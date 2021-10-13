Tuesday Roundup: Softball Knights, Lady Cats advance in districts

FESTUS, Mo. – Freshman Elly Robbins homered, tripled and amassed eight RBI while going 3-for-3 at the plate in her varsity postseason debut for the Farmington softball team on Tuesday.

The top-seeded and second-ranked Knights scored 15 runs in the opening frame, and Courtney Swink combined with Abby Robbins for a two-hitter while defeating De Soto 22-3.

Farmington (28-6) will face either North County or Festus in the semifinal round of the Class 4, District 1 tournament on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Jayden Tucker finished 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and three runs scored. Alayna Resinger notched three RBI while equaling Jayce Jarvis and Abby Robbins with two hits each.

Angelia Davs, Abby Robbins and Tucker each scored three runs, and Swink contributed a single while throwing two scoreless innings for the victory.

Hannah Eberhardt hit a three-run homer for De Soto (1-22), which suffered seven defensive errors.

Fredericktown 5, Notre Dame (STL) 3