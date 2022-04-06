Tuesday Roundup: Warriors outlast Knights in impromptu game

FARMINGTON – Valle Catholic answered an eight-run eruption in the fifth inning by Farmington with six runs in the sixth, and prevailed for a wild 13-10 victory on Tuesday.

Grant Fallert compiled six RBI on three hits, and Jackson Fowler added three more hits for the Warriors, who jumped ahead 4-0 in the opening frame.

Valle Catholic (10-3) utilized a committee of pitchers including Nathan Schwent, Josh Bieser and Fallert.

Farmington (2-4) was paced offensively by Ryan Cooper with three hits. Jeremiah Cunningham provided two hits plus two walks, and pitched three innings while Chip Barth collected three RBI.

Greenville 2, Arcadia Valley 1

IRONTON – Greenville pushed the go-ahead run across the plate in the top of the fifth inning, and edged Arcadia Valley 2-1 on Tuesday despite stranding 11 men on base.

Alex Nash finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base for the Tigers, and scored on a tying RBI double by leadoff man Hunter Smith in the home half of the third inning.

Losing starter Keagan Lawlor allowed two runs on five hits, and struck out three batters while working into the fifth inning for Arcadia Valley (3-5).

Colin Whited yielded four hits and fanned three while obtaining eight outs in relief. Will Erpenbach struck out his lone batter faced, and reached base twice offensively with a hit and walk.

Jackson Dement, Hayden Gallaher and Lawlor singled as the Tigers were outhit 9-7 overall.

GOLF

Potosi Triangular

POTOSI – Nate Kochis posted a medalist round of 41 on Tuesday as the Farmington golf team won its opening conference tri-match at Fourche Valley.

Bracey Blanton and Reid Thebeau were each one shot behind their teammate with scores of 42, helping the Knights post a collective 168.

Thebeau birdied the par-4 third hole, and Garrett Ward totaled 43 to complete the Farmington score.

Kyle Boyer carded 42 to pace host Potosi, which shot 198 while Arcadia Valley finished with 228.

Champ McMurry finished with 44 for AV.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 9, Potosi 0

POTOSI – Maddox Brenneke topped Chase Glore 8-5 in the No. 1 singles match, and the Farmington boys tennis team rolled toward a 9-0 shutout over Potosi on Tuesday.

Jack Williams dropped only three games in two contests, pairing with Trey McKenney in doubles play, while Cole Wofford and Jackson Bauer teamed for an 8-1 results.

Farmington (2-4) received other singles victories from Wyatt Bach, Wofford, Bauer and McKenney.

Potosi (3-3) made its closest approach to avoiding the team shutout in three separate 8-5 decisions.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Chase Glore, 8-5

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-3

3. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-5

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-2

5. Jack Williams (FA) def. Logan Compton, 8-1

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Wyatt Richards, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Glore/Marty, 8-4

2. Wofford/Bauer (FA) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-1

3. Williams/McKenney (FA) def. Mercer/Richards, 8-2

TRACK & FIELD

Perryville Invitational

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The Potosi girls showed versatility in three event victories while placing second to Hillsboro among 14 track and field teams on Tuesday at the Perryville Invitational.

Junior thrower Kalie Thompson extended her win streak in the discus, and senior Annie McCaul raced through soreness to another 100-meter triumph.

The Lady Trojans added a 4x800 relay title from Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carlee Moss and Alyson Skiles with conference foes Valle Catholic and Central rounding out the top three.

McCaul regrouped from a recent crash to also finish runner-up in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 400 dash. Sancegraw was second in the 3200 and third in the 1600 for Potosi.

Gibson soared second highest in pole vault as the Lady Trojans totaled 88 points. Hillsboro pulled away for a commanding victory with 121 ½ points.

Valle Catholic edged Central for fourth in the girls team standings. Ella Bertram provided 26 points over four field events, taking top honors in the shot put and second in the javelin.

Sam Loida earned another 400 win while teammates Katie Kertz and Hailey Weibrecht contributed to a pair of top-three relay performances for the Lady Warriors.

