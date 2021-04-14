Tuesday Roundup: Warriors hammer baseball, beat AV

IRONTON – Valle Catholic continued a stretch of strong performances at the plate on Tuesday, pounding out 16 hits to dominate an MAAA Small-School showdown on the road.
Josh Bieser went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two doubles, and the Warriors pieced together three extended rallies to handle Arcadia Valley 16-2.
Aiden Heberlie used his speed to score three times following four separate infield hits, and Drew Bauman was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI while reaching base five straight times for the Warriors.
Austin Burnett pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out five for the win. The senior allowed two runs on five hits with four walks, and was backed by two double plays.
Valle Catholic (11-3, 1-0) stranded 12 runners in the game, but stole nine bases collectively and broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the top of the third inning.
Burnett helped himself with a go-ahead, two-run single before Bieser doubled him home and Bauman lined an ensuing RBI single.
Opposing starter Taylon Jones used consecutive strikeouts to escape after facing trouble with runners at second and third and no outs in the second.
But the Warriors solved him on their second progression through the order, and greeted reliever Carter Brogan with five more runs in the fourth.
Jayden Gegg capped his 2-for-4 effort with a two-run triple off reliever Tucker Marshall as Valle Catholic tacked on seven runs in the seventh.
Chase Fallert and Michael Okenfuss had RBI singles, and Isaac Roth worked around an inherited bases-loaded jam in the sixth to close out the victory.
Andrew Tedford and Brogan each finished 2-for-4 while Jackson Dement and Jones added singles for Arcadia Valley (8-5, 0-1).
Starting first baseman Jacob Gibbs made a diving stop behind the bag to start a double play for the Tigers in the top of the fifth.
Potosi 15, Fredericktown 4
FREDERICKTOWN – Landon Bone produced three extra-base hits at the plate, and pitched three perfect innings to lead Potosi past winless Fredericktown 15-4 in its conference opener on Tuesday.
Blayne Nixon and Wyatt Knapp each finished with three hits and an RBI for the Trojans, who built a 10-0 lead after scoring eight times in the second inning.
Bone retired all nine batters faced, including seven on strikeouts, and collected a triple plus two doubles for a total of three RBI.
Ryker Walton also drove in three with a couple of hits. Cory Emily followed Bone to the mound for the last two innings, and fanned five while allowing four runs in the fourth.
The Trojans countered with four in the top of the fifth to reinstate the run rule. Jay Pashia, Wade Mercille and Blake Missey provided one hit each.
Potosi (7-3, 0-1) will host Central on Thursday.
Valley 10, Kingston 0
CADET – Carson Loughary compiled 13 strikeouts while scattering seven hits, and pitched a complete-game shutout on Tuesday to lead Valley past Kingston 10-0.
Colby Maxwell paced the Vikings offensively with four hits, while Loughary helped his own cause with two RBI on two hits.
Corben Laramore added two hits and Valley (6-2, 1-0) picked up two RBI each from Keegan Boyer and Brant Rawlins. The visitors grabbed a 3-0 advantage in the first inning.
SOFTBALL
Potosi 11, Steelville 1
POTOSI – Junior lefty Sami Huck pitched a five-inning one-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead Potosi past Steelville 11-1 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Trojans pounced for six runs in the first inning and never looked back, getting three RBI from freshman Gracie Lawson.
Chelbi Poucher, Hailey Sansoucie and Huck each had two hits at the plate for Potosi (14-2).
Potosi 13, Arcadia Valley 3
POTOSI – Gracie Lawson began her stellar day of offense with three hits and six RBI earlier Tuesday as the Potosi softball team moved within one victory of an outright MAAA regular season title.
Chelbi Poucher and Danielle King also produced three hits each, and Emily Hochstatter collected three RBI during a 13-3 triumph over Arcadia Valley.
Sami Huck notched nine strikeouts over three innings, and Emma Eaton pitched the other two frames with four strikeouts in a combined two-hitter for Potosi (13-2, 6-0).
Elena Lara crushed a three-run homer in the second inning for Arcadia Valley (5-3, 3-3). Kaydence Whited fanned three while lasting the duration in the circle.
Potosi will close out conference play in a make-up game against Kingston on Friday.
Ste. Genevieve 19, Bourbon 4
STE. GENEVIEVE – Every player on the Ste. Genevieve roster either contributed a hit, scored a run or pitched during a 19-4 victory over Bourbon on Tuesday.
