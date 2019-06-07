Please send an announcement of your upcoming event to the sports department no sooner than three weeks before the event or its registration deadline by either phone (573) 431-2010, FAX (573) 431-7640 or drop it off by person at the Daily Journal office in Park Hills.
MAC Basketball Camp
Mineral Area College head men’s basketball coach Luke Strege will conduct a camp for boys and girls of ages 6 and up on July 15-18 from 9 a.m.-noon each day. The camp fee is $100 with a limit of 60 participants per session. Bonus clinics will take place for skills on June 8 and shooting on June 22 from 9 a.m.-noon with a cost of $25 each. For more information contact Coach Strege at 573-518-2229 or lstrege@mineralarea.edu
MAC Summer Shootout
The Summer Shootout returns for another year to Mineral Area College. The eight-team scrimmage tournament is scheduled for June 29 and carries a $5 admission fee. First-round games include: Farmington vs. Lift for Life, 10 a.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Lesterville, 10:50 a.m.; South Iron vs. Carnahan, 11:40 a.m.; and Poplar Bluff vs. Metro East (Ill.), 12:30 p.m. with semifinal and consolation rounds to follow at Sechrest Fieldhouse and North County High School.
