finished with a collective 160 as three players scored below 40. Farmington settled in at 170 as conference runner-up, and Central turned in a respectable 179 with five available golfers.

Dugal safely approached the green in three shots at the 479-yard, par-5 second hole, and drained the putt for his first of two birdies.

He added the next at No. 7, and finished at even-par 36 for medalist honors by a margin of three strokes.

Dugal will seek to repeat his MAAA tournament championship when eight teams gather on Monday morning at Crown Pointe.

The Raiders seized control of the anticipated tri-match with matching rounds of 39 from Ruger Govero and Holden Swift, who birdied the first hole as part for the fourth group.

Govero battled through a degree of illness, and recovered from a shanked tee shot at No. 2 to finish at three-over par. His round concluded with a solid 10-foot downhill putt that dropped for a birdie.

Wyatt Herzog stepped forward with at 46 and one birdie to punctuate the team score for North County. Gavin Barbee carded 47 and Jacob Murphy had 48.

Nate Kochis played in the primary group with Dugal and Evan Weiss, and paced Farmington with a 41 while earning the lone birdie for his squad.

Reid Thebeau was only one shot behind Kochis at 42, followed by teammates Collin Polus with 43, Jace Amsden with 44, Garrett Ward with 45 and Owen Swink with 50.

Weiss highlighted his team-best round of 41 for Central with a solid par save at the par-three fifth. His putt from the edge of the green broke slightly right and found the mark.

Kaden Kernan shot 43 and Mason Williams finished at 45 for the Rebels. Braden Cole birdied No. 2 amid his 50, and Gene Hites posted a 52.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 8, Jackson 1

JACKSON, Mo. – Farmington delivered a strong start during the doubles phase, and dominated Jackson 8-1 for a road tennis victory on Tuesday.

Maddox Brenneke and Wyatt Bach, the top two players in the Knights’ lineup, prevailed 8-5 before coasting through their respective singles matches.

Jimmy Coleman and Jack Williams posted the most lopsided doubles result at 8-2 while Jackson Bauer and Cole Wofford combined for an 8-5 win.

Farmington (9-5) was only a few points away from a clean sweep. Tyson Ford salvaged a 9-8 (4) victory for Jackson in a tiebreaker over Coleman.

Wofford earned a No. 5 singles shutout. The Knights are scheduled to face North County on Thursday.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Trenton Schorey, 8-1

2. Wyatt Bach (F) def. Jeramy Essner, 8-3

3. Tyson Ford (J) def. Jimmy Coleman, 9-8 (4)

4. Jackson Bauer (F) def. Austin Rushing, 8-1

5. Cole Wofford (F) def. Connor Strickland, 8-0

6. Jack Williams (F) def. Jack Thomas, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (F) def. Schorey/Thomas, 8-5

2. Coleman/Williams (F) def. Essner/Stricklin, 8-2

3. Bauer/Wofford (F) def. Ford/Rushing, 8-5

Eureka 9, North County 0

EUREKA, Mo. – The North County boys were missing both members of their usual No. 3 doubles pairing, and top player Evan Veach worked alongside a new partner as well.

An already challenging task became tougher for the Raiders on Tuesday, and Eureka rolled through a 9-0 tennis sweep while dropping only six games.

Rocco Regnier, Luke Wood and Jack Leininger each won singles shutouts for the powerful Wildcats.

Ethan Guggenberger was the lone player from North County (6-4) to salvage two singles games.

Singles Results:

1. Rocco Regnier (EU) def. Evan Veach, 8-0

2. Edward Diener (EU) def. Zeb Murphy, 8-1

3. Joseph Propeck (EU) def. Ethan Guggenberger, 8-2

4. Carter Glass (EU) def. Carson Logan, 8-1

5. Luke Wood (EU) def. Seth Bracken, 8-0

6. Jack Leininger (EU) def. Alex Yount, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Regnier/Diener (EU) def. Veach/Logan, 8-1

2. Propeck/Glass (EU) def. Murphy/Guggenberger, 8-1

3. Wood/ Leininger (EU) def. Bracken/Yount, 8-0

SOFTBALL

Arcadia Valley 13, Bismarck 6

IRONTON – Elena Lara and Lily Pursley launched back-to-back home runs in the third inning, and Arcadia Valley avenged a recent MAAA tournament loss to Bismarck with a 13-6 triumph on Tuesday.

