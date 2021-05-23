Valle Catholic boys place third in state track

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Valle Catholic sprinters Cory Stoll and Luke McClure have engaged in several head-to-head battles to the finish line this spring.
But their performance as relay teammates helped establish the Warriors as serious Class 1 contenders. There was plenty to celebrate on Saturday.
The Valle Catholic boys finished third overall at the MSHSAA state track and field meet, highlighted by the toppling of a 34-year school record in the 4x100.
Stoll and McClure each earned all-state status in four separate events, and were joined by Sam Drury and Bryce Giesler for perhaps the most satisfying result of the day.
After narrowly missing the previous school mark of 44.71 seconds at the MAAA meet, they left no doubt in a final opportunity by posting a 44.45 for second-place overall behind King City.
The Warriors shined during two more boys relays, and totaled 41 points overall with all-state results in nine different events. Green City rolled to the team title with 87 points.
Valle Catholic trailed Calvary Lutheran in fourth until the last race, a fourth-place showing by McClure, Braden Coleman, Josef Flieg and Mitchell Meyer in the 4x400.
The distance runners also delivered in the 4x800 as Coleman, Josh Hoog, Peter Roth and Joseph Flieg secured third place.
McClure finished fourth and Stoll was sixth in the 100 sprint. Stoll had the faster 200 time, and placed third while McClure crossed in sixth.
Stoll picked up his fourth medal of the meet by soaring 19 feet, 8 inches for seventh in the long jump.
Also reaching the podium for Valle boys were Meyer in the 400, Peter Roth in the 3200 and Jordan Bales in the 110-meter hurdles. All three athletes placed eighth.
The Lady Warriors challenged for state titles in a pair of relays while landing 10th in the team standings. College Heights Christian compiled 62 points for that title.
Sam Loida, Katie Kertz, Hailey Weibrecht and Rachel Valle raced to second overall in the 4x400 with a time of 4:19.69, about four seconds off the winning pace.
Kertz combined with Rachel Valle, Nicole Valle and Camryn Basler for third in the 4x800, while Ashlyn Klump, Weibrecht, Loida and Rachel Valle earned sixth in the 4x200.
Loida became a three-time state medalist by taking eighth spot in the 400. Ella Bertram and Basler finished sixth in the shot put and 1600, respectively, for Valle Catholic.
The Valle boys had at least one state qualifier in 15 of 19 events. Bales just missed a second medal after finishing ninth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Josef Flieg took 11th and Hoog was 13th in the 800. Drury finished 13th both in 110-meter hurdles and as part of the 4x200 relay.
Winding up 14th were Joseph Flieg in the pole vault and Meyer in the triple jump.
Nicole Valle (1600) and Loida (200) each finished 13th while Kertz (pole vault) was 14th and Brianna Hibbits (discus) placed 16th for the Lady Warriors.
Jake Flowers earned all-state status for St. Paul Lutheran with a personal record of 44 feet, 11.75 inches in the shot put to finish eighth.
Flowers was also 11th in the javelin, and teammate Dorian Gray placed eighth in the 200.
Local Boys Results:
100 – 4. Luke McClure, VC, 11.42; 6. Cory Stoll, VC, 11.46
200 – 3. Cory Stoll, VC, 23.04; 6. Luke McClure, VC, 23.27; 10. Dorian Gray, SPL, 23.57
400 – 8. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 52.68
800 – 11. Josef Flieg, VC, 2:10.49; 13. Josh Hoog, VC, 2:11.33
1600 – DNF. Peter Roth
3200 – 8. Peter Roth, VC, 10:31.47
4x100 – 2. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Sam Drury, Bryce Giesler, Cory Stoll), 44.45
4x200 – 13. Valle Catholic (Jordan Bales, Sam Drury, Braden Coleman, Mitchell Meyer), 1:36.41
4x400 – 4. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Braden Coleman, Josef Flieg, Mitchell Meyer), 3:34.97
4x800 – 3. Valle Catholic (Braden Coleman, Josh Hoog, Peter Roth, Joseph Flieg), 8:41.47
110 Hurdles – 8. Jordan Bales, VC, 16.49; 13. Sam Drury, VC, 17.63
300 Hurdles – 9. Jordan Bales, VC, 43.64
Long Jump – 7. Cory Stoll, VC, 19-08.00
Triple Jump – 14. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 37-11.50
Pole Vault – 14. Joseph Flieg, VC, 9-04.25
Shot Put – 8. Jake Flowers, SPL, 44-11.75
Javelin – 11. Jake Flowers, SPL, 132-07
Local Girls Results:
200 – 13. Sam Loida, VC, 27.76
400 – 8. Sam Loida, VC, 1:01.71
1600 – 6. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:43.59; 13. Nicole Valle, VC, 6:06.57
4x200 – 6. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Rachel Valle, Hailey Weibrecht, Ashlyn Klump), 1:52.08
4x400 – 2. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Katie Kertz, Hailey Weibrecht, Rachel Valle), 4:19.69