Tuesday Roundup: Valle and Farmington lead MAAA volleyball

2. Soto/Spain (CC) def. Griffin/Phan 8-6

3. Ramdial/Mayfield (CC) def. Thurman/McAllister 9-8 (4)

SOFTBALL

Farmington 11, Chaffee 0

CHAFFEE, Mo. – Elly Robbins pitched a two-hit shutout and homered while notching four RBI to lead Farmington past Chaffee 11-0 in six innings on Tuesday.

Alayna Resinger finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Shelby Bowling was 2-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBI for the Knights.

Robbins compiled seven strikeouts and walked two in the complete game, and was spotted a big lead before heading to the circle as Farmington (25-6, 6-1) jumped ahead 6-0 in the top of the first.

Jayden Tucker ended up 2-for-3 with a double and RBI while Courtney Swink scored two runs following a single and walk during the victory.

Abbie Miller and Jocelyn Grimes singled in their lone at-bats, and Jayce Jarvis reached base twice on a hit and walk. Angelia Davis and Abby Robbins, who scored two runs, also contributed RBI singles.