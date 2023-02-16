LEADWOOD – The West County girls basketball team captured its fourth straight unbeaten MAAA Small-School championship with a 58-15 victory over Arcadia Valley on Wednesday night.

Bailey Skiles scored 17 points, and the Lady Bulldogs honored five senior players in their regular season finale before hosting the Class 3, District 3 tournament next week.

West County (20-5, 5-0) outscored the Lady Tigers 15-3 in the first quarter, and led 24-8 at halftime. Alexis Hedgcorth made 7-of-11 free throws while providing 13 points.

Lilly James added 10 points, and Morgan Simily netted eight. That duo, along with Skiles, Alivia Simily and Gracie Wright, have earned seven straight conference banners since the sixth grade.

Addison Gallaher paced Arcadia Valley (6-18, 3-2) with eight points.

Oak Ridge 62, St. Paul 44

FARMINGTON – Madyson Ruehling starred with 18 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as Oak Ridge topped St. Paul 62-44 on Wednesday night.

Oak Ridge (9-13), which trailed the Giants 22-21 at halftime, received 17 points from Reagan Howe and 11 from Abby Morrison while taking control.

St. Paul (12-13) continued a taxing stretch of eight games in 11 days, and was outscored 41-22 in the second half.

Brylee Durbin finished with 14 points against a box-and-one defense, and needs 34 to reach 2,000 for her varsity career entering Thursday’s matchup with Bismarck.

Pippa Detring scored 12 points, and Sammy Jo Pemberton added 10 for the Giants, who made 9-of-13 free throws as a team.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valle Catholic 52, De Soto 44

DE SOTO, Mo. – Chase Fallert scored 22 points, and delivered late at the foul line on Wednesday night to help Valle Catholic close out a 52-44 road victory over De Soto.

Tyler Gegg added 11 points for the Warriors, who steadily built a 36-20 halftime and held on despite being outscored 11-2 in the third quarter.

Valle Catholic (15-9) closes the regular season at home on Thursday against Cooter before facing Kelly in the Class 3, District 2 tournament on Monday.

Aidyn Mitchell had 14 points to highlight De Soto (6-18).

Kingston 67, Valley 48

CALEDONIA – Cody Yates scored 18 of his game-high 28 points after halftime, and Kingston defeated Valley 67-48 on Wednesday night in the conference finale for both teams.

Wyatt Johnson and Brendan Yates propelled the Cougars to a solid start, and they headed into the break of a physical rivalry game holding a comfortable 34-21 lead.

Collin Sumpter ended with nine points and Johnson netted seven while Ayden Piel and Mason Nelson chipped in six apiece for Kingston (14-10, 3-2).

Colby Maxwell was a perfect 8-of-8 from the line, and totaled 16 of his 22 points in the second half for Valley (11-13, 1-4), which sank 15-of-20 free throws compared to 11-of-18 by the visitors.

Ethan Tiefenauer provided eight points, and K.J. Tiefenauer had seven for the Vikings, who will face Bismarck in the first round of the Class 2, District 4 playoffs on Monday at Crystal City.