Valley Tournament: St. Paul generates clutch plays

But a flurry of turnovers enhanced a comeback by the Warhawks. Thunder-Mathews made three separate trips to the line, then attacked for a determined layup at 57-55.

He emerged from a scramble with another takeaway as the game clock dwindled down to one minute remaining, but left a potential tying finger roll off the rim and fouled out a few seconds later.

Thunder-Mathews carried Bourbon (0-1) with 37 points, including 11 in the opening quarter, and also picked up nine rebounds in defeat.

Chris Roberson lifted St. Paul with 15 points, and restored the largest cushion of the second half at 44-31 with a steal and layup after beginning the third quarter with a baseline drive and finish.

An energetic first quarter concluded with the Giants keeping a narrow 20-19 edge, but heavy fouling put both squads in the double bonus less than 10 minutes into the game.

Thunder-Mathews opened the second with a deep triple for Bourbon, but 3-pointers from Minor and Isaiah Dumas swung momentum in favor of St. Paul, along with a 36-29 lead at intermission.