Two-out production lifts Post 150 over Squirrels

Kaden Siebert made it 2-0 with an RBI single before Nichols connected to deep left-center. Ty Johnson and Parker matched Nichols with two hits apiece for the Squirrels.

Zach Boyer, who launched a grand slam in the previous meeting between the teams, went deep to make it 5-3 after Charleston hurler Skylar Morrison walked Burnett on a close full-count offering.

The Ste. Genevieve defense helped Burnett in the second, as throws from left fielder Carter Klump and shortstop Zach Boyer cut down Gordon Todd at the plate following his single.

But the Squirrels extended their lead in the third as Johnson ripped the first pitch through the right side for a bases-loaded, two-RBI single.

Aiden Boyer brought Post 150 to within 7-4 on an RBI triple in the fourth, and his team surged with four runs in the fifth to complete the comeback after Morrison struck out the first two batters.

Gegg drew a four-pitch walk ahead of an RBI double by Bieser, who then raced home as Keaton Boyer chopped an RBI single off the third baseman’s outstretched glove.