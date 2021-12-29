Tuesday Roundup: Rebels, Dragons control first-round opponents

PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Caden Casey threw down a dazzling dunk off a lob from Jobe Bryant just five seconds in, and the Central boys basketball team was off and running on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Rebels shot 57 percent from the field, completely dominated along the boards, and ripped De Soto 91-37 in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament.

Bryant totaled 29 points with four steals, and Casey scored 26 as Central (6-1) looked to attack quickly at every opportunity while earning a quarterfinal matchup with Hillsboro on Wednesday.

Brody Fischer had seven points to pace De Soto (1-10), which struggled from 14 first-half turnovers and faced a daunting 56-22 deficit at the break.

Bryant slashed his way to 11 first-quarter points, and was a perfect 8-of-8 overall from the line. Casey would match his 11 during the second in similar fashion.

Kendall Horton provided 17 points in the victory, and bookended an opening 12-3 run with a 3-pointer and transition layup off a rebound and immediate outlet pass from Grant Manion.

De Soto trailed 26-13 after Gavin Dunn nailed a leaning 3-pointer at the buzzer, but watched the host squad continue to thrive with a 21-4 outburst over the next four minutes.

Casey rebounded his own miss to make it 47-17 after Bryant turned two steals into uncontested layups, and Horton later added a smooth wrap-around finish under the rim.

Manion compiled four assists and four steals before intermission, and Central eventually enjoyed a 70-24 cushion after forward Zack Boyd made a couple of layups.

Ste. Genevieve 54, Fredericktown 33

PARK HILLS – The Ste. Genevieve boys punctuated day two of the Central Christmas Tournament with arguably the most efficient and complete first half in the opening round.

Senior forward Rudy Flieg had a tremendous showing with 23 points and 14 rebounds while powering the sixth-seeded Dragons past Fredericktown 54-33 on Tuesday night.

Ste. Genevieve (7-2) committed only two fouls and three turnovers while forcing nine miscues before carrying a comfortable 37-13 lead into the intermission.

Wesley Basler added nine points plus three steals, and Aiden Boyer provided six points, five assists and six rebounds as the Dragons advanced to face Festus on Wednesday.

Fredericktown (3-4) struggled to create quality shots off its high screen, and was often one-and-done with Flieg and Boyer controlling the boards from the outset.

Ste. Gen. guards Thomas O’Brien and Ricky Hunter shined defensively along the perimeter while holding top scorer Andrew Starkey scoreless through the first 20 minutes.

Starkey still ended up pacing the Blackcats with nine points after sinking a 3-pointer and turning an alert steal into a transition layup.

Older brother Matthew Starkey trimmed the Fredericktown deficit to 45-30 with 5:22 remaining from long range, but an ensuing timeout enabled Ste. Genevieve to substitute four players back into its lineup.

Flieg resumed his superb game with seven straight points over the next 90 seconds, finishing a layup and conventional 3-point play on entry passes from Basler and Collin Fritsch.

Boyer earned assists on a couple of perfect touch passes to Flieg from the high post prior to the break. The Dragons never trailed after a Basler steal and layup highlighted an opening 8-0 spurt.

The first quarter ended in a 19-6 separation, and Hunter nailed a 3-pointer in the second before dealing a dazzling windmill feed to Flieg for a 9-foot baseline jumper at the buzzer.

Matthew Starkey finished with seven points, and Zander Stephens netted six for Fredericktown.

Valle Catholic 65, St. Vincent 62

STE. GENEVIEVE – Chase Fallert made 12-of-18 free throws and scored 26 points on Tuesday night as Valle Catholic survived a late challenge from St. Vincent.

Playing without athletic senior forward Aiden Heberlie due to illness, the host squad of the Warrior Winter Classic prevailed 65-62 to complete the opening round.

Harry Oliver tallied eight of his 15 points in the third quarter as the Warriors extended a 32-27 lead at halftime to 51-41. Carson Tucker supplied 11 points in the victory.

Valle Catholic (4-3) dodged a missed 3-pointer just before time expired after having an inbounds pass stolen, and will meet top seed Seckman in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

Blake Monier dropped in a team-high 20 points for St. Vincent (4-3), which trailed by nine with 1:50 remaining before his triple made it a one-possession game with 7.3 seconds to play.

Grant Abernathy and Simon Unterreiner gave the Indians 10 points each.

Kingston 64, Fox 27

STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore guard Cody Yates had another strong performance with 28 points, and Kingston pummeled Class 6 opponent Fox 64-27 at the Warrior Winter Classic on Tuesday.

Kingston (8-2) built a commanding 48-19 lead by halftime, and surged into the semifinal round to face Saxony Lutheran on Wednesday night. The Crusaders later beat St. Paul 65-35.

Matt Nelson scored nine points while Dylan Morrison and Giuseppe Gharlanda chipped in six apiece for the Cougars.

Potosi 74, Perryville 50

PARK HILLS – Gabe Brawley sank five 3-point shots to score a game-high 23, and Potosi beat Perryville 74-50 on Tuesday in the consolation bracket of the Central Christmas Tournament.

Malachi Peppers added 14 points and Ty Mills scored nine for the Trojans, who will face Jefferson on Thursday.

The contest was tied 28-28 with one minute remaining until halftime, but Peppers sank consecutive triples with a defensive chase block in between before the break.

