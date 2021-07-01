Walter shines on mound before Orioles finish tied

He escaped the fourth inning after Jones walked and Koenig singled to lead off. Walter capped his outing by fanning Willard after Wilkins and Mattingly singled with two outs in the sixth.

Jarvis made it 4-0 in the third inning with a blast to right-center off starter Heath Ayers, who walked four and struck out three over five innings.

Seastrand doubled later in the frame, but struggled in relief on the mound. He faced three batters in the seventh, yielding two walks and a double to load the bases.

Ayden Morgan nearly erased the entire inherited jam after catching a pop fly and striking out his second man before Farmington graduate Brock McLeod hit a chopper to the left side.

Justin Mattingly gloved the ball cleanly, but skipped his sidearm throw into foul territory. An inadvertent collision between McLeod and first baseman Seastrand followed, and three runs scored on the play.

McLeod stole third base and scored the tying run on a wild throw. Wilkins ripped an ensuing triple to left-center, and Willard doubled him home for a 5-4 lead.