Chloe Walker finished 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI, while Izzy Basler provided two singles with two RBI. Brittney Kreitler and Autumn Basler each drove in runs with a double.
Briana Watts added three RBI, and was joined in the hit column by Mia Schweigert, Faith Lincoln, Zoe Cook, Maddie Terry, Emma Johns and Hope Schmelzle.
Ste. Genevieve (9-5) scored 14 runs in the second inning. Brynna Wehner posted five strikeouts and allowed three hits over three innings for the win.
Trinity Bates went 2-for-2 with a stolen base for Bourbon.
GOLF
North County Triangular
TERRE DU LAC – Senior Braden Swift carded an even round 36 on Tuesday at Terre Du Lac to help North County pull even with Farmington atop the MAAA golf standings.
Wil Claywell was just one shot off the medalist pace with 37 as the Raiders totaled 168 overall.
Fredericktown finished second in the tri-match with 188, while Arcadia Valley totaled 257.
Central Triangular
FARMINGTON – Ste. Genevieve enjoyed an impressive Tuesday at Crown Pointe, clearing its previous season low by 10 strokes with a collective score of 172 in a conference tri-match.
Landon Rose earned medalist honors by six shots, carding a two-over par 38. Kellen Hogenmiller ended with 44 to bolster the Dragons.
Central edged Potosi by a 208-212 margin for second place.
Camdenton Quad
CAMDENTON, Mo. – The Farmington golf team relished the opportunity for an on-course preview of the Camdenton Tournament by sweeping a quad-match on Tuesday.
Jonah Burgess and Garrett Ward each posted rounds of 42, and the balanced Knights shot 176 to defeat Osage at 186, Camdenton at 204 and Cole Camp at 213.
Alden Klug, Bracey Blanton and J.P. Ruble each had matching scores of 46.
Gunner Schminter of Camdenton was medalist at Old Kinderhook with 39. Zach Krentz and Andrew Bryant both paced Osage with 41.
TRACK & FIELD
Tiger Town Relays
FESTUS, Mo. – The Poplar Bluff boys and Festus girls claimed championships among 12 participating schools on Tuesday at the challenging Tiger Town Relays.
The Farmington girls landed fourth in the standings, paced by a victory from 4x400 relay members Caroleigh Berkemeyer, Brianna Eaves, Carissa Cassimatis and Lilly Earley.
Alayna Sparr finished second in the 800, and Jocelyn Cunningham did likewise in javelin for the Knights.
Annie McCaul won the 400 and placed second in 100-meter hurdles for Potosi. Teammate Kalie Thompson took second in the discus.
Central was highlighted by Liberty Coleman, who was third in high jump and fourth in pole vault.
Potosi scored two boys event titles from discus thrower Brayden Isgriggs and its 4x400 team of Gage Mosier, Andrew Cain, Luke Brabham, and Will Jarvis.
Farmington claimed two runner-up results from Adam Perry in the 3200 and 4x800 runners Gavin Hunt, Mason Currington, Caden Mungle and Perry.
Patrick Sikes finished fourth in both hurdles races for Fredericktown.
Boys Team Standings:
1. Poplar Bluff 137; 2. Festus 116.25; 3. Hillsboro 88; 4. Jackson 77.50; 5. Notre Dame 68; 6. Farmington 53; 7. De Soto 50.75; 8. Herculaneum 46.25; 9. Potosi 45; 10. Fredericktown 28; 11. Windsor 23; 12. Central 7.25
Girls Team Standings:
1. Festus 126.50; 2. Jackson 112.50; 3. Hillsboro 110; 4. Farmington 90; 5. Notre Dame 78; 6. De Soto 77; 7. Potosi 73; 8. Poplar Bluff 24; 9. Windsor 19; 10. Central 16; 11. Herculaneum 10; 12. Fredericktown 1.
