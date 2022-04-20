Tuesday Roundup: Rebels blank Knights in first-place showdown

PARK HILLS – Casen Murphy pitched five stellar innings on Tuesday as the Central baseball team clinched at least a share of the MAAA Large-School baseball title.

The sophomore lefty notched eight strikeouts in a one-hit shutout, and the host Rebels tallied three runs during three separate frames to dominate Farmington 10-0.

Michael Vance and Sammy Callaway each provided two RBI, and Brendon Jenkins matched Murphy with two hits each in the victory.

Central (6-3, 4-0) jumped ahead 3-0 in the second inning, invoked the run rule with three in the fifth, and can secure the conference outright by defeating Fredericktown on Thursday.

Murphy carried a no-hit bid until Carter Bates broke it up with a one-out single in the fifth.

Justin Mattingly three 3 1/3 innings and fanned four in defeat for Farmington (5-6, 1-3).

Valle Catholic 4, Kingston 1

CADET – Isaac Viox produced two hits plus two RBI on Tuesday, and Valle Catholic beat Kingston 4-1 to stay tied atop the MAAA Small-School standings.

Collin Vaeth pitched three innings with three strikeouts, and relievers Nathan Schwent and Clayton Drury each worked two frames each in a combined three-hitter.

Jackson Fowler and Aiden Heberlie added RBI hits, and Isaac Roth singled for the Warriors, who scored once in each of the first four innings.

Valle Catholic (14-4, 3-0) will travel to West County on Thursday for a first-place showdown to possibly decide the conference title.

Seth Politte pitched six innings in defeat for Kingston (5-7-1, 0-2), which picked up a run in the sixth.

North County 12, Fredericktown 5

FREDERICKTOWN – Jobe Smith belted a two-run homer, and finished 2-for-4 with three RBI on Tuesday as North County topped Fredericktown 12-5 for its second conference win.

Carson Elliott went 2-for-3 with a triple, and the Raiders collected five extra-base hits while Clayton Chandler and Trenton Crepps each drove in two runs.

Grant Mullins and Chandler connected for triples, and Zane Huff had a double and single. North County (2-8, 2-2) trailed 5-3 through three innings before scoring nine unanswered runs.

Kooper Kekec crossed the plate three times, and singled for the Raiders along with Xavier Scherffius and winning pitcher Isaac Easter.

Easter allowed five runs, three earned, on eight hits and struck out over over 5 2/3 innings. Mullins got the final four outs in relief.

Ryan Souden yielded six earned runs on seven hits and fanned seven over five innings in defeat for Fredericktown (4-8, 0-3). He was also 2-for-3 with an RBI the plate.

Zander Stephens doubled and Easton Wood had a two-run single.

Arcadia Valley 12, Bismarck 7

IRONTON – Eli Browers and Alex Nash each finished 3-for-3 at the plate, and combined for five runs scored on Tuesday as Arcadia Valley downed visiting Bismarck 12-7.

Jackson Dement produced four RBI while going 3-for-4 with a double, and Hunter Smith likewise went 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Tigers.

Arcadia Valley (8-7, 2-1) utilized four pitchers after building a 7-0 lead and batting around in the second inning. Dement worked the first two frames with four strikeouts and one hit allowed.

Keagan Lawlor threw the next three frames, giving two runs on six hits while fanning four, and Colin Whited closed with a flawless seventh.

Bismarck (5-4-1, 1-2) rallied with five runs, all unearned against Hunter Smith in the sixth. The Tigers overcame four defensive errors in the victory.

Whited tripled and was 2-for-2 offensively with three RBI. Hayden Gallaher added two hits with two runs scored, Lawlor ripped a two-run double, and Will Erpenbach had an RBI hit for AV.

The Indians generated 14 total hits.

GOLF

Farmington 158, West County 271

TERRE DU LAC – Farmington dominated a conference golf match 158-271 over West County on Tuesday as the rest of the MAAA teams participated in the Ste. Genevieve Tournament.

