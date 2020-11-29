Valley Tournament: St. Paul generates clutch plays

CALEDONIA – Both St. Paul Lutheran varsity basketball teams executed crucial plays in the final two minutes on Saturday to reach the semifinals of the Valley Tournament.
The remainder of the girls’ first round produced three lopsided outcomes as higher seeds South Iron, West County and Lesterville coasted to victories.
Kingston landed the top seed in the boys bracket, and picked up a first-round bye after Viburnum withdrew from the field due to quarantine.
GIRLS FIRST ROUND
St. Paul 47, Jefferson 40
CALEDONIA – The presence of sophomore guard Brylee Durbin helped to steady the St. Paul Lutheran girls basketball team after its 11-point lead slipped away Saturday morning.
The Giants closed with an 8-2 run over the final 1:45, and overcame 23 turnovers to edge Jefferson 47-40 in the opening round.
Riley Petty compiled 15 points and 14 rebounds – both game highs – and St. Paul (1-1) advanced to face South Iron on Wednesday.
Durbin finished with 13 points, six assists and five steals, and used a cross-over move to find Petty inside for a basket through contact at 42-38 with one minute to play.
Rylie Detring scrapped on the floor to earn a key alternate possession after Durbin deflected the ball from behind, and perfect trips to the line by Petty and Durbin sealed the outcome.
Senior guard Catryn Cattoor paced Jefferson (0-1) with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and senior guard Morgan Fuller sank three 3-pointers in the second half to score nine.
St. Paul played without Durbin for nearly nine minutes following her third personal foul late in the first quarter, but still managed to build a 24-13 halftime lead.
Olivia Ayers sank the lone triple for the Giants at 12-5, and Detring converted a third-chance putback early in the second quarter to restore a 17-10 cushion.
Kaedence Lapusan sank a runner just ahead of the intermission buzzer after Ayers drew a double team along the sideline and passed to break the trap.
The Blue Jays trailed 30-20 before starting to emerge from their collective shooting slump. Reagan Kennedy and Cattoor attacked for consecutive driving layups late in the third.
Fuller connected from long range to make the margin two, and Cattoor gave Jefferson its first and only lead at 33-32 on a transition layup after Kirstyn Loyd netted a key putback.
Durbin drove the lane for a go-ahead basket after Jefferson guard Laney Smith was bumped at the other end with no call. Smith answered, however, on a tying 12-footer with four minutes left.
The Giants made 18-of-28 free throws, including 5-of-6 by starting forward Pippa Detring.
Kennedy added eight points, Peyton Weiler grabbed eight rebounds and Smith chipped in four steals for Jefferson.
West County 89, Valley 10
CALEDONIA – Returning all-state senior Dori McRaven poured in a career-high 40 points to lead second-seeded West County 89-10 over tourney host Valley.
With their roster of available players reduced to eight for the day, the Lady Bulldogs committed only six turnovers and established a 39-8 halftime lead.
McRaven drilled consecutive threes during a 16-point third quarter, and also compiled eight steals, five rebounds and four assists in the victory.
West County (1-0) advanced to a semifinal clash on Wednesday against Lesterville, which dominated Bourbon 66-29 behind 17 points from Piper Fitzgerald.
Sophomore Morgan Simily capped each of the first two quarters with field goals on a putback and fast-break layup, and totaled 17 points and six rebounds.
Gracie Wright splashed four triples during the first half while ending with 14 points plus five assists, and point guard Alivia Simily notched eight steals and eight assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
West County netted the final 46 points of the contest.
Freshman guard Kenley Missey had all 10 points for Valley (0-2), and made it 43-10 with a driving layup early in the third quarter.
South Iron 99, Bismarck 7
CALEDONIA – Sophomore guard Maddie Ayers needed less than three full quarters to complete a triple-double, and top-seeded South Iron rolled past Bismarck 99-7.
Six players reached double figures in scoring for the Lady Panthers, who will face St. Paul next on Wednesday.
Ayers tallied 22 of her game-high 24 points before halftime, including three connections from 3-point range, and also finished with 11 assists, 11 steals and nine rebounds.
Allecia Cornell provided 16 points with nine steals, and freshman Enzley Dinkins added 16 points and five steals to bolster South Iron (1-0).
Anna Parker scored 13 points while Hailey Pauley had 12 points and seven rebounds. Megan Lashley chipped in 10 points and Drew Gayle contributed eight.
Senior guard Chloey Hardy sank two jumpers for Bismarck (0-1), and ended its scoreless drought from 18 feet with 42 seconds left in the first half.
Janson King sank a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the contest.
South Iron was a strong 12-of-14 from the line.
BOYS FIRST ROUND
St. Paul 60, Bourbon 56
CALEDONIA – St. Paul faced a serious defensive chore as Bourbon forward Marten Thunder-Mathews began to command the fourth quarter on Saturday.
