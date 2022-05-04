Tuesday Roundup: Smith throws no-hitter for Raiders; AV sinks Bismarck

STE. GENEVIEVE – North County junior Jobe Smith overpowered the Kingston lineup for 11 strikeouts, and pitched a six-inning no-hitter on Tuesday.

Trenton Crepps went 3-for-4 among five players with multiple hits, and the sixth-seeded Raiders prevailed 10-0 in the opening round of the MAAA baseball tournament.

Isaac Easter provided a game-high three RBI on a couple of singles, and North County (4-10) advanced to face Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday in Park Hills.

Smith operated with a 6-0 lead after the Raiders scored three times in each of the first two innings, and remained the mound to finish what he started.

Center fielder Carson Elliott preserved the no-hit quest with a diving catch in the sixth on a line drive by leadoff man Ayden Piel, and Smith followed with his 10th and 11th strikeouts of the game.

North County invoked the run rule with two in the home half. Easter, who caught an early line drive at third base, drew a game-ending, bases-loaded walk from Piel following two errors.

Kooper Kekec bunted the first pitch by Cougars starter Wyatt Jessen for the first of his two singles, and subsequent singles from Zane Huff, Crepps and Clayton Chandler made it 3-0.

Huff sliced a two-run single to the opposite field in the second inning, took third base on an incoming throw home, and scored on the second RBI ground out by Smith.

Kingston (6-12-1) coaxed four walks from Smith, but an immediate free pass to Piel was erased when a two-hopper was fielded by Crepps near second base for a double play.

Smith retired nine batters in succession before striking out the side in the fourth.

Chandler doubled to spark a two-out rally by the Raiders in the fifth. Easter pushed the margin to 8-0 with a two-run single after Grant Mullins walked, and Landon Murphy added an ensuing hit.

Cody Yates provided a bright spot in defeat for Kingston with two scoreless innings of middle relief. The sophomore fanned two, allowed one hit, and made the play after being struck in the lower leg as Kekec ripped a sharp ground ball in the fourth.

The Cougars will play Bismarck in the consolation bracket on Saturday.

Arcadia Valley 10, Bismarck 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Arcadia Valley changed its offensive approach in the fourth inning, and rattled off nine unanswered runs on Tuesday evening to beat Bismarck 10-2 in the MAAA Tournament first round.

Winning pitcher Keagan Lawlor paced the seventh-seeded Tigers offensively by going 3-for-4, and shook off some early mistakes to deliver 6 2/3 quality innings with eight strikeouts.

Arcadia Valley (10-10) received two hits each from Jackson Dement, Kolten Smith, Will Erpenbach and Hunter Smith while advancing to face Central in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Bismarck (8-8-1) opposed Lawlor on the mound with senior Tyler Mork, who went the distance in the loss. He allowed 13 hits overall, but just one through the first three innings.

Hunter Dugal went 2-for-3 and brought the Indians even at 1-1 before Lawlor fielded a soft comebacker off the turf to start a double play in the third inning.

Gage Grounds was hit by a pitch, scampered to third on a bad pickoff throw and came home for a 2-1 advantage when Lawlor committed a balk.

But the senior right-hander was firmly in control from there. After Tyler Mork singled for the second time, Lawlor notched back-to-back strikeouts and retired nine of his last 12 batters.

The Tigers instantly swung momentum to their favor by attacking early in counts. Three consecutive batters – Dement, Lawlor and Erpenbach – lined the first pitches they saw for singles.

An RBI ground out by Nolan Inman tied the game, and RBI singles later in the fourth from Kolten Smith and Hayden Gallaher catapulted AV into a 4-2 lead.

Colin Whited drew a four-pitch walk ahead of three straight hits from the heart of the order again during a four-run fifth frame. A sacrifice fly from Inman and RBI hit by Kolten Smith made it 8-2.

Bismarck was highlighted defensively by right fielder Joey Randazzo, who made four putouts, including a nice catch while sliding to his knees in the sixth.

But the previous four Arcadia Valley batters reached base safely, and Lawlor capped that streak with a two-RBI single that brought in Hunter Smith and Whited.

The Indians were haunted by multiple base-running miscues for a second time. Dugal was tagged out in a rundown between second and third to end the top of the fifth inning.

Bismarck attempted a delayed double steal with runners at the corners in the opening frame, but solid execution on the return throw cut down Garrett Mork at the plate.

Freshman catcher Lucas Dickey hit the longest drive of the evening for the Indians, but Gallaher tracked down his fly ball near the right-field warning track at Yanks Field.

Lawlor crossed his permitted pitch limit needing one out for a complete game. Hunter Smith entered to induce a game-ending pop out by Dugal.

In other first-round action, Potosi scored three times in the eighth inning to beat Fredericktown 7-4, and Farmington topped Valley 6-2 in other first-round action.

SOFTBALL

Ste. Genevieve 3, Oran 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Chloe Walker homered among two hits overall, and the Ste. Genevieve softball team edged visiting Oran 3-1 on Tuesday.

