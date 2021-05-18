Warriors prevail in Class 4 postseason debut

Two more walks forced in the next run at 5-2, and three more scored on a misplayed fly ball in shallow center that no outfielder charged.

That costly mistake made it 8-2 as Johnson faced and should have retired dangerous Aiden Heberlie, who ripped an RBI single in the fourth and was perfect on three stolen base attempts.

Herculaneum pushed back with a two-run double to the left-center wall by Bryce Hall, but Valle Catholic pulled away with six unanswered runs over its next four innings at the plate.

Gegg settled in to throw an abbreviated complete game with four strikeouts while allowing eight hits and two walks. Heberlie caught a shallow fly ball and doubled off a runner at first base in the fourth.

Doubles by Bieser and Vaeth increased the Warriors’ lead to 9-4 in the bottom of the second. Fallert opened the third with a booming solo shot to left-center.

Valle Catholic totaled three runs in the third inning overall. A sacrifice fly from Burnett preceded a bobbled ground ball to first that enabled Gegg to cross the plate following his single.