Local Boys Results:
400 – 5. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 55.22; 6. Mason Currington, FARM, 55.36
800 – 5. Will Jarvis, POT, 2:05.16
1600 – 7. Lydnan Gruenke, FRED, 4:45.65
3200 – 2. Adam Perry, FARM, 10:14.07; 8. Caden Mungle, FARM, 10:43.79
4x100 – 4. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Brady Cook, Brenan Schaper), 48.63; 6. Potosi (Devon Marler, Seth Greenwood, James Snider, Elijah Hicks), 51.98; 7. Farmington B (Hunter Steinc, Jared Smith, Bryce Kathcart, Michael Glore), 52.09
4x200 – 5. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Brady Cook, Parker Dickinson, Michael Glore), 1:40.13; 6. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Landon Sprous, Gavin Portell, Luke Brabham), 1:40.57
4x400 – 1. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Andrew Cain, Luke Brabham, Will Jarvis), 3:39.28; 3. Farmington (Mason Currington, Gavin Hunt, Isaiah Robinson, Dunivan Welch), 3:41.76; 6. Potosi B (Garrett Hale, Tanner Gibson, Connor Gibson, Hunter Griffin), 3:51.98
4x800 – 2. Farmington (Gavin Hunt, Adam Perry, Mason Currington, Caden Mungle), 8:35.53; 5. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Garrett Hale, Ezekiel Sisk, Will Jarvis), 8:47.86; 6. Potosi B (Andrew Cain, Hunter Griffin, Tanner Gibson, Connor Gibson), 8:52.38
110 Hurdles – 4. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 15.71; 8. Landon Sprous, POT, 19.20
300 Hurdles – 4. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 45.68; 5. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 46.40; 8. Landon Sprous, POT, 47.95
Triple Jump – 5. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 11.88m; 7. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 11.39m
Pole Vault – 6. Oliver Robinson, CEN, 3.65m; 7. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.50m
High Jump – 8. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 1.58m
Discus – 1. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 42.29m; 4. Marshall Long, FRED, 40.34m
Shot Put – 4. Brayden Lee, FRED, 13.07m
Javelin – 5. Tyler Williams, FARM, 42.29m; 6. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 41.68m
Local Girls Results:
200 – 7. Caroleigh Berkemeyer, FARM, 28.98m
400 – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 1:02.94; 4. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:06.13
800 – 2. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 2:26.04; 6. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 2:36.09
1600 – 3. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 5:34.51; 4. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 5:44.26; 8. Hallie Portell, POT, 5:54.28
3200 – 6. Ellie Hinson, FARM, 12:47.13; 8. Brooke-Lyn Forman, FARM, 13:10.98
4x100 – 4. Farmington (Lilly Earley, Carissa Cassimatis, Olivia Lugo, Courtney Swink), 54.33; 6. Potosi (Lauryn Reed, Alize Litton, Hope Miner, Michelle Whitaker), 57.14; 8. Farmington B (Olivia Rastorfer, Emma Heberlie, Aubree Jones, Addison Bloom), 1:01.03
4x200 – 3. Farmington (Caroleigh Berkemeyer, Carissa Cassimatis, Lilly Earley, Courtney Swink), 1:53.28; 5. Potosi (Lauryn Reed, Paige West, Michelle Whitaker, Annie McCaul), 1:56.36; 7. Farmington B (Olivia Lugo, Rachel Wilson, Mary Harness, Addison Bloom), 2:05.91
4x400 – 1. Farmington (Caroleigh Berkemeyer, Brianna Eaves, Carissa Cassimatis, Lilly Earley), 4:18.35; 4. Potosi (Hallie Portell, Kaydence Gibson, Kya Gibson, Annie McCaul), 4:33.15; 6. Farmington B (Rachel Wilson, Peyton Drye, Aubree Jones, Hannah Horn), 4:56.92
4x800 – 3. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Alyson Skiles, Hallie Portell), 10:33.05. 4. Farmington (Brianna Eaves, Brooke-Lyn Forman, Peyton Drye, Hannah Horn), 10:47.50; 7. Potosi (Gracie Schutz, Allie Heeter, Carlee Moss, Kya Gibson), 11:31.62
100 Hurdles – 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 16:57
300 Hurdles – 3. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 53.12; 8. Emma Weiss, FARM, 57.89
Long Jump – 4. Courtney Swink, FARM, 4.52m; 6. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 4.39m; 8. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 4.35m
Triple Jump – 3. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 9.53m
Pole Vault – 4. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 2.59m; 7. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.29m
High Jump – 3. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 1.47m; 5. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 1.42m; 7. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.37m
Discus – 2. Kalie Thompson, POT, 31.88m; 5. Sloane Elam, FARM, 28.14m