Ava Meyer and winning pitcher Faith Lincoln drove in runs for Ste. Genevieve (16-7), which pushed across single tallies in the second, third and fourth innings.

Lincoln limited the Lady Eagles to one run on nine hits while striking out six and going the distance.

Rylee Boshell finished 4-for-4 and Molly Spane added two hits to pace Oran (11-5).

Valle Catholic 12, Woodland 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Sisters Mia Weiler and Ade Weiler belted back-to-back home runs during the second inning, and Valle Catholic routed Woodland 12-0 in five frames on Tuesday.

Abree Zipprich pitched a one-hitter while facing only two batters above the minimum. She notched 10 strikeouts overall, including six in a row before yielding a lone single to Mallary Barks.

McKenna Bauman finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two-run single for Valle Catholic (15-5), which extended a 6-0 advantage with six runs in the fourth inning.

Ade Weiler also tripled during a 2-for-3 performance with four RBI. Mia Weiler doubled and scored three runs while likewise going 2-for-3.

Macy Wolk and Addison Donze provided two singles each.

West County 15, Kingston 0

LEADWOOD – Grace Barton pitched a three-inning perfect game, retiring all nine batters faced with six strikeouts, and West County defeated Kingston 15-0 on Tuesday.

Morgan Simily drilled her fourth home run of the season while going 2-for-2 with three runs scored, and Reese Smith also launched a two-run shot for the Lady Bulldogs.

Gracie Wright doubled twice, and Sierra Halter tallied three RBI while equaling Jacy Tongay and Alexis Hedgcorth with two hits apiece.

Barton helped her own cause at the plate with a bases-clearing double plus two walks. Riley Kawelaske and Kaelin Hedgcorth singled for West County (10-10).

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 7, Cape Central 2

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Farmington delivered during clutch moments in all three doubles matches for a sweep, and defeating district tennis rival Cape Central 7-2 on Tuesday.

Maddox Benneke and Wyatt Bach combined for a tight 9-7 triumph while the pairings of Cole Wofford with Jackson Bauer and Jack Williams with Trey McKenney added 8-6 results for the Knights.

Farmington (9-8) picked up singles victories from Brenneke, Bach, Bauer and McKenney.

Two contests needed tiebreakers, and Brenneke would not surrender a point to Jacob Ford after they were even through 16 games.

Eann Gardner edged Williams, and Zach Barowiak also won for Cape Central.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Jacob Ford, 9-8 (0)

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Elijah Peters, 8-1

3. Zach Barowiak (CC) def. Cole Wofford, 8-5

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Gabriel Shelton, 9-7

5. Eann Gardner (CC) def. Jack Williams 9-8 (4)

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Mohammad Roumany, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Ford/Peters, 9-7

2. Wofford/Bauer (FA) def. Barowiak/Gardner, 8-6

3. Williams/McKenney (FA) def. Shelton/Roumany, 8-6

Arcadia Valley 9, Potosi 0

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley lost only four doubles games against Potosi, and delivered a clean 9-0 sweep in tennis action on Tuesday.

Wren Blount posted an 8-0 victory during his second match overall, and Isaiah Eudy outlasted Isaiah Marty 8-5 atop the rankings in the closest battle of the afternoon.

Dakota Files, Noah Silvy, Trey Dedear and Trae Blake were also two-time winners for Arcadia Valley (4-4).

Potosi (6-8) endured its fourth team shutout loss of the season.

Singles Results:

1. Isaiah Eudy (AV) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-5

2. Noah Silvy (AV) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-1

3. Dakota Files (AV) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-1

4. Wren Blount (AV) def. Logan Compton, 8-0

5. Trey Dedear (AV) def. Draven Griffen, 8-3

6. Trae Blake (AV) def. Wyatt Richards, 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Silvy/Blount (AV) def. Marty/Mercer, 8-2

2. Eudy/Blake (AV) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-1

3. Files/Dedear (AV) def. Griffen/Richards, 8-1

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 8, Kelly 0

BENTON, Mo. – Alivia Buxton netted her 50th goal of the season with five total in the match, and also moved past 100 for her three-year varsity career on Monday.

The Lady Blackcats produced 21 shots in 40 minutes, and winning keeper Kyndal Dodd stopped the only one she faced for an 8-0 shutout over Kelly.

Ava Penuel added her 13th and 14th goals this spring while fellow sophomore Gabbie McFadden also scored for Fredericktown (13-3-1).

TRACK & FIELD

Bourbon Invitational

BOURBON, Mo. – The St. Paul Lutheran boys finished second to Steelville among eight teams at the Bourbon Invitational track and field meet on Tuesday.

Dorian Gray placed first in the 100 and 200 sprints, plus second in the 400 for the Giants in the final competition before Class 1 district action on Saturday at Lutheran North.

Chris Roberson was champion of 110-meter hurdles and took second in the 300-meter race. Brett Peak claimed a runner-up result in the 800.

