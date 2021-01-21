Wednesday Roundup: Bulldogs find confidence in comeback over Valley

His evening was highlighted by a steal and jumper off a return pass at 36-34 that put the Bulldogs ahead for the first time since 2-0, and stamped by hugs from head coach Chris LaBruyere and teammates upon exiting the action.

Maxwell coaxed another lead change with an ensuing 3-pointer, and scored 29 points as the primary option for the Vikings, who generated numerous second shots along the boards.

But the visitors conversely failed to box out at the opposite goal as the Bulldogs gathered several of their own missed free throws to carry a 45-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Menzel curbed some Valley momentum with a steal and score through contact after Keegan Boyer hit a cutting layup and two subsequent free throws.

Masters added a crucial putback with four minutes left after a Maxwell triple trimmed the deficit to 50-47, and West County pulled away despite going 20-of-46 from the line.

Valley (7-4, 0-1) brought high energy from the outset, and surrendered one field goal to West County over the first 10 minutes while building a 19-5 lead on back-to-back Maxwell threes.