Wednesday Basketball: West County, South Iron head back to Valley final

Ayers compiled more subdued totals with 12 points, six assists and six steals in comparison to lacking one rebound for a quadruple-double against Bismarck in the first round.

St. Paul (2-2) was hampered by 35 turnovers, and found minimal space to operate after forward Riley Petty picked up two early baskets on a putback and screened inbounds pass.

Sophomore guard Brylee Durbin paced the Giants with 12 points after knocking down two perimeter jumpers down the stretch.

South Iron, which missed four successive shots at the doorstep during its opening possession, turned a modest 8-7 lead into a comfortable margin with an ensuing 12-0 spurt.

Anna Parker drove end to end for an explosive layup, then received an outlet from Drew Gayle to score ahead for the first-quarter buzzer.

Cornell opened the second stanza with a nifty floater from just inside the foul line, then splashed a left-corner triple off a St. Paul turnover.

Durbin switched her dribble and spun for a smooth layup, but not before Megan Lashley had bumped the difference to 28-11 off a long pass from Ayers and subsequent baseline runner.