Tuesday Roundup: Valle and Farmington lead MAAA volleyball

STE. GENEVIEVE – Rachel Blum was lethal at the service line, and Valle Catholic had a sensational blocking performance across the board on Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors compiled 10 scoring blocks overall, and routed West County 25-8, 25-13, 25-5 to secure sole possession of first place in the MAAA Small-School volleyball standings.
Blum unleashed seven aces on 37 total service points, featuring several extended scoring runs, and also paced the back row with eight digs and eight serve receptions.
Senior Ella Bertram notched two solo stuffs while sharing five others, and slammed a match-high 11 kills for Valle Catholic (15-3-2, 3-0).
Ade Weiler recorded five kills, and Mia Weiler served up 10 points while equaling Claire Drury with four kills each toward the sweep.
Hailey Weibrecht chipped in three blocks plus three kills. Sam Loida earned 13 assists, and Makayla Joggerst dished out nine more.
Farmington 3, Potosi 0
POTOSI – Jelena Gray blistered 20 kills and picked up 11 digs in a dominant match as Farmington swept Potosi 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 on Tuesday to remain atop the MAAA Large-School division.
Jade Roth provided 10 kills with three blocks, and Grace Duncan totaled five kills, 19 digs and two aces for the Knights. Outside hitter Kaylee Gerwitz added five kills.
Alyssa Wilson finished with 18 assists, six digs, three kills and one block. Farmington (14-4, 3-0) still has Central and North County as remaining conference opponents.
Emma Gerstner had 14 digs along with three kills, and fellow senior Jordan Anderson made a team-high 24 assists during the win.
Senior Carley Hampton paced Potosi (16-8-1, 0-3) with eight kills, and Chelbi Poucher brought up 10 digs. Paige West amassed five kills three blocks and three digs.
Kadence Sadler tallied 20 assists plus six digs, and Hope Miner collected four kills.
Arcadia Valley 3, Valley 1
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley answered a game-two surge by visiting Valley by finishing strong on Tuesday night, and snapped a 10-match skid in a 25-12, 19-25, 25-12, 25-16 outcome.
Cate Newstead-Adams knocked down 14 kills while making 17 digs, and Riley Brogan delivered 13 kills along with 18 digs for the Lady Tigers.
Arcadia Valley (8-16, 1-2) enjoyed a balance of attacking production as Hannah Tripp added 10 kills to her 16 service points and Kayla Sumpter sent down nine kills while reaching 14 digs.
Taylor Lorenz compiled 43 assists, 15 digs and 18 points from the setter position.
Bismarck 3, Kingston 1
CADET – Jada Dickey sparked the offense with 21 kills, and Bismarck seized control after ceding the first set to Kingston for a 24-26, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11 triumph on Tuesday night.
Madison Dunn shined all-around with 14 kills and 15 digs for the Lady Indians, who has earned multiple conference wins for the first time in four years.
Bismarck (5-10, 1-1) was further bolstered by setter Alyssa Freeman with 38 assists and Rylee White-Steel with 27 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
North County 5, Fredericktown 1
BONNE TERRE – North County sisters Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte posted identical 6-0, 6-0 singles sweeps during a leisurely postseason tennis opener on Tuesday.
The siblings combined earlier rolled to an 8-1 doubles results, No. 2 pairing Lucy Pace and Kate Jones did likewise, and the top-seeded Lady Raiders topped Fredericktown 5-1.
North County (15-0) advanced to face Potosi for the Class 1, District 2 championship on Wednesday.
Pace collected the third singles win for her side, 6-1, 6-1 over Bailey White.
Fredericktown (3-13) picked up a No. 3 doubles triumph from Lucy Pham and Clara Basden.
Singles Results
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Sophia Rehkop 6-0, 6-0
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Sydney Bell 6-1, 6-1
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Bailey White 6-0, 6-0
Doubles Results
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Rehkop/White 8-1
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. White/Geen 8-1
3. Pham/Basden (FR) def. Skaggs/Coonce 8-4
Potosi 5, Saxony Lutheran 4
POTOSI – Junior Jessica Littrell and freshman Lani Elder handled the pressure of prolonging the tennis postseason for Potosi on Tuesday evening.
Both players secured straight-set victories with no margin for defeat, and the second-seeded Lady Trojans edged Saxony Lutheran 5-4 in the Class 1, District 2 semifinal round.
With their team trailing 4-3 overall, Littrell pulled through 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles, and Elder clinched the victory by prevailing 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 6 designation.
Senior Michelle Whitaker carried the No. 1 singles clash 6-2, 6-1 against Maggie Hillin, and Potosi (9-6) survived to face unbeaten North County for the title on Wednesday.
