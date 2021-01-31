Vincennes gets even in rematch with MAC

VINCENNES, Ind. – A disjointed offense plagued the Mineral Area women on Saturday throughout their initial road challenge of the basketball season.

Vincennes outscored the Cardinals 25-4 during a pivotal nine-minute stretch of the first half, and capitalized on 26 MAC turnovers to avenge a loss from one week earlier.

Reeva Hammelman netted a game-high 14 points, Noni Russell pitched in 13 off the bench, and the Trailblazers maintained a double-digit cushion after the break to prevail 60-43.

Vincennes (2-1) shot a modest 38 percent from the field, but played much stronger with possession to avoid excessive ball-handling mistakes.

Mineral Area (2-1) again thrived along the boards for a plus-13 rebounding margin, but rushed several shots at an uncomfortable clip of 30 percent for the game.

North County graduate Kayleigh Winch provided a positive effort in the post for the Cardinals. The forward earned her first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.