But sophomore guard DeVontae Minor spearheaded a more balanced attack by the Giants, and knocked down a clinching pair of free throws to a seal a 60-56 first-round win.
Minor earned a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and also played the role of distributor with six assists as St. Paul (1-0) advanced to face Kingston on Thursday.
The Giants appeared set to seize control after Lane Falch sank a key 3-pointer and made an immediate steal. Garrett Dempsey secured an offensive rebound moments later, and spotted Minor for another triple that built a 54-44 margin with 5:15 to play.
But a flurry of turnovers enhanced a comeback by the Warhawks. Thunder-Mathews made three separate trips to the line, then attacked for a determined layup at 57-55.
He emerged from a scramble with another takeaway as the game clock dwindled down to one minute remaining, but left a potential tying finger roll off the rim and fouled out a few seconds later.
Thunder-Mathews carried Bourbon (0-1) with 37 points, including 11 in the opening quarter, and also picked up nine rebounds in defeat.
Chris Roberson lifted St. Paul with 15 points, and restored the largest cushion of the second half at 44-31 with a steal and layup after beginning the third quarter with a baseline drive and finish.
An energetic first quarter concluded with the Giants keeping a narrow 20-19 edge, but heavy fouling put both squads in the double bonus less than 10 minutes into the game.
Thunder-Mathews opened the second with a deep triple for Bourbon, but 3-pointers from Minor and Isaiah Dumas swung momentum in favor of St. Paul, along with a 36-29 lead at intermission.
Falch contributed nine points with three steals, and Dumas chipped in eight points toward the victory. The Giants were 18-of-34 from the stripe compared to 15-of-31 by the Warhawks.
Valley 65, Marquand 42
CALEDONIA – Second-seeded Valley utilized every opportunity that arose to beat Marquand-Zion down the court, and forced 31 turnovers on Saturday night to prevail 65-42.
Sophomore Colby Maxwell finished with 17 points and three assists, and the Vikings allowed only two second-quarter field goals to establish a 38-14 halftime lead.
Keegan Boyer netted nine of his 16 points in the first quarter, and bookended an opening 9-0 spurt with a 3-pointer and transition layup. He also made a team-high five steals.
Valley (2-0) was further aided prior to the break by six points from reserve forward Thomas Owings, and will face Grandview next on Thursday.
Marquand (0-2) heated up from the perimeter in the third quarter as 3-pointers by Aiden Homan, Kaylee Stafford and Tim Clippard highlighted a closing 11-1 to draw within 49-33.
The Vikings countered with their own 13-2 surge, sparked by an elevated rebound and follow hook by Boyer plus a baseline jumper from Maxwell.
Junior guard Tanner Newhouse became the 10th Valley participant to dent the scoring column with a breakaway finish at 62-35.
Homan paced the Tigers with 12 points while Clippard added 10. With no girls program at Marquand, Stafford brought her male teammates out of an initial slump with two corner triples, and ended with nine.
But the second quarter belonged to Valley. Hayden Rawlins crashed the boards for a third chance and threaded home a nifty reverse layup.
Shawn Presley showed touch on an interior bounce pass to Carter Jackson for an open layup, then battled for a putback through contact for a 32-14 lead.
Tyler Courtway added four steals and four assists for Valley.
Grandview 67, Bismarck 46
CALEDONIA – Senior forward David Creath powered his way to 17 points and 21 rebounds as Grandview outlasted Bismarck 67-46 in a disjointed affair.
Aggressive defense from both sides created a number of reckless collisions as the teams combined for a tedious total of 70 fouls and 87 free throws.
Chase Wilson added 13 points and John Grimm chipped in nine as the third-seeded Eagles advanced to meet Valley on Thursday.
Creath jumped into a passing for a steal, and converted a 3-point play as Grandview (1-0) punctuated the first quarter with an 11-2 lead.
Despite generating two made field goals in the second stanza, the Eagles still widened the margin to 31-15 by intermission. They were 31-of-52 overall from the line.
Bismarck (0-3) could not fully overcome its sluggish start, going 0-of-11 from the field and committing nine turnovers over the first 10 minutes.
Trevor Politte paced the Indians with 10 points. Gavin Butery halted the early drought with a driving layup between three Eagles, and finished with eight.
Grandview pulled away with a 20-8 run that featured a pair of 3-pointers by Wilson and another from Creath for a 62-38 separation.
Bismarck stayed within 33-22 less than two minutes into the third quarter, and received three baskets off the bench from freshman Sven Wilson.
Tanner Martinez sank a tough leaner for his third field goal at 40-28. But Clayton Riddle earned free throws through a physical offensive rebound, and Wilson followed his missed second toss.
Tom Grimm made 7-of-8 at the stripe to equal Preston Isaacson with seven points each in the win.