Kya Gibson paired with Whitaker, and Tori Krebs worked alongside Elder to help the Lady Trojans claim two of the three doubles matches.
Singles Results
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Maggie Hillin 6-2, 6-1
2. Ava Brown (SL) def. Grace Laramore 6-0, 6-1
3. Mary Richer (SL) def. Tori Krebs 4-6, 6-4, 10-7
4. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Bianca Scholl 6-4, 6-4
5. Abi Haley (SL) def. Kya Gibson 6-3, 6-3
6. Lani Elder (P) def. Brynn Sprengel 6-3, 6-3
Doubles Results
1. Whitaker/Gibson (P) def. Brown/Richey 8-5
2. Hillin/Haley (SL) def. Laramore/Littrell 8-2
3. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Scholl/Sprengel 8-3
Cape Central 5, Farmington 4
FARMINGTON – Seniors Kate Busenbark and Kayla Miller went out winners following their final varsity singles contests, and hoped to spark a furious Farmington comeback on Tuesday.
Cape Central would emerge with a 5-4 victory in the Class 2, District 1 semifinals, however, as Emily Ford edged Allie Gowen in an intense 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 triumph at No. 2 singles.
The doubles session delivered nothing but highly competitive matches, and the visiting Tigers seized all three after No. 3 pairing MacKenzie Ramdial and Zoe Mayfield won a tiebreaker.
Busenbark and Gowen fell to Megan Maxton and Ford by a 9-7 result while Camden Soto and Jalee Spain of Cape Central got past Helen Griffin and Diep Phan 8-6.
Farmington (11-5) rallied behind a 7-5, 6-3 victory by Busenbark over Maxton while Phan eased past Spain 6-0, 6-1 and Miller blitzed Mayfield 6-1, 6-0.
Abigail Thurman extended her team’s hopes with 10-8 tiebreker against Ramdial after the opponents had traded lopsided sets.
Gowen rescued the Knights one day earlier in a similar tiebreaker situation as the last match to finish against Rockwood Summit, but Ford prevailed against her this time.
Singles Results
1. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Megan Maxton 7-5, 6-3
2. Emily Ford (CC) def. Allie Gowen 5-7, 6-4, 10-6
3. Camden Soto (CC) def. Helen Griffin 6-1, 6-3
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Jalee Spain 6-0, 6-1
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. MacKenzie Ramdial 6-1, 0-6, 10-8
6. Kayla Miller (FA) def. Zoe Mayfield 6-1, 6-0
Doubles Results
1. Maxton/Ford (CC) def. Busenbark/Gowen 9-7
2. Soto/Spain (CC) def. Griffin/Phan 8-6
3. Ramdial/Mayfield (CC) def. Thurman/McAllister 9-8 (4)
SOFTBALL
Farmington 11, Chaffee 0
CHAFFEE, Mo. – Elly Robbins pitched a two-hit shutout and homered while notching four RBI to lead Farmington past Chaffee 11-0 in six innings on Tuesday.
Alayna Resinger finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Shelby Bowling was 2-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBI for the Knights.
Robbins compiled seven strikeouts and walked two in the complete game, and was spotted a big lead before heading to the circle as Farmington (25-6, 6-1) jumped ahead 6-0 in the top of the first.
Jayden Tucker ended up 2-for-3 with a double and RBI while Courtney Swink scored two runs following a single and walk during the victory.
Abbie Miller and Jocelyn Grimes singled in their lone at-bats, and Jayce Jarvis reached base twice on a hit and walk. Angelia Davis and Abby Robbins, who scored two runs, also contributed RBI singles.
The Knights can secure a share of the SEMO Conference title by defeating Sikeston on Wednesday.
Jackson 8, North County 0
BONNE TERRE – Karli Johnson struck out 18 North County batters and pitched a two-hitter on Tuesday as Jackson defeated North County 8-0 in SEMO Conference softball action.
Miley Conklin and Miranda Carnell had RBI hits as the Indians (18-7, 6-1) remained tied with Farmington and Notre Dame atop the league with one game remaining.
North County (12-10, 4-4) committed nine defensive errors, resulting in seven unearned runs against senior hurler Emilie Morgan, who fanned one and allowed five hits.
Autumn Bullock doubled and Madi Pyeatt singled for the Lady Raiders.
GIRLS GOLF
Ste. Genevieve 212, Cape Central 229
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve won a golf battle with Cape Central for a second straight afternoon, this time away from home.
Ava Meyer shot a medalist round of 47 as the Dragons prevailed 212-229 on Tuesday.