Potosi (5-4) opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run as Brawley hit two 3-pointers, Peppers knocked down a smooth baseline reverse and Luke Brabham converted a putback.

That period concluded with a 56-39 separation after Mills connected from long range. Steven Willis chipped in seven points off the Potosi bench.

Perryville (0-9) was highlighted by junior forward Andrew Terbrak with 17 points, while Grant Smith contributed 12 and Robert Ussery tossed in 11.

Jefferson 56, Arcadia Valley 43

PARK HILLS – Colton Richardson closed the third quarter with seven straight points, and Jefferson held off Arcadia Valley 56-43 in the Central Christmas Tournament consolation bracket on Tuesday.

Richardson extended a narrow 33-31 difference with a putback and subsequent 3-point play. Nate Breeze then provided 12 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth to help seal the outcome.

Jefferson (3-5) received 15 points overall from Richardson plus eight more from Will Breeze while advancing to face Potosi on Thursday.

Arcadia Valley (3-8) briefly led 12-10 as the first quarter concluded, but the Blue Jays grabbed a 25-20 advantage at halftime.

Junior guard Colin Whited made a driving layup, and Alex Reeves drained a 3-pointer to bring the short-handed Tigers to within 44-39.

Nate Breeze answered with a 3-pointer and third-chance putback of his own to commence a closing 12-4 run by Jefferson.

Whited finished with 15 points to pace AV. Reeves ended with 10 points, and Dominic Mueller added nine.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 40, Francis Howell 37

FENTON, Mo. – Farmington held Francis Howell scoreless over the final seven minutes on Tuesday, and escaped with a 40-37 victory in the semifinal round of the Rockwood Summit Tournament.

Anna McKinney rolled in the go-ahead, mid-range jumper with 5:26 remaining as the Knights outscored the Vikings 9-2 in the fourth quarter.

Angelia Davis returned from illness to equal Madison Mills with nine points each, and Farmington (9-1) advanced to face Battle for the championship on Wednesday.

Francis Howell (4-5) surged ahead 35-31 to complete the third quarter, and was paced by Libby Brewster with 14 points and Meghan Illingsworth with 11.

Francis Howell had accrued only two team fouls with less than one minute remaining in the second half, and the Knights were able to inbound and dribble out the clock.

Grace Duncan matched McKinney with eight points each in the victory. Farmington headed to halftime leading 22-21 after Francis Howell beat the buzzer with a jumper.

West County 72, Hillsboro 51

LEADWOOD – Junior forward Bailey Skiles scored 20 points to pace four West County players in double digits as the top seed at the FSCB Christmas Tournament on Tuesday morning.

Morgan Simily finished with 17 points, and the two-time champion Lady Bulldogs defeated Hillsboro 72-51 after building a 32-17 lead at halftime.

Gracie Wright notched 11 points and Lilly James added 10 more in the victory. West County (7-2) will face Kingston in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Kaylee Hilton produced a game-high 21 points for Hillsboro (3-5).

Kingston 50, Cuba 41

LEADWOOD – Madison Nelson inched closer to MAAA history on Tuesday as Kingston upended higher-seeded Cuba 50-41 at the FSCB Christmas Tournament.

The Lady Cougars advanced to the semifinal round for the first time in the three-year event, and will meet West County on Wednesday.

Nelson poured in 34 points, and needs only nine more to become the fifth girls basketball player in the conference to reach 2,000 for a varsity career.

Kingston (6-3) also received nine points from Allison Hahn and six from Tania Jenkins.

Valle Catholic 43, Viburnum 38

LEADWOOD – Sophomore forward Emma Christine led a balanced scoring column with nine points, and Valle Catholic edged Viburnum 43-38 in the FSCB Christmas Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Lady Warriors used strong defense to carry a 23-7 halftime advantage, and moved on to face Perryville on Wednesday.

Seniors Sam Loida and Ella Bertram each netted eight points for Valle Catholic (6-2). Ade Weiler finished with seven points while freshman Brooklyn Weibrecht chipped in six and Mia Weiler had five.

Fredericktown 48, Ste. Genevieve 32

PARK HILLS – Fredericktown picked up its first victory at the Central Christmas Tournament since 2016 by topping Ste. Genevieve 48-32 in the consolation bracket on Tuesday.

Senior forward Kyndal Dodd netted 10 of her game-high 22 points to help the Lady Blackcats outscore the Dragons 18-6 during the fourth quarter and pull away.

Freshman guard P.J. Reutzel added 12 points for Fredericktown (5-5), which carried a slim 20-18 lead at halftime and advanced to face Festus on Friday.

Alli Byington sank three 3-pointers to pace Ste. Genevieve (1-10) with nine points. Ava Meyer chipped in seven.

Fredericktown was 10-of-13 from the line.

Festus 66, Arcadia Valley 37

PARK HILLS – Junior guard Josie Allen scored a game-high 25 points, and Festus eliminated Arcadia Valley from the Central Christmas Tournament 66-37 on Tuesday morning.

Emily Holt added 14 points as Festus (9-3) advanced to face Fredericktown in the consolation final at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Festus established leads of 21-8 after one quarter and 36-16 at halftime.

Molly Cook netted 13 points and freshman Kylie Hartwick had 11 for Arcadia Valley (0-8).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.