Pursley finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and three singles, and added a two RBI single as the Lady Tigers increased an 8-4 advantage with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Lara picked up a third RBI on a double in her 2-for-3 performance, and pitched all seven innings with nine hits allowed and eight strikeouts for the win.

Katelyn Strange went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Skyler Romines doubled ahead of the Lara home run while Addison Gallaher and Kaydence Whited singled for Arcadia Valley (7-9, 2-5).

Alyssa Brake belted a solo homer in the top of the fifth, and ended up 2-for-3 to pace Bismarck (4-9, 1-6). Ashley Hawkins battled the duration in the circle, and took the loss while striking out nine.

Janson King and Hayley Williams each had two hits, and both scored on a two-run single by Karlee Fisher in the sixth to complete the scoring. Halie Dickey and Kinsey Hubbs chipped in singles.

Strange, a five-sport senior athlete, fielded a ground ball to start a double play in the fourth. Breanna Ivester walked twice and scored for AV.

Central 17, Clearwater 2

PIEDMONT, Mo. – Sophomore catcher Kaydence Cosby walloped two home runs, including an inside-the-park variety in the third inning, and finished 3-for-3 with six RBI overall on Tuesday.

Central scored seven times in the second inning, and pitcher McKinley Portell posted five strikeouts over five innings for a two-hitter to defeat Clearwater 17-2.

Sydney Miles was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and two stolen bases, and Kelsie Politte added a two-run single in the fourth inning to bolster the Lady Rebels.

Cosby made it 3-0 with a two-run shot in the first inning, then added a two-run double in the second before circling the bases with Miles aboard in the third.

Clearwater obtained its only runs and hits on singles by Riley Hurt and Jorja Eaton in the opening frame. Portell worked around two errors in the fourth.

Central (10-6) picked up its fifth straight victory with one hit each from Alex Neff, Zoey Rhea, Jaycee McMillian, Alexia Poppe, Ella McClanahan and Portell. Khloe Dischbein scored two runs.

West County 10, East Carter 0

LEADWOOD – Reese Smith continued her recent power surge with a three-run homer during the first inning, and West County rolled past visiting East Carter 10-0 on Tuesday.

Gracie Wright added a solo shot in the second while going 2-for-3, and twirled a shutout from the circle with five strikeouts and two hits allowed over five innings.

Morgan Simily was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Alexis Hedgcorth ended 2-for-2 with a double and two-run scored for the Lady Bulldogs.

Natalee Womack provided two singles, including the game-ending swing. Riley Kawelaske singled and Jacy Tongay and Lacey LaMarr scored runs as West County (17-3) won its eighth in a row.

Kadence Newton and Nadia Chambliss tallied the lone hits for East Carter (5-7).

Potosi 12, Steelville 7

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Jade Williams finished 3-for-5 with two RBI, Gracie Lawson added three more hits, and Potosi protected a sizable early lead to defeat Steelville 12-7 on Tuesday.

Shannon Riddle carried a shutout bid into the fifth inning, and went the distance with five strikeouts while allowing nine hits and two walks for the win.

Emily Hochstatter was 2-for-4 while reaching base four times, and ignited a three-run first inning with a single. She also drove in a run during the fifth.

Potosi (7-14) added four tallies in the second after Steelville pitcher Marli Perkins issued consecutive walks. Lawson circled the bases on an error after Williams drilled a two-RBI double.

Lilly Bryan had an RBI double in the fourth to highlight her 2-for-3 game, and Kallee Logsden made it 9-0 with an RBI single two batters later.

Ava Wright singled and scored twice for the Lady Trojans against Perkins, who struck out four and yielded 11 hits in the loss.

Steelville sliced a 10-run deficit in half by scoring five times with two outs in the seventh on five consecutive hits.

Perkins notched a two-RBI double during that flurry. Abby Kreitner, Tabitha Brown and Kameran Brinkley each had two hits for the Cardinals.