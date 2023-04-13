POTOSI – Caden Merrill was wheeled off the Arcadia Valley basketball court on Feb. 22 with a dislocated left kneecap that placed the remainder of his high school sports career in serious jeopardy.

Just seven weeks later, the West County baseball senior wore a flexible brace as he ascended the mound to deliver a remarkably confident and effective season pitching debut.

Merrill twirled a complete game two-hitter with six strikeouts on Wednesday, and the Bulldogs scored four times in the third inning to support a 6-2 victory over Potosi.

Senior outfielder Trey Wright provided a key two-run single, and Merrill reached base four times while going 2-for-3 with two walks to pace West County (6-2).

Potosi (5-4) endured a tumultuous day in the field as five errors negated the positive momentum created from cutting down two advancing runners and turning a double play.

Senior left fielder Ty Mills, who eventually came in to pitch, collected both RBI for the Trojans on a double that brought in Ayden Ricketts and Colton Politte for a 2-1 edge in the second inning.

Merrill escaped further damage as shortstop Nolan Rawson turned a backhand stop into a rundown and first baseman Carter Reed snared a line drive.

The right-hander and Mineral Area signee stayed in firm control from there despite walking and hitting two batters. Potosi failed to advance another man beyond first base.

West County chased opposing starter Malachi Sansegraw after Julian Thebeau singled on a late break from the center fielder ahead of two walks in the third.

Mills induced a force out at home in relief, but the return throw to first sailed into right field. Jaxon Campbell then scored the go-ahead run on a dropped fly ball that turned into a consolation fielder’s choice at second.

Wright capped the rally by driving in two more with two outs, and later made a sliding catch in shallow right to help Merrill progress through the sixth.

Sansegraw notched the only other Potosi hit while leading off the fifth, but a pop fly and double play squashed any potential threat.

Mills pitched five innings and fanned four while allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks for the Trojans.

Hudsen Dunlap greeted Sansegraw with a leadoff single in the first inning, but was caught stealing on a close call as Politte received the throw from catcher Macklin Davis and applied a sweeping tag.

The Bulldogs still manufactured a 1-0 lead when Jaxon Campbell lined an RBI single. A strong throw by Isaac Jones was in time to get trailing runner Rawson at the plate.

Thebeau remained in the game after fouling a pitch off his ankle or foot and staying down for a couple of minutes in the third inning. Bradey Buhrmester was plunked twice at the plate.

A healthy Merrill restores crucial depth to a West County rotation that already faced major changes after the graduation of all-state lefty J.D. Whitter.

Central 9, Notre Dame 2

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jaxon Jones collected two RBI singles, Kendall Horton pitched four scoreless innings, and the Central baseball team beat Notre Dame 9-2 on Wednesday.

Jonathan Boyer singled twice from the No. 9 spot, and drove in a run as the Rebels tallied four runs in the fourth inning to break a 0-0 deadlock.

Horton scattered four hits and struck out five for the win. He worked around a leadoff single in the third by fanning consecutive batters.

Brycen Clark countered for Notre Dame with a two-run single in the fifth against Barrett Henson, who navigated the sixth with a line-drive double play.

Jones made it 5-2 with an RBI single in the top of the sixth, and Central (9-1) added four insurance runs in the seventh after Casen Murphy tripled and Sammy Callaway singled him home.

Jobe Bryant walked and was hit by a pitch in bases-loaded situations for two RBI, and also singled while Lucas Whitehead and Murphy reached base three times on two walks and a hit.

Ty Schweiss doubled on the first pitch of the game, and added a sacrifice fly. Henson reached base three times, and Kale Drier pitched a scoreless seventh for the Rebels.

Logan Landewee and Jack Evans each singled twice, and Cole Lemons doubled for Notre Dame (4-3). Nathan Landewee threw 3 1/3 innings in the loss.

