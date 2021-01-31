Vincennes gets even in rematch with MAC

VINCENNES, Ind. – A disjointed offense plagued the Mineral Area women on Saturday throughout their initial road challenge of the basketball season.
Vincennes outscored the Cardinals 25-4 during a pivotal nine-minute stretch of the first half, and capitalized on 26 MAC turnovers to avenge a loss from one week earlier.
Reeva Hammelman netted a game-high 14 points, Noni Russell pitched in 13 off the bench, and the Trailblazers maintained a double-digit cushion after the break to prevail 60-43.
Vincennes (2-1) shot a modest 38 percent from the field, but played much stronger with possession to avoid excessive ball-handling mistakes.
Mineral Area (2-1) again thrived along the boards for a plus-13 rebounding margin, but rushed several shots at an uncomfortable clip of 30 percent for the game.
North County graduate Kayleigh Winch provided a positive effort in the post for the Cardinals. The forward earned her first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Jayla Sample drained a couple of early 3-pointers to help MAC establish its largest lead of 13-7, but the visitors sputtered once she was pulled with two personal fouls just seven seconds into the second quarter.
Vincennes capped the first period with a 7-0 spurt, and soon grabbed a 32-17 lead after Russell drilled an open 3-pointer and Amani Brown stole the ensuing inbounds pass for another basket.
Sample ended with 10 points after tallying 25 in each of her previous two contests. Mariah Stewart had nine rebounds and six points in the loss.
Brown totaled 10 points and five assists for the Trailblazers, who extended a 35-21 halftime lead to 43-23 during a low-scoring third quarter.
Vincennes lost starting center Macy Michels to an injured left knee as she tried for a steal in a collision with opposing guard Nijah Moore with 8:54 to play.
Winch added two second-chance baskets, and Ashanti Jones converted a driving 3-point play in her first appearance of the season down the stretch for Mineral Area.
The Cardinals will travel again on Tuesday to Lincoln Land.