Central shined brightest in relay races, finishing second in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 plus third in the 4x800. Karlee LaChance ran anchor in three separate events, and added a 3-4 finish with Rachel Raynor during the individual 400 to accumulate 28 points.

Taylor Sharp and Madison Young bolstered two relays along with Courtney Dortch, who also took fourth place in the pole vault for the Lady Rebels.

Arcadia Valley junior Sammi Layton finished second during the two fastest sprints, challenging winner Hallee Wengert of Perryville within 0.13 seconds for the 100 title.

The Potosi boys followed their team championship at Jefferson by landing third behind Windsor and Hillsboro while edging Dexter by one point.

The Trojans finished no higher than third in any event, but secured six points each from Garrett Hale in the 800, Ezekiel Sisk in the 3200, Jarren Cross in the 300-meter hurdles and Brandon Santiago in the high jump.

Robert Mayfield placed among the top four in all three throwing disciplines, while Hale and Sisk joined Jaden Kanan and Tanner Gibson for third in the 4x800.

Hakin Liddell continued his mastery of the long and triple jumps for Central with another double title. Kannon Harlow again headlined the pole vault.

Caden Casey and Robert Petty helped bookends Liddell and Harlow take third in the 4x100 relay.

Valle Catholic was fastest in the closing boys 4x400, consisting of Jayce Bales, Josef Flieg, Braden Coleman and Luke McClure, who was also second in the 200 and 400 dashes.

Ralph Salinas cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to break the Arcadia Valley school record and carry the overall high jump event. Sophomore teammate Stone Gill became champion of the 3200.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 121.50; 2. Potosi 88; 3. Jefferson 81; 4. Valle Catholic 74; 5. Central 67; 6. Dexter 61.50; 7 Saxony Lutheran 55; 8. Perryville 45; 9. Notre Dame 43.50; 10. Arcadia Valley 35.50; 11. Woodland 30; 12. Windsor 28.50; 13. Scott City 7.50; 14. Marquand 3.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Windsor 105; 2. Hillsboro 88; 3. Potosi 84; 4. Dexter 83; 5. Notre Dame 72; 6. Central 57; 7. Valle Catholic 52; 7. Perryville 52; 9. Jefferson 43; 10. Arcadia Valley 42; 11. Woodland 37; 12. Scott City 15; 13. St. Vincent 5; 14. Bismarck 4; 15. St. Paul 2.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.01; 5. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13.91; 6. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.92; 8. C’Rynidy Jones, CEN, 14.08

200 – 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 27.40; 4. Annie McCaul, POT, 28.57; 6. Madison Young, CEN, 28.97; 8. Taylor Sharp, CEN, 30.31

400 – 1. Sam Loida, VC, 1:03.69; 3. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:06.20; 4. Rachel Raynor, CEN, 1:07.14; 5. Alize Litton, POT, 1:09.20

800 – 5. Madison Holmes, CEN, 2:43.65; 6. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:44.08

1600 – 3. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:55.31; 4. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:56.59; 6. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:57.57; 8. Carlee Moss, POT, 6:20.12

3200 – 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 13:03.96; 3. Alyson Skiles, POT, 13:11.88; 4. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5. Camryn Basler, VC, 13:19.72; 6. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:32.15

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 15.30; 5. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.40; 8. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 19.11

300 Hurdles – 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 49.31; 5. Avery Johnson, CEN, 52.45

4x100 – 2. Central (Courtney Dortch, Avery Johnson, Allie England, Nevaeh Dailey), 53.92; 6. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Claire Drury), 56.29; 7. Arcadia Valley (Chloe Boushey, Alyssa Glanzer, Sammi Layton, Kayla Sumpter), 56.30

4x200 – 2. Central (Courtney Dortch, Rachel Raynor, Madison Young, Karlee LaChance), 1:54.35; 5. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Gwendalyn McKlin), 1:59.59; 7. Arcadia Valley (Jayme Standefer, Cate Newstead-Adams, Kylee Hartwick, Kayla Sumpter), 2:02.46

