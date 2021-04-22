Wednesday Roundup: Bulldogs, Tigers, Dragons earn conference wins

LEADWOOD – Caden Merrill shined on the mound with 10 strikeouts in a complete game, and the West County baseball team downed Valley 9-2 in a conference game on Wednesday.
Kamden Walter was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI offensively, and put the Bulldogs in front with a two-run single in the opening frame against opposing hurler Carson Loughary.
Grady Masters had a tiebreaking single in the fourth, and West County (7-5, 2-0) produced a pair of insurance three-run rallies in the fifth and sixth.
Colby Maxwell finished 2-for-3 to pace Valley (6-4, 1-2), including an RBI hit that helped bring the visitors even in the top of the fourth.
Merrill shut down the Vikings from there, throwing a four-hitter with no walks allowed while his team tallied seven unanswered runs.
Jase Campbell doubled while equaling Michael Simily and Merrill with two hits each. J.D. Whitter also provided an RBI double for West County.
Loughary worked 5 1/3 innings and fanned three while yielding 11 hits in the loss. Tyler Courtway obtained the last two outs of the sixth for Valley.
Arcadia Valley 9, Bismarck 1
BISMARCK – Arcadia Valley erupted for six runs in the top of the second inning, and collected 11 hits overall on Wednesday in a 9-1 victory over Bismarck.
Keagