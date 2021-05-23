Valle Catholic boys place third in state track

McClure finished fourth and Stoll was sixth in the 100 sprint. Stoll had the faster 200 time, and placed third while McClure crossed in sixth.

Stoll picked up his fourth medal of the meet by soaring 19 feet, 8 inches for seventh in the long jump.

Also reaching the podium for Valle boys were Meyer in the 400, Peter Roth in the 3200 and Jordan Bales in the 110-meter hurdles. All three athletes placed eighth.

The Lady Warriors challenged for state titles in a pair of relays while landing 10th in the team standings. College Heights Christian compiled 62 points for that title.

Sam Loida, Katie Kertz, Hailey Weibrecht and Rachel Valle raced to second overall in the 4x400 with a time of 4:19.69, about four seconds off the winning pace.

Kertz combined with Rachel Valle, Nicole Valle and Camryn Basler for third in the 4x800, while Ashlyn Klump, Weibrecht, Loida and Rachel Valle earned sixth in the 4x200.

Loida became a three-time state medalist by taking eighth spot in the 400. Ella Bertram and Basler finished sixth in the shot put and 1600, respectively, for Valle Catholic.