4x400 – 2. Central (Madison Young, Allie England, Taylor Sharp, Karlee LaChance), 4:36.70; 3. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Gwendalyn McKlin), 4:36.97; 4. Potosi (Annie McCaul, Lauryn Reed, Alize Litton, Kaydence Gibson), 4:41.85; 7. Arcadia Valley (Avery Jones, Trinity Russell, Cate Newstead-Adams, Jayme Standefer), 4:47.32

4x800 – 1. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carlee Moss, Alyson Skiles), 10:56.56; 2. Valle Catholic (Hailey Weibrecht, Camryn Basler, Katie Kertz, Madelyn Griffard), 11:05.56; 3. Central (Madison Holmes, Taylor Sharp, Katie Voepel, Karlee LaChance), 11:26.94

High Jump – 3. Ella Bertram, VC, 1.37m; 8. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 1.32m

Pole Vault – 2. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.46m; 4. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 2.30m

Long Jump – 6. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.29m

Shot Put – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 10.48m; 4. Nora Henry, POT, 9.72m; 7. Blaire Miller, POT, 9.20m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 32.85m; 7. Ella Bertram, VC, 26.01m

Javelin – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 30.02m

Local Boys Results:

100 – 5. Luke McClure, VC, 11.53

200 – 2. Luke McClure, VC, 23.14; 8. Braden Coleman, VC, 24.43

400 – 2. Luke McClure, VC, 54.06; 5. Carter Whitley, POT, 56.03; 7. Braden Coleman, VC, 57.82; 8. Dillon Mueller, AV, 58.00

800 – 3. Garrett Hale, POT, 2:10.26; 4. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:10.57; 5. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:13.35; 6. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:14.92

1600 – 4. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:48.96; 5. Peter Roth, VC, 5:01.68; 8. Dominic Mueller, SG, 5:05.52

3200 – 1. Stone Gill, AV, 10:22.82; 3. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:37.82; 7. Christopher Strange, AV, 11:45.70; 8. Connor Gibson, POT, 11:50.96

110 Hurdles – 5. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.40; 6. Landon Sprous, POT, 16.75; 7. Jarron Cross, POT, 17.05

300 Hurdles – 3. Jarren Cross, POT, 43.98; 5. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 44.42; 6. Landon Sprous, POT, 44.56

4x100 – 3. Central (Hakin Liddell, Caden Casey, Robert Petty, Kannon Harlow), 46.26; 6. Potosi (Zane West, Gavin Portell, Jarren Cross, Gage Mosier), 48.63; 8. Arcadia Valley (Ralph Salinas, Atreyu McCallister, Landon Hatfield, Ian Held), 48.85

4x200 – 5. Central (Charles Bockenkamp, Tye Dalton, Robert Petty, Hakin Liddell), 1:38.94; 6. Potosi (Zane West, Gavin Portell, Carter Whitley, Luke Brabham), 1:41.09; 7. St. Paul, 1:41.14

4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Braden Coleman, Josef Flieg, Jayce Bales), 3:42.38; 4. Potosi (Landon Sprous, Garrett Hale, Luke Brabham, Carter Whitley), 3:50.13; 6. Arcadia Valley (Dillon Mueller, Dominic Mueller, Stone Gill, Caden Dettmer), 3:57.12

4x800 – 3. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Ezekiel Sisk, Tanner Gibson, Garrett Hale), 8:49.90; 5. Arcadia Valley (Stone Gill, Caden Dettmer, Dominic Mueller, Dillon Mueller), 8:56.44; 6. Valle Catholic (Josef Flieg, Braden Coleman, Peter Roth, Joshua Fallert), 8:59.31

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.88m; 3. Brandon Santiago, POT, 1.78m; 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.78m; 5. Tanner Martinez, BIS, 1.78m

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 4.11m; 4. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.35m; 5. Joseph Flieg, VC, 3.35m

Long Jump – 1. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 5.95m; 4. Ralph Salinas, AV, 5.56m; 5. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 5.44m

Triple Jump – 1. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 12.85m

Shot Put – 4. Robert Mayfield, POT, 11.73m; 5. August Palmer, VC, 11.43m

Discus – 3. Robert Mayfield, POT, 34.67m; 8. Nate Robinson, POT, 32.35m

Javelin – 4. Robert Mayfield, POT, 40.34m

