Wednesday Basketball: West County, South Iron head back to Valley final

CALEDONIA – The West County girls basketball team never trailed on Wednesday night while securing its spot within a familiar Valley Tournament championship pairing.
The second-seeded Lady Bulldogs limited Lesterville to 19 percent shooting, and saw their roster depth increase for a 64-32 semifinal triumph.
Dori McRaven scored 18 of her game-high 24 points before halftime, including a corner 3-pointer just before time expired that resulted in a 34-18 lead.
West County (2-0) committed only 13 turnovers despite setting an aggressive tone right away, and will face four-time reigning champion South Iron for the seventh consecutive year on Saturday.
Morgan Simily totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and returned to action in the third quarter after tweaking her left ankle and missing the last five minutes of the second.
The Lady Bulldogs rotated eight available varsity players in the first round on Saturday, but welcomed senior guard Madalyn Herrera and sophomore Lilly James back in reserve roles.
Sophomore forward Reese Gray compiled 13 points – exclusively in the first half – plus 10 rebounds before encountering foul trouble for Lesterville (1-1).
Claire Stevens used a solid post move and 3-point stroke to bookend an initial 7-0 spurt by West County. McRaven notched a fluke field goal in between by deflecting a high backcourt pass directly through the hoop.
McRaven, who netted a career-high 40 points in her previous outing, connected once in each quarter from long range, and stuck in an early putback before sinking two foul shots at 11-3.
Gray drew the primary defensive assignment against McRaven inside the arc, and helped Lesterville stay competitive by repeatedly drawing fouls before intermission.
The Lady Bearcats trailed 17-10 after yielding a steal and layup to sophomore Alivia Simily, but chipped away as Gray made 10 consecutive free throws to draw within 21-17.
West County responded with a 20-1 run that progressed well into the third quarter, and surrendered just two made field goals through the first 19 minutes of the contest.
Gracie Wright began the third quarter with a 3-pointer, and Morgan Simily fought two opponents for an tenacious offensive rebound that led to two Stevens free throws.
The margin reached 52-26 entering the final period, and Morgan Simily scored after catching a wide pass along the baseline. She then drew a charging foul that ended Gray’s evening with 6:42 remaining.
Alivia Simily ended with eight points and seven rebounds, and invoked a turbo clock with a runner off the glass at 58-27. Driving layups by Wright, Herrera and Jones capped the win.
Stevens provided nine points with seven rebounds, and Wright dished out a team-high six assists for the Lady Bulldogs, who were 12-of-16 from the line.
Piper Fitzgerald tossed in 11 points, and Peyton Sanders swished two second-half threes for Lesterville.
South Iron 64, St. Paul 29
CALEDONIA – Although South Iron squandered a number of high-percentage shots early on, its superb perimeter defense was bound to create other quality chances in transition.
Sophomore guards Allecia Cornell and Madison Ayers applied active pressure around the ball, and the top-seeded Lady Panthers rolled 64-29 in the first Valley Tournament semifinal.
South Iron (2-0) generated 11 steals in the first half, and turned several into uncontested layups while advancing to meet West County in the title game on Saturday.
Cornell drained a couple of 3-pointers in the second quarter to help her team surge ahead 33-13 at halftime. She finished with a game-high 14 points along with four steals.
Ayers compiled more subdued totals with 12 points, six assists and six steals in comparison to lacking one rebound for a quadruple-double against Bismarck in the first round.
St. Paul (2-2) was hampered by 35 turnovers, and found minimal space to operate after forward Riley Petty picked up two early baskets on a putback and screened inbounds pass.
Sophomore guard Brylee Durbin paced the Giants with 12 points after knocking down two perimeter jumpers down the stretch.
South Iron, which missed four successive shots at the doorstep during its opening possession, turned a modest 8-7 lead into a comfortable margin with an ensuing 12-0 spurt.
Anna Parker drove end to end for an explosive layup, then received an outlet from Drew Gayle to score ahead for the first-quarter buzzer.
Cornell opened the second stanza with a nifty floater from just inside the foul line, then splashed a left-corner triple off a St. Paul turnover.
Durbin switched her dribble and spun for a smooth layup, but not before Megan Lashley had bumped the difference to 28-11 off a long pass from Ayers and subsequent baseline runner.
Petty finished with 14 rebounds and seven points in defeat, and secured a putback at 40-20 after getting a steal to begin the possession.
But the Lady Panthers began to find their collective mid-range game. Lashley struck again from the left baseline, and Gayle buried two similar jumpers in the fourth quarter.
Lashley tallied 12 points while Parker added 10 to give South Iron four players in the double digits. Gayle supplied 10 rebounds plus eight points.
Freshman Enzley Dinkins had a solid hustling effort with eight points, nine rebounds and six steals.
Molly Clements grabbed six rebounds for St. Paul, which faces Lesterville for third place on Saturday.
St. Pius 36, Valle Catholic 27
STE. GENEVIEVE – St. Pius remained unbeaten on the early season with a 36-27 triumph over Valle Catholic in s rescheduled game on Wednesday night.
Payton Baker paced St. Pius (4-0) with 12 points. Colleen Flanagan totaled five assists and four steals while equaling Riley Cappozzo with 10 points each.
Riley Siebert scored nine points and Hannah Fowler added eight as two seniors highlighted the offense for Valle Catholic (0-1).
North County 60, Fox 23
BONNE TERRE – North County utilized its post players as main offensive weapons to defeat Fox 60-23 in the season opener on Wednesday night.
Junior Kamryn Winch notched a game-high 19 points, and sophomore Lainey Calkins added 11 more for the Lady Raiders (1-0).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bismarck 65, Marquand 43
CALEDONIA – Bismarck missed a bevy of early shots from close range, but forced 38 turnovers to pull away from struggling Marquand 65-43 in a Valley Tournament consolation game.
Trevor Politte scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, and Gavin Butery scored 12 more as the Indians steadily increased a 28-22 halftime edge.
Garrett Mork chipped in eight points and Tanner Martinez had seven points and eight rebounds. Will Clark grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
Landon Lord shared game-high scoring honors with 18 points for Marquand (0-5).
Bismarck (1-3) will play Bourbon next for fifth place.
