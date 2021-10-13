Tuesday Roundup: Softball Knights, Lady Cats advance in districts

FESTUS, Mo. – Freshman Elly Robbins homered, tripled and amassed eight RBI while going 3-for-3 at the plate in her varsity postseason debut for the Farmington softball team on Tuesday.
The top-seeded and second-ranked Knights scored 15 runs in the opening frame, and Courtney Swink combined with Abby Robbins for a two-hitter while defeating De Soto 22-3.
Farmington (28-6) will face either North County or Festus in the semifinal round of the Class 4, District 1 tournament on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Jayden Tucker finished 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and three runs scored. Alayna Resinger notched three RBI while equaling Jayce Jarvis and Abby Robbins with two hits each.
Angelia Davs, Abby Robbins and Tucker each scored three runs, and Swink contributed a single while throwing two scoreless innings for the victory.
Hannah Eberhardt hit a three-run homer for De Soto (1-22), which suffered seven defensive errors.
Fredericktown 5, Notre Dame (STL) 3
ST. LOUIS – Kiley Elders struck out five batters and scattered seven hits in a complete game Tuesday as Fredericktown won its first district tournament game in 15 years.
The Lady Blackcats scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the second before holding off host Notre Dame (St. Louis) 5-3 in the Class 3, District 1 opening round.
Makayla Tourville and Elders collected two RBI each for Fredericktown (7-12), which advanced to face top seed Doniphan on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Bismarck 3, West County 2
BISMARCK – Alyssa Freeman compiled 53 assists, and the Bismarck volleyball team added another thrilling victory to its resurgent season on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Madison Dunn hammered 28 kills while making 20 digs, and the Lady Indians celebrated their seniors with a 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21, 16-14 comeback against West County.
Bismarck (8-12-2, 4-1) finished second behind Valle Catholic in the MAAA Small-School division after totaling just two conference wins over the previous three seasons.
Rylee White-Steel picked up 16 digs and Trinity Boyer posted seven kills with six blocks as the host team erased a two-set deficit.
Potosi 3, Central 0
PARK HILLS – Freshman Ava Robart sent down 10 kills, and senior libero Chelbi Poucher made 16 digs on Tuesday night as Potosi beat Central 25-13, 25-23, 27-25 for its first conference win.
Paige West also tallied 10 kills along with five blocks and seven digs, and setter Kadence Sadler totaled 38 assists for the Lady Trojans.
Carley Hampton had nine digs, five kills and two blocks to bolster Potosi (17-9-1, 1-4). Fellow senior Annie McCaul returned from an ankle injury with six blocks and three kills.
Central (3-20-2, 0-5) suffered its 14th consecutive defeat.
Arcadia Valley 3, Kingston 0
CADET – Katelyn Strange made 24 digs and served a team-high 23 points to lead Arcadia Valley past Kingston 25-16, 27-25, 25-6 on Tuesday night.
Riley Brogan collected 11 kills and 19 digs while Cate Newstead-Adams finished with 10 kills and 15 digs to highlight the Lady Tigers all around.
Kayla Sumpter spiked eight kills while picking up six digs, and middle Hannah Tripp notched six kills for Arcadia Valley (9-21-1, 2-3).
Taylor Lorenz dished out 38 assists and chipped in four kills.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Fredericktown 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior middle hitter Abby Moore blistered 21 kills and made two blocks on Tuesday night as Ste. Genevieve secured second place in the MAAA Large-School standings at home.
Dru Koetting sent down 10 kills and Tessa Grass added nine more for the Dragons, who prevailed in three tight sets over Fredericktown for a 25-21, 25-22, 28-26 sweep.
Devyn Basler distributed 43 assists while A.J. Prudent chipped in three blocks and Elizabeth Basler connected on four kills to help Ste. Genevieve (14-8-1, 4-1).
Valle Catholic 3, Valley 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior Night for the Valle Catholic program included the bonus of an outright MAAA Small-School championship on Tuesday.
Rachel Blum serve six aces, Mia Weiler and Riley Brown unleashed five each, and the Lady Warriors rode a team-high 11 kills by Ella Bertram past Valley 25-10, 25-13, 25-9.
Hailey Weibrecht totaled eight kills with solo blocks, and Sam Loida had 10 assists and two aces for the Lady Warriors, who utilized multiple setters in the victory.
Mia Weiler notched seven serve receptions, and equaled Blum with 14 points and five digs apiece. Macy Wolk and Claire Drury provided four kills each.
Valle Catholic (23-4-3, 5-0) finished unbeaten in conference play for the fifth time in six years. Makayla Joggerst made nine assists and Kristen Drury dished out six more.