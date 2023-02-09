PARK HILLS – With another career milestone imminent, Fredericktown standout Andrew Starkey seized his chance to strike as the opposing defense scrambled to reorganize.

The senior guard calmly drained an open 3-pointer early in the third quarter Wednesday night, and became the third member of the Blackcats to achieve 1,500 career points.

Starkey finished with a game-high 28, and Fredericktown topped Bismarck 64-41 in the consolation bracket of the MAAA Tournament.

Riley Fraire added 13 points with five blocks inside, and Zander Stephens totaled 10 points plus seven assists to help their squad advance to face Arcadia Valley on Saturday.

Starkey ended last season sitting at 999 points. He ironically joined quadruple figures against the same Indians just 20 games ago at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

His latest benchmark nearly occurred at the halftime buzzer, but a streaking layup was negated by a traveling violation on the incoming pass.

Stephens collected an offensive rebound early in the third, however, and promptly fired a kickout pass where Starkey stood isolated at the left wing.

The Blackcats then turned to Fraire, who netted four field goals amid a 21-9 scoring edge in the stanza. They carried a 51-26 advantage into the fourth.

Daven Miller netted 13 points while connecting three times from long range, and Sven Wilson secured another double-double for Bismarck (8-12) with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Fredericktown claimed the season series after splitting the first two meetings, and opened with an 7-0 run that Mark Heine capped on a driving layup.

Gavin Butery was fouled on a made triple before converting the 4-point play in response, but Starkey hit three jumpers and a baseline runner to establish an 18-8 cushion.

Wilson drove end to end to score off a turnover, and later muscled a putback. The Indians stayed within 23-17 as Miller drained his second 3-pointer.

But the Blackcats countered with another 7-0 push, as baskets from Fraire, Starkey and LeeAndrea Catchings – on a second chance – created a 30-17 halftime edge.

Arcadia Valley 63, Valley 38

PARK HILLS – Arcadia Valley looked for fast-break offense at every opportunity Wednesday night. A series of early steals only enhanced a successful plan.

The Tigers brought high energy from the outset, and were rewarded for their aggression throughout a 63-38 triumph over Valley in the MAAA Tournament consolation bracket.

Colin Whited produced a game-high 16 points with eight rebounds and five steals as Arcadia Valley (7-12) advanced to face Fredericktown on Saturday.

Valley (11-11) was hampered by nine turnovers in the first quarter, and never fully recovered after being blitzed by the Tigers for an opening 22-5 outburst.

Gavan Douglas netted four baskets on transition layups during the dominant stretch, and Gage Douglas heated up with 10 of his 15 points in the second quarter.

Arcadia Valley rolled into halftime leading 39-17, and delivered its strongest showing since losing standout forward Jackson Dement to a knee injury just 24 points away from 1,000 in his career.

Whited nailed an early 3-pointer, and punctuated the opening period with a conventional 3-point play on a determined slash and collision with multiple defenders.

The Vikings were simply beaten down the floor too often, and eventually trailed 34-9 when they left Gage Douglas open for consecutive 3-pointers.

Senior guard Colby Maxwell revived Valley with seven quick points before intermission, including a leaping putback, and posted team highs with 11 points and eight rebounds overall.

AV restored dominance out of the locker room with two more Whited field goals and an uncontested layup by Jasper Inman, prompting Valley coach Jacob Bollinger to pull his entire starting five.

A deep 3-pointer by Gage Douglas created a 54-23 margin before the third quarter ended. Inman had eight points in the victory as the Tigers committed only eight turnovers.

Drew McClain tallied nine points on three long-range shots, and Ethan Tiefenauer chipped in eight for the Vikings.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bismarck 53, Kingston 20

PARK HILLS – The Bismarck girls eased past Kingston 53-20 on Wednesday in the consolation bracket of the MAAA Tournament to clinch their first winning season in eight years.

Freshman forward Ashley Hawkins scored 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter, and also grabbed eight rebounds as the Lady Indians moved on to face Valle Catholic on Saturday.

Morgan Randazzo added 11 points while connecting twice from the perimeter, and Bismarck (14-10) overcame a rocky 4-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Kingston (0-21) was plagued by turnovers in a tough situation. All five starters battled for the entire 32-minute duration with no available substitutes.

Halie Dickey sank two early jumpers while totaling eight points and five steals, and Bismarck jumped ahead 10-0 on a putback by senior Janson King.

Randazzo capped the first quarter with a 3-pointer at 15-3, and freshman Lily Davis knocked down a 17-footer off the bench for a 27-7 halftime margin.

Hawkins began the third stanza by converting and entry pass from Kinsey Hubbs, and later dropped in a couple of putback chances. Karlee Fisher added two subsequent 3-pointers.

Joleen Saunders netted two straight baskets for the Lady Cougars on a jumper and transition layup, and finished with 12 points and four steals.

Allison Hahn gave the Lady Cougars eight rebounds and six points.

Valle Catholic 33, Valley 21

PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Madelyn Griffard shined with 16 points and 16 rebounds to help Valle Catholic avenge an earlier loss this season to Valley.

The Lady Warriors forced 20 turnovers on Wednesday, and triumphed 33-21 to stay alive in the MAAA Tournament consolation bracket.

Valle Catholic (3-19) began the contest with nearly 6 ½ minutes of shutout defense, and grabbed an 8-0 lead on putback shots from Brooklyn Weibrecht and Rylee Overmann.

Griffard took over before halftime with three straight jumpers and a driving layup while providing an equally huge boost with hustle along the boards.

Weibrecht turned a steal into a layup to restore a 22-11 difference at the break, and tallied eight points, seven rebounds and five steals in the win.

Brianna Hibbits pulled down eight rebounds, and Nicole Gegg dished out four assists as Valle advanced to meet Bismarck on Saturday.

Sophomore Alyssa Warren paced Valley (5-18) with 10 points, including a 3-pointer and short jumper on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter.

Kenley Missey rolled in a triple while finishing with eight points and seven points, but the Lady Vikings could not draw closer than nine down the stretch after a Warren layup made it 27-18.

Mary Braun sank a jumper for Valle Catholic as the teams combined for only six points in the fourth.

Carletta West claimed six rebounds for Valley.

St. Paul 57, Van Buren 48

VAN BUREN, Mo. – St. Paul knocked down 18-of-25 free throws on Tuesday night, and pulled ahead of Van Buren in the third quarter for a 57-48 road triumph.

Brylee Durbin sank 9-of-10 from the line in the fourth quarter, and compiled a game-high 32 points for the Giants, who trailed 26-25 at halftime.

St. Paul (10-10) outscored the Lady Bulldogs 32-22 after the break. Pippa Detring provided 10 points, and Sammy Jo Pemberton chipped in seven.

Mya Gillespie finished with 17 points, and Madison King had 13 for Van Buren (8-13). The home team drained 14-of-17 free throws.