J.P. Ruble and Bracey Blanton each posted scores of 37 to share medalist honors. Teammate Garrett Ward carded a 38 for the Knights.

North County claimed the team title in Ste. Genevieve by 15 strokes over the host squad.

SOCCER

Fredericktown 3, Saxony Lutheran 2

FREDERICKTOWN – Alivia Buxton registered her fifth hat trick already this season, and Fredericktown saluted its soccer seniors during a 3-2 victory over Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday.

Buxton increased her school record for career goals to 70 for Fredericktown (7-2-1), which placed second in the eight-team Hillsboro Tournament last weekend.

The match was tied 2-2 at halftime.

BOYS TENNIS

North County 8, Arcadia Valley 1

IRONTON – Evan Veach and Drew Christopher provided strong results after each moved up one spot in the singles rankings, and the North County boys tennis team routed Arcadia Valley 8-1 on Tuesday.

Peyton Cheek topped Isaiah Eudy 8-1 at the top level, while Dreston Hoffman, Asher Stevens and Talon Colby completed a singles sweep for the Raiders.

North County (7-1) also picked up wins from doubles pairings Cheek with Hoffman, 8-1, and Colby with Christopher, 8-4.

The No. 2 doubles team of Trae Blake and Eudy earned an 8-5 triumph for Arcadia Valley (2-3).

Singles Results:

1. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Isaiah Eudy, 8-1

2. Evan Veach (NC) def. Noah Silvy, 8-2

3. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Dakota Files, 8-0

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Wren Blount, 8-6

5. Drew Christopher (NC) def. Trey Dedear, 8-3

6. Talon Colby (NC) def. Trae Blake, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Silvy/Blount, 8-1

2. Eudy/Blake (AV) def. Veach/Stevens, 8-5

3. Colby/Christopher (NC) def. Files/Dedear, 8-4

Potosi 5, Salem 4

SALEM, Mo. – Potosi prevailed in several extensive battles on the road, and emerged with a 5-4 team tennis victory over Salem on Tuesday.

Chase Glore, Isaiah Marty and Wyatt Mercer outlasted their respective opponents by identical 8-6 scores to help the Trojans salvage a needed even split of the singles phase.

The lone tiebreaker of the day favored Salem at No. 6 singles, as Clayton Headrick got past Wyatt Richards 9-8 (3).

Potosi (6-5) gained doubles wins from Glore with Mercer and Haydin Eckhoff with Logan Compton.

Singles Results:

1. Chase Glore (P) def. Logan Hubbs, 8-6

2. Isaiah Marty (P) def. Layton Southard, 8-6

3. Gunner Konkel (S) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-5

4. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Lawson Petty, 8-6

5. William Christesen (S) def. Logan Compton, 8-3

6. Clayton Headrick (S) def. Wyatt Richards, 9-8 (3)

Doubles Results:

1. Glore/Mercer (P) def. Hubbs/Southard, 8-6

2. Konkel/Petty (S) def. Marty/Richards, 8-3

3. Eckhoff/Compton (P) Christensen/Headrick, 8-4

Farmington 8, Dexter 1

FARMINGTON – Top tandem Maddox Brenneke and Wyatt Bach delivered an 8-0 shutout to lead a doubles sweep by the Farmington boys tennis team on Tuesday.

Trey McKenney squeaked out a 9-7 triumph at No. 6 singles, and the Knights defeated Dexter 8-1 amid several highly contested singles contests.

Jackson Bauer and Brenneke each posted 8-6 results while Jack Williams and Bach added to the winning tally for Farmington (6-5).

Lawson Blocker of Dexter edged Cole Wofford 8-3.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Peyton Boles, 8-6

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Drake Channell, 8-5

3. Lawson Blocker (D) def. Cole Wofford, 8-3

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Logan Jones, 8-6

5. Jack Williams (FA) def. Cooper Worley, 8-3

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Ryder Williams, 9-7

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Boles/Channell, 8-0

2. Wofford/Bauer (FA) def. Blocker/Worley, 8-6

3. Williams/McKenney (FA) def. Jones/Chamberlain, 8-1

