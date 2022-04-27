Valle softball tops rival; Central earns title share

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior outfielder Mia Weiler connected for an RBI double in the seventh inning on Wednesday to give the Valle Catholic softball team a 3-2, walk-off victory over Ste. Genevieve.

Winning pitcher Abree Zipprich added two hits offensively, and Makayla Joggerst drove in a run as the Lady Warriors topped the Dragons for the second time this season.

Valle Catholic (12-5, 5-2) grabbed a 2-1 lead on a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Ste. Genevieve (14-7, 4-3) promptly pulled even in the top of the fifth.

Zipprich allowed two runs on eight hits, and notched seven strikeouts in the complete-game win. Ava Greer yielded seven hits and fanned two while also going the distance in defeat.

Chloe Staffen had a game-high three hits, and Izzy Basler picked up an RBI for Ste. Genevieve.

Central 15, Kingston 0

IRONTON – Alex Neff and Sydney Miles combined on a three-inning one-hitter while striking out two batters each on Wednesday, and Central blanked Kingston 15-0 at a neutral site.

Miles drove in three runs on a couple of hits for the Lady Rebels. Jaycee McMillian and Ella McClanahan each added two RBI, and Zoey Rhea provided two hits.

Central (14-6, 6-1) captured at least a share of the MAAA regular-season title. Potosi also has just one conference loss with games still to make up with Kingston and Bismarck.

Madison Nelson had the lone hit for Kingston (0-11, 0-7), which dropped a previous contest 22-7 against host Arcadia Valley.

BASEBALL

West County 6, Arcadia Valley 1

IRONTON – J.D. Whitter continued his masterful senior season on the mound, and West County clinched at least a share of the MAAA Small-School championship on Wednesday.

The lefty and Drury University commit compiled 15 strikeouts over seven innings on just 85 total pitches, and twirled a four-hitter with no walks as the Bulldogs topped Arcadia Valley 6-1.

Freshman shortstop Nolan Rawson finished a perfect 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. His squad tallied twice in the first, third and seventh frames while totaling 11 hits.

Mason Simily provided two singles plus a sacrifice fly, and Caden Merrill was 2-for-3 overall. Whitter ripped a two-run single against reliever Hunter Smith in the seventh to also finish 2-for-3.

Julian Thebeau, Tycen Price and Jase Campbell had the other hits for West County (11-2, 4-0), which will attempt to earn the outright conference crown when facing Kingston on May 9.

Jackson Dement reached the 105-pitch limit while lasting 6 1/3 innings in defeat for the Tigers. He struck out four while allowing six runs, five earned, on nine hits while walking four.

Arcadia Valley (9-10, 3-2) notched its lone run on an RBI single by Colin Whited after a balk was called against Whitter in the sixth inning. Will Erpenbach, Nolan Inman and Eli Browers also singled.

Fredericktown 10, Potosi 5

POTOSI – Fredericktown scored five times during the top of the eighth inning, and prevailed 10-5 to keep Potosi winless in conference play on Wednesday.

Ryan Souden collected three RBI, and Zander Stephens and Easton Wood had three hits each for the Blackcats, who rallied from an early 3-1 deficit before coughing up a 5-3 lead.

Ethan Marler pitched the final 3 1/3 innings and struck out three for the win. Souden lasted 5 2/3 innings and fanned six as the starter.

Benji Brubacher added two hits and two RBI for Fredericktown (8-7, 1-3). The teams combined for 24 hits as the visitors enjoyed a 13-11 edge.

Blayne Nixon paced Potosi (5-15-1, 0-5) with two hits and two RBI. Isaiah Arndt pitched five innings, and allowed five runs while striking out four in a no-decision.

Valle Catholic 16, Bismarck 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic erupted for 11 runs in the first inning, and walloped visiting Bismarck 16-1 to complete MAAA Small-School conference play on Wednesday.

Nathan Schwent pitched three scoreless frames for the win, and Clayton Drury followed with three strikeouts over two innings for the Warriors.

Josh Bieser had a game-high four RBI, and Schwent provided three hits at the plate for Valle Catholic (18-6, 4-1).

Chase Fallert and Michael Okenfuss also notched multiple hits while Grant Fallert and Isaac Viox drove in two runs apiece.

Bismarck (8-6-1, 2-3) was limited to four hits overall.

GOLF

Fredericktown 173, Potosi 196

POTOSI – Aiden DeSpain shot a four-over-par round of 40 for medalist honors, and Fredericktown beat Potosi 173-196 on Wednesday in conference golf action at Fourche Valley.

Brayden McMinn finished with a 42, including three birdies, while Grant Ebert carded a 43 and Braxton Neel had 48 for the Blackcats.

Potosi was paced by a 46 from Sam Rhodes. Kyle Boyer added 48 and Raymond Henson totaled 49 as matching 53s from Brody Richards and Conner Gibson capped the team score.

BOYS TENNIS

Oakville 7, Farmington 2

FARMINGTON – Josh Tiemann, Kolton Kreisz, Justin Bradley and Brenden Pauls were two-time winners as Oakville topped district rival Farmington 7-2 in boys tennis action on Wednesday.

The Tigers earned a doubles sweep with Daniel Blagojevic and Tiemann defeating Maddox Brenneke and Wyatt Bach 8-4 atop the lineup rankings.

A pair of singles tiebreakers were split as Trey McKenney of Farmington edged Luke Roth while Kreisz of Oakville got past Cole Wofford.

Brenneke triumphed 8-4 in singles competition for Farmington (8-8).

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Daniel Blagojevic, 8-4

2. Josh Tiemann (O) def. Wyatt Bach, 8-1

3. Kolton Kreisz (O) def. Cole Wofford, 9-8 (2)

4. Brenden Pauls (O) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-4

5. Justin Bradley (O) def. Jack Williams, 8-4

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Luke Roth, 9-8 (4)

Doubles Results:

1. Blagojevic/Tiemann (O) def. Brenneke/Bach, 8-4

2. Kreisz/Pauls (O) def. Wofford/Bauer, 8-3

3. Bradley/Roth (O) def. Williams/McKenney, 8-5

Festus 8, Potosi 1

FESTUS, Mo. – Chase Glore triumphed in the No. 1 singles match for Potosi during an otherwise deflating Wednesday afternoon as Festus cruised to the 8-1 team victory.

The other five singles matches saw the Trojans win just three games combined. Daxton Burgett, Connor Zustiak and Makenzie McJunkins delivered shutouts for Festus.

The host Tigers earned a sweep of the doubles stage once Paige Wilkinson and Dustin Peterson captured a tiebreaker over Glore and Wyatt Mercer by winning all seven points.

Potosi dropped to 6-7 overall.

Singles Results:

1. Chase Glore (P) def. Paige Wilkinson, 8-2

2. Dustin Peters (F) def. Haydin Echkoff, 8-1

3. Daxton Burgett (F) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-0

4. Makenzie McJunkins (F) def. Logan Compton, 8-0

5. Conner Zustiak (F) def. Draven Griffen, 8-0

6. Makenna Rhine (F) def. Wyatt Richards, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Wilkinson/Peters (F) def. Glore/Mercer, 9-8 (0)

2. Burgett/Rhine (F) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-2

3. McJunkins/Zustiak (F) def. Griffen/Richards, 8-1

