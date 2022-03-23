Wednesday Recap: Knights, Warriors thrive in Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jeremiah Cunningham allowed just two runs and struck out five over four solid innings on Wednesday to help the Farmington baseball team earn its first victory of the season.

Justin Mattingly and Ryan Cooper each drove in three runs, and the Knights defeated Cape Central 12-7 after both defenses committed four errors.

Caden Probst, Mattingly and Cunningham each produced two hits, and Nate Schnur struck out two over two innings of relief.

Farmington (1-1) trailed the host Tigers 2-1 before clicking offensively with four runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth.

Valle Catholic 7, Cooter 3

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Valle Catholic brought 11 batters to the plate, and rallied with five runs in the home half of the third inning to defeat Cooter 7-3 on Wednesday at Capaha Park.

Isaac Roth provided a team-high two hits, including an RBI single during the pivotal stretch. The Warriors trailed 3-0 early in the battle of state-ranked programs.

Clayton Drury struck out six over four innings as the winning hurler. Chase Fallert followed with two scoreless frames and four strikeouts before Aiden Heberlie closed the combined three-hitter.

Collin Vaeth and Jackson Fowler added RBI singles, and Josh Bieser had a sacrifice fly for Valle Catholic (4-0).

BOYS GOLF

Ste. Genevieve Tri-Match

STE. GENEVIEVE – Gavin Huck shared medalist honors with his round of 46, and Ste. Genevieve won its second home tri-match this week on Wednesday.

The Dragons (4-0) shot a collective 195, while St. Vincent totaled 206 and Perryville finished with 224.