Jefferson City 7, Valle Catholic 3

STE. GENEVIEVE – Jefferson City turned four walks and three hits into five runs during the top of the fifth inning, and earned a 7-3 road victory at Valle Catholic on Wednesday.

Two errors helped the visitors grab a 1-0 lead against losing starter Chase Fallert, who allowed two runs on just two hits while striking out seven over four innings.

Valle Catholic stranded runners at second and third in the opening frame. Jordan Martin carried a 7-0 advantage into the sixth and struck out seven for the win.

Grant Fallert broke the potential shutout with an RBI single through the left side in the sixth. But the Warriors could not capitalize further with the bases loaded and no outs.

Carson Tucker, Rylan Fallert, Isaac Viox and Alex Viox notched two hits each for Valle Catholic (11-2).

Isaac Basler worked two smooth innings for the Warriors after reliever Preston Lurk struggled through the fifth.

Chase Fallert started a double play with a backhand stop once moving to shortstop in the sixth, and connected for an RBI double before scoring on a wild pitch in the seventh.

BOYS GOLF

Ste. Genevieve Tournament

STE. GENEVIEVE – With Ruger Govero and Will Dugal topping the individual leaderboard, North County won the 20-team Ste. Genevieve golf tournament amid ideal weather conditions on Wednesday.

The Raiders posted a team score of 310 for a comfortable 17-stroke advantage over rival Farmington while Festus, Sikeston and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

Govero carded four birdies during his medalist even-par round of 72, earning a two-shot victory over Dugal with 74. Both players birdied the 12th and 14th holes.

Holden Swift further bolstered North County with an 80, good for a sixth-place tie, and Jacob Murphy completed the team total with his score of 84.

Ste. Genevieve took sixth as a team on its home course, and senior Aiden Boyer was third individually with three birdies marking a round of 78.

Nate Kochis continued a series of strong results for Farmington by tying Carter Roth of Festus for fourth at 79, thanks to a run of three birdies over four holes along the front nine.

Collin Polus was next lowest for the Knights with 80, including two birdies. Reid Thebeau was part of a four-way tie for 10th at 83, and Garrett Ward finished with 85.

Gavin Huck gave Ste. Genevieve a second player within the top 10 at 81. The Dragons compiled 358 to edge Central by one shot and Potosi by three.

Evan Weiss paced Central with 87 to finish 18th. Sam Rhodes shared the top round for Potosi with 90 while picking up three birdies.

Braxton Neel led Fredericktown with 92, and Ryan Hull birdied twice in a 93 for West County before joining the baseball team for a game in Potosi.

BOYS TENNIS

Oakville 5, Farmington 4

ST. LOUIS – Farmington claimed a doubles majority on Wednesday before host Oakville charged back to win 5-4 in a clash of district tennis opponents.

Josh Tiemann, Daniel Blagojevic, Kolton Kreisz and Justin Bradley scored straight-set singles triumphs from the top-four rankings positions for the Tigers.

Cole Wofford and Jack Williams captured their singles matches in straight sets for Farmington (3-2).

Jimmy Coleman paired with Williams for an earlier 8-5 victory while teammates Jackson Bauer and Wofford won 8-6.

Singles Results:

1. Josh Tiemann (O) def. Maddox Brenneke 6-0, 6-3

2. Daniel Blagojevic (O) def. Wyatt Bach 6-1, 6-1

3. Kolton Kreisz (O) def. Jimmy Coleman 6-4, 6-4

4. Justin Bradley (O) def. Jackson Bauer 6-4, 6-4

5. Cole Wofford (F) def. Sam Webb 6-4, 6-2

6. Jack Williams (F) def. Luke Roth 6-3, 6-3

Doubles Results:

1. Tiemann/Blagojevic (O) def. Brenneke/Bach 5-4

2. Coleman/Williams (F) def. Kreisz/Bradley 8-5

3. Bauer/Wofford (F) def. Webb/Roth 8-6