Warriors prevail in Class 4 postseason debut

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic turned four Herculaneum errors during the first inning into eight two-out runs, and had a successful initial venture into Class 4 postseason baseball.
Chase Fallert homered, Josh Bieser and Collin Vaeth added two hits apiece, and the top-seeded Warriors prevailed 14-4 in the District 2 semifinal round on Monday.
Drew Bauman legged out an infield single to apply the 10-run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Valle Catholic (27-4) advanced to face Ste. Genevieve in the title game on Tuesday.
Herculaneum (12-12) initially picked up the offense where it left off against Potosi in a 10-8 victory on Friday, tagging four solid singles against right-hander Jayden Gegg for a 2-0 lead.
The Blackcats had a chance to bail starter Rickey Johnson out of a bases-loaded situation following an error and two walks in the home half of the first inning.
Austin Burnett smashed a vicious liner that Johnson deflected and slowed down. But the second throw on a potential inning-ending double play bounced away, resulting instead in two Valle runs.
Bieser followed with a go-ahead RBI single – the lone hit of the rally to leave the infield – and Vaeth was safe when the second baseman fielded his ground ball but slipped on the damp turf.
Two more walks forced in the next run at 5-2, and three more scored on a misplayed fly ball in shallow center that no outfielder charged.
That costly mistake made it 8-2 as Johnson faced and should have retired dangerous Aiden Heberlie, who ripped an RBI single in the fourth and was perfect on three stolen base attempts.
Herculaneum pushed back with a two-run double to the left-center wall by Bryce Hall, but Valle Catholic pulled away with six unanswered runs over its next four innings at the plate.
Gegg settled in to throw an abbreviated complete game with four strikeouts while allowing eight hits and two walks. Heberlie caught a shallow fly ball and doubled off a runner at first base in the fourth.
Doubles by Bieser and Vaeth increased the Warriors’ lead to 9-4 in the bottom of the second. Fallert opened the third with a booming solo shot to left-center.
Valle Catholic totaled three runs in the third inning overall. A sacrifice fly from Burnett preceded a bobbled ground ball to first that enabled Gegg to cross the plate following his single.
Johnson surrendered six hits and five walks over three frames in defeat, hampered by nine unearned runs among 12 allowed. He also struck out two.
David Teague worked the final 1 2/3 innings for the fifth-seeded Blackcats – also newcomers to Class 4 this season – after securing a save in the previous round.
Cole Myers and Dylan Black were each 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Dylan Jarvis and Johnson had early RBI singles to bolster Herculaneum.