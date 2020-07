Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Division 5 championship of the Desloge Community Baseball League was officially clinched on July 16 after the team posted a 10-1 overall record. Team members standing, from left, are Gage Pyatt, Colby Duncan, Austin Martin, Taylor Maze, Drew Kay, Les Copland, Cole Mullins, Jacob Henson, Chase Whaley and Dakota Rulo. Not pictured is Darren Ryals. Coaches of the Warhawks are Bill Pyatt, Patrick Mullins and Rachel Pyatt.