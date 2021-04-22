Wednesday Roundup: Bulldogs, Tigers, Dragons earn conference wins

BISMARCK – Arcadia Valley erupted for six runs in the top of the second inning, and collected 11 hits overall on Wednesday in a 9-1 victory over Bismarck.

Keagan Lawlor finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored, while Andrew Tedford had a double and RBI during a 2-for-3 effort for the Tigers.

Taylon Jones pitched six superb innings for the win, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out 11 Indians.

Jackson Dement threw a scoreless seventh in relief, and contributed two hits toward the offense.

Arcadia Valley (13-5, 2-1) also received hits from Jacob Gibbs, Hunter Smith, Tucker Marshall and Jones.

Bismarck (6-4, 2-1) notched its lone run in the first inning.

Ste. Genevieve 4, Potosi 3

STE. GENEVIEVE – Adrien DeRousse had two hits, and Ste. Genevieve scratched across the decisive run in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Potosi 4-3 on Wednesday.