Tuesday Roundup: Wrestling Raiders pin Cape Central

BONNE TERRE – Senior transfer Jake Flowers made his varsity wrestling debut with a victory in just 58 seconds, and helped North County defeat Cape Central 54-18 in the season opener Tuesday evening.

Cooper Dunn (160) registered the next fastest fall for an otherwise overhauled North County lineup 17 seconds in the second period.

Avery Dalton (106), Zachary Winton (152), Blain Volner (170) and Charles Benscoter (285) each pinned their respective opponents.

Ezariah Coroama, Dylan Visnovske and Levi Trautwein of the Raiders received forfeits. Both teams were open at the 138 and 195 weight classes.

Match Results:

106 – Avery Dalton (NC) fall Dylan Kershaw, 3:30

113 – Ezariah Coroama (NC) won by forfeit

120 – Dylan Visnovske (NC) won by forfeit

126 – Levi Trautwein (NC) won by forfeit

132 – Sean Bierbaum (CC) won by forfeit

138 – Double Open

145 – Nathan Phelps (CC) fall Harlan Thedford, 0:44

152 – Zachary Winton (NC) fall Valdi Zalite, 3:14

160 – Cooper Dunn (NC) fall Cole Geiser, 2:17

170 – Blain Volner (NC) fall Yan Feng Zhang, 2:35

182 – Davarious Nunley (CC) fall Jonathan Wallen, 3:22

195 – Double Open

220 – Jake Flowers (NC) fall Izaiah Johnson, 0:58

285 – Charles Benscoter (NC) fall Jaylin Hamilton, 2:31

GIRLS WRESTLING

North County 22, Cape Central 6

BONNE TERRE – Reigning sectional champion Brooke Bennett registered a 13-2 major decision as the North County girls topped Cape Central 22-6.

Memory Raker (149) secured a third-period fall while Belle White and Addie Goggin were conceded forfeits for the Lady Raiders in their first outing.

Match Results:

110 – Belle White (NC) won by forfeit

135 – Addie Goggin (NC) won by forfeit

149 – Memory Raker (NC) fall Tayshun Jennings, 5:06

174 – Tambriya Wilson (CC) won by forfeit

235 – Brooke Bennett (NC) m-dec La’Niaa Brown, 13-2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fredericktown 59, Arcadia Valley 26

FREDERICKTOWN – Senior forward Kyndal Dodd had a dominant performance with 26 points and 13 rebounds for her second straight double-double on Tuesday night.

Tournament host Fredericktown steadily pulled away from Arcadia Valley to triumph 59-26 in pool play, handing the Lady Tigers a second defeat in the six-team event.

Freshman Callie Allgier was perfect on three shots from the field, and totaled 11 points with five steals. The Lady Blackcats extended their 27-18 halftime lead to 52-23 after three quarters.

Fredericktown (2-0) received eight points and five rebounds from junior Lydia Mell, and will face Potosi on Thursday for a spot in the championship game.

P.J. Ruetzel provided five steals and three blocks defensively, and Kylee Maddox made five assists in the victory.

Arcadia Valley (0-2) stayed within 11-10 through the first eight minutes.

