Walter shines on mound before Orioles finish tied

PIEDMONT, Mo. – Kamden Walter progressed through his last two years of high school baseball without ever receiving a normal measure of exposure.
The recent West County graduate saw his junior season eliminated by the pandemic, and discomfort in an ulnar nerve prevented him from pitching until late in his senior campaign.
Walter is maximizing Senior Babe Ruth summer action to build strength and confidence, and delivered another superb effort for the Mineral Area Orioles on Wednesday.
He navigated six scoreless innings and totaled eight strikeouts on 103 pitches before the Orioles wasted a four-run cushion against their significantly older opponents.
The Wayne County Lumberjacks – with a roster consisting of players from ages 19-24 – rallied for a lead before lightning and the threat of imminent heavy rain arrived.
Coaches and umpires spoke briefly once players were removed from the field with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, and agreed to call the result a 5-5 tie.
Jacob Jarvis crushed a two-run home run, and Devin Seastrand provided a tying single in the top of the eighth while going 3-for-4 overall to pace the Orioles.
Warren Willard, Tanner Wilkins, Ethan Koenig and Benton Lashley notched two hits each for the Lumberjacks, who stranded 11 while collecting 11 hits overall.
The independent Wayne County program is amid the infancy of a hopeful endeavor to become a sustained destination for college-aged players.
A battle with the younger 19-and-under Orioles offered the dynamic of rare individual matchups. Coach versus athlete. Brother against brother.
Former Arcadia Valley catcher and current assistant coach Tatum Jones threw out current AV senior Keagan Lawlor attempting to steal in the second inning.
Farmington High School senior Justin Mattingly lined out to first on a 3-0 offering while facing older sibling and Hannibal-LaGrange hurler Jaysen Mattingly in the seventh.
A rough grass infield also left its own impression on the contest. Bounces were difficult to predict and tough to handle, turning a number of typical ground outs into hits.
Walter scattered eight hits and just one walk on a borderline 3-2 call, and mixed in breaking pitches to obtain timely outs as the Lumberjacks went 0-for-12 against him with runners in scoring position.
He escaped the fourth inning after Jones walked and Koenig singled to lead off. Walter capped his outing by fanning Willard after Wilkins and Mattingly singled with two outs in the sixth.
Jarvis made it 4-0 in the third inning with a blast to right-center off starter Heath Ayers, who walked four and struck out three over five innings.
Seastrand doubled later in the frame, but struggled in relief on the mound. He faced three batters in the seventh, yielding two walks and a double to load the bases.
Ayden Morgan nearly erased the entire inherited jam after catching a pop fly and striking out his second man before Farmington graduate Brock McLeod hit a chopper to the left side.
Justin Mattingly gloved the ball cleanly, but skipped his sidearm throw into foul territory. An inadvertent collision between McLeod and first baseman Seastrand followed, and three runs scored on the play.
McLeod stole third base and scored the tying run on a wild throw. Wilkins ripped an ensuing triple to left-center, and Willard doubled him home for a 5-4 lead.
Morgan doubled and crossed the plate on a Seastrand single in the eighth, which was momentarily delayed by activation of the sprinkler system at the Clearwater High School venue.
Morgan retired the initial batter in the home half before weather brought an abrupt conclusion a few minutes later.
The Orioles moved ahead 1-0 when Max McKinney was plunked. Morgan, who produced earlier back-to-back singles with Seastrand, was tagged out trying to score on a pitch to the backstop.
Connor Sullivan reached on an error, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scampered home during the second as the incoming throw carried into left field.
Jaysen Mattingly allowed a run on three hits and struck out four over three innings. He was gifted a pivotal base-running gaffe in the top of the sixth.
Jarvis, who was intentionally walked in his previous plate appearance, was ready to bat with the bases loaded and two outs after leadoff man Clayton Komar coaxed a free pass.
But runner Chip Barth inexplicably wandered several steps from second base with third already occupied, and was alertly thrown out by Jones to eliminate the threat.
Komar hustled out an infield hit ahead of Jarvis’ homer in the third. Morgan finished 2-for-4 overall, and Tyler Thebeau doubled in the seventh.