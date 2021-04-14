Tuesday Roundup: Warriors hammer baseball, beat AV

IRONTON – Valle Catholic continued a stretch of strong performances at the plate on Tuesday, pounding out 16 hits to dominate an MAAA Small-School showdown on the road.

Josh Bieser went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two doubles, and the Warriors pieced together three extended rallies to handle Arcadia Valley 16-2.

Aiden Heberlie used his speed to score three times following four separate infield hits, and Drew Bauman was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI while reaching base five straight times for the Warriors.

Austin Burnett pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out five for the win. The senior allowed two runs on five hits with four walks, and was backed by two double plays.

Valle Catholic (11-3, 1-0) stranded 12 runners in the game, but stole nine bases collectively and broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the top of the third inning.

Burnett helped himself with a go-ahead, two-run single before Bieser doubled him home and Bauman lined an ensuing RBI single.