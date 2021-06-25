Two-out production lifts Post 150 over Squirrels

STE. GENEVIEVE – An abundance of clutch swings helped the Ste. Genevieve Senior Legion baseball team outlast a longstanding Senior Babe Ruth powerhouse on Thursday evening.
Post 150 scored every one of its runs with two outs, and overcame a daunting 5-0 deficit at Yanks Field to edge the McDonald’s Fighting Squirrels 9-8.
Josh Bieser finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and winning reliever Zach Boyer slammed a three-run homer in response to the visitors’ initial outburst.
Jayden Gegg grounded a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth, and scored the decisive run on a wild pitch from lefty Carter Heuring after Bieser extended the rally.
Aiden Boyer navigated the top of the seventh on just eight pitches for the save, helped by a diving catch from Alex DeRousse on a tricky flare in shallow right-center.
Luke Nichols capped a five-run opening frame with a three-run blast for the Squirrels, a program based in Charleston and three years removed from capturing a Senior Babe Ruth World Series title.
Post 150 starter Austin Burnett faced immediate danger when a hit batsmen and walk sandwiched a well-placed bunt single by No. 2 batter Charlie Parker.
Kaden Siebert made it 2-0 with an RBI single before Nichols connected to deep left-center. Ty Johnson and Parker matched Nichols with two hits apiece for the Squirrels.
Zach Boyer, who launched a grand slam in the previous meeting between the teams, went deep to make it 5-3 after Charleston hurler Skylar Morrison walked Burnett on a close full-count offering.
The Ste. Genevieve defense helped Burnett in the second, as throws from left fielder Carter Klump and shortstop Zach Boyer cut down Gordon Todd at the plate following his single.
But the Squirrels extended their lead in the third as Johnson ripped the first pitch through the right side for a bases-loaded, two-RBI single.
Aiden Boyer brought Post 150 to within 7-4 on an RBI triple in the fourth, and his team surged with four runs in the fifth to complete the comeback after Morrison struck out the first two batters.
Gegg drew a four-pitch walk ahead of an RBI double by Bieser, who then raced home as Keaton Boyer chopped an RBI single off the third baseman’s outstretched glove.
Heuring relived Morrison and coaxed Zach Boyer into chasing a bounced breaking ball, but he was safe at first and Keaton Boyer scored the tying run on the wild third strike.
Drew Bauman followed with a go-ahead RBI single for an 8-7 edge, and Aiden Boyer walked to become the eighth consecutive Ste. Genevieve batter reaching safely.
Zach Boyer got the last out of the fifth in relief as Gegg tracked down a long fly ball in the left-center alley, and limited the damage as the Squirrels responded in the top of the sixth.
Parker blistered a line drive to center for a tying sacrifice fly after Johnson and Heuring collected back-to-back singles and Justin Moses battled for a seven-pitch walk.
Burnett scored a game-high three runs for Post 150, which defeated Jackson 13-3 on Wednesday. He pitched 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and nine hits allowed.
Ste. Genevieve (10-4) was 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Gegg added a double to finish 2-for-3 overall in the leadoff spot.
Morrison also lasted 4 2/3 frames and yielded eight runs on seven hits plus three walks while striking out seven.