Wednesday Roundup: Bulldogs find confidence in comeback over Valley

LEADWOOD – Colby Maxwell placed the Valley boys basketball team on a promising path toward ending two decades of head-to-head futility against West County on Wednesday night.
But the Vikings watched an early 14-point advantage wane with each long-range dagger launched by freshman Garrisson Turner, and collectively lost their offensive focus from there.
West County drew a bundle of fouls during a disjointed second half, and celebrated its seniors by ending a seven-game slide with a 59-51 victory.
Turner buried six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 30, despite being blanked in the first quarter, and the Bulldogs forced 24 turnovers while committing just 12.
Valley registered only four made field goals after halftime, including three 3-pointers from Maxwell, and was defeated by West County for a 36th consecutive meeting.
Grady Masters equaled Matthew Menzel with eight points apiece, and provided West County (3-7, 1-0) both a physical and emotional lift through his personal comeback story.
The senior forward was given the start in his second appearance since undergoing a second procedure to address a torn meniscus just before Christmas.
His evening was highlighted by a steal and jumper off a return pass at 36-34 that put the Bulldogs ahead for the first time since 2-0, and stamped by hugs from head coach Chris LaBruyere and teammates upon exiting the action.
Maxwell coaxed another lead change with an ensuing 3-pointer, and scored 29 points as the primary option for the Vikings, who generated numerous second shots along the boards.
But the visitors conversely failed to box out at the opposite goal as the Bulldogs gathered several of their own missed free throws to carry a 45-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Menzel curbed some Valley momentum with a steal and score through contact after Keegan Boyer hit a cutting layup and two subsequent free throws.
Masters added a crucial putback with four minutes left after a Maxwell triple trimmed the deficit to 50-47, and West County pulled away despite going 20-of-46 from the line.
Valley (7-4, 0-1) brought high energy from the outset, and surrendered one field goal to West County over the first 10 minutes while building a 19-5 lead on back-to-back Maxwell threes.
But its aggression backfired in the form of several rushed miscues once the Bulldogs adjusted their defensive game plan and actively crowded the paint.
Turner ignited the Bulldogs with 16 points over a scalding 5 ½-minute stretch, draining multiple shots from well beyond NBA 3-point distance.
He also raced from his side of midcourt for a layup after making a steal, and Noah Winch added a stellar transition finish while switching hands in traffic. The halftime deficit was reduced to 31-26.
Shawn Presley and Boyer each grabbed 10 rebounds, and Maxwell corralled nine more as the Vikings endured their fourth loss in five contests after starting the season 6-0.
Tyler Courtway chipped in four assists and eight rebounds for Valley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West County 62, Grandview 23
LEADWOOD – The West County girls torched Grandview for 42 unanswered points, and honored seniors Dori McRaven and Madalyn Herrera following a 62-23 triumph on Wednesday.
McRaven compiled 30 points, eight rebounds and eight steals despite facing a formidable post defender, and the Lady Bulldogs benefited from 29 Grandview turnovers.
Alivia Simily netted 12 of her 16 points before halftime, helped by a pair of streaking left-handed layups, and knocked down 8-of-10 free throws in the victory.
Herrera tipped or intercepted several cross-court passes early on, and provided nine points with seven steals while matching Simily with four assists.
Sophomore center Anna Belle Wakeland surged during a more relaxed second half to supply her squad with 18 points and nine blocks.
She opened the contest with a 17-foot jumper along the left baseline. The Lady Eagles would not find points again until her bank shot on an inbounds play with 4:38 left in the third quarter.
West County carried 37-2 lead at intermission.
Woodland 34, Fredericktown 23
MARBLE HILL, Mo. – The Fredericktown girls were hampered by turnovers and errant shooting while falling 34-23 to host Woodland on Wednesday night.
Emma Brown netted 16 points for the Cardinals, who increased a 15-13 halftime to 24-17 after three quarters of the low-scoring contest.
Fredericktown (2-7) briefly pulled within one possession down the stretch, but converted only 1-of-8 free throws in defeat.
Kyndal Dodd and Linley Rehkop tallied six points each, and Shayna Russom added five for the Lady Blackcats, who were limited to eight combined points over the middle two quarters.
BOYS WRESTLING
Potosi Triangular
POTOSI – Festus swept its pieces of a boys wrestling tri-match on Wednesday night, topping North County 40-30 and host Potosi 42-24.
Dane McCoy, Chris Singleton, Kolton Boylan and Jordan Borseth rattled off four consecutive first-period falls, and Cooper Dunn won by forfeit for North County.
Potosi picked up opening-minute pins by Keki Ortiz, Aiden Martinez and Levi Courtney, plus a second-period victory by Draven Griffin.
Festus 40, North County 30
106 – Double Open
113 – Austin Neff (F) maj dec Wesley Duncan, 13-1
120 – Carter Wallace (F) fall Nicholas Rogers, 1:51
126 – Andrew Nehlik (F) fall Amos Littrell, 1:21
132 – Dane McCoy (NC) fall Nick Pruett, 0:50
138 – Chris Singleton (NC) fall Blake Sexton, 0:59
145 – Kolton Boylan (NC) fall Kyle Kellogg, 1:55
152 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Gavin Grass, 0:41
160 – Cooper Dunn (NC) won by forfeit
170 – Curtis Smothers (F) won by forfeit
182 – Luke Shaver (F) won by forfeit
195 – Double Open
220 – Christopher Bentrup (F) won by forfeit
285 – Connor Holt (F) won by forfeit
Festus 42, Potosi 24
106 – Double Open
113 – Austin Neff (F) fall Toby Walker, 4:49
120 – Carter Wallace (F) fall Tanner Adamson, 2:46
126 – Andrew Nehlik (F) won by forfeit
132 – Nick Pruett (F) won by forfeit
138 – Blake Sexton (F) fall Zackary Lyons, 0:11
145 – Draven Griffin (P) fall Kyle Kellogg, 2:29
152 – Gavin Grass (F) won by forfeit