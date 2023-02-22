IRONTON – The West County boys basketball team was challenged to regain its composure following a devastating leg injury to starting senior forward Caden Merrill in the second quarter on Wednesday night.

Following a 30-minute delay, needed for emergency personnel to remove and transport Merrill from the gymnasium at Arcadia Valley, the Bulldogs resumed one of their best performances of the season.

Sophomore guard Ty Harlow beat the first-quarter and halftime buzzers with 3-pointers, and delivered a game-high 23 points as West County routed St. Pius 69-36 in the Class 3, District 3 semifinal round.

The Bulldogs stormed out to a 22-7 lead through eight minutes, and maintained a 37-24 advantage at intermission despite the delay.

West County (14-11) opened the third quarter with consecutive 3-pointers by Levi Hale and Carter Reed, and never looked back to face Jefferson for the district crown on Friday night.

Reed notched 14 points off the bench after connecting four times from long range. Jaxon Campbell had a 3-point play to make it 49-28, and the Bulldogs eventually invoked a running clock at 64-33.

Hale finished with nine points and 10 rebounds, and played a key defensive role in the low post after center Chasten Horton encountered foul trouble. Campbell added eight points.

St. Pius (14-13) was paced by Jonas Andrews with 12 points on four threes. John Whitman and Dabrein Moss were limited to seven each.

Jefferson ousted Clearwater 69-61 in the other semifinal behind 19 points and 17 rebounds from Kaleb Weiler among four scorers in double figures.

Charleston 85, Valle Catholic 56

JACKSON, Mo. – Charleston was mostly unstoppable at the basket, and landed all five starters in double digits while beating Valle Catholic 85-56 in the Class 3, District 2 semifinals on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays, currently ranked No. 1 in the state, forced 22 turnovers while committing nine, and advanced to face Saxony Lutheran in the championship game on Friday.

Rico Coleman netted 18 points, and Ko’Terrion Owens had 17 in a balanced attack for Charleston (21-6). P.J. Farmer finished with 16 points, and Almareion Williams notched 15.

Valle Catholic (16-11) stayed within 23-18 after one quarter, and trailed 43-30 at halftime before the Blue Jays pulled away with an 8-0 run out of the locker room.

Clayton Drury paced the Warriors with 12 points on four 3-point shots. Chase Fallert connected three times from long range while totaling 11.

Harry Oliver matched Sam Drury with 10 points before fouling out with 6:59 remaining, as Valle Catholic bid farewell to a group of 10 seniors.

Principia 76, Valley 37

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Principia exploded for 33 points in the second quarter, and eliminated Valley 76-37 in the Class 2, District 4 semifinal round on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Edwards scored a game-high 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting while striking five times from beyond the arc, and the state-ranked Panthers advanced to face St. Vincent for the title on Friday.

Ben Akoro provided 12 points, and King Hughes had 10 for Principia (21-6). Stephen Okoro grabbed 12 rebounds and made three blocks.

Senior guard Colby Maxwell netted 16 points with four 3-pointers in his varsity finale, and finished with 1,209 in his career for Valley (12-14).

Chayse DeClue and Kaiden Dickey chipped in six points each for the Vikings, who stayed within 16-13 through one quarter. The margin ballooned to 49-20 by halftime.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 76, St. Clair 39

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Kinley Norris poured in 27 points after a sizzling start from the perimeter, and Central capped its regular season with a 76-39 victory at St. Clair on Wednesday night.

Head coach Josh Mapes notched his 250th career win, and the Lady Rebels cruised to a 52-25 halftime cushion before ending with 12 players in the scoring column.

Norris equaled a state record for 3-pointers in a quarter by sinking 7-of-8 attempts over the first eight minutes, then added her eighth and ninth triples during the third period.

Khloe Dischbein tallied 13 points, and Madison Dunn added seven for Central (23-3), which holds the top seed for the Class 4, District 2 tournament next week in Ste. Genevieve.

Grace Moore and Lillie Coello scored eight points each for St. Clair (4-23).

Ste. Genevieve 58, De Soto 45

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Alli Byington scored 14 points on Wednesday night, and Ste. Genevieve beat De Soto 58-45 in its regular season finale.

Chloe Staffen finished with 13 points for the host Dragons, who established leads of 33-20 at halftime and 51-36 entering the fourth quarter.

Jamison Kemper had eight points, and Kiki Asher chipped in seven toward the victory. Ste. Genevieve kept a double-digit edge despite not scoring over the final 4:15.

Ste. Genevieve (8-14) will host the Class 4, District 2 tournament next week, including its first-round contest against Bayless on Tuesday.

Kennedy Mertens paced De Soto (5-21) with 11 points.

Union 55, Potosi 46

POTOSI – Kelsey Brake nailed four 3-pointers, and scored a game-high 24 on Wednesday night as visiting Union held off Potosi 55-46 in the last tune-up before postseason play.

Sophia Helling added 16 points while sinking 6-of-7 free throws, and Union (21-5) outscored the Lady Trojans 22-12 during the second quarter to lead 31-18 at halftime.

Blair Sitton netted eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter for Potosi (13-13), which awaits either Ste. Genevieve or Bayless in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 2 tournament next Thursday.

Ava Robart and Kya Gibson dropped in nine points each for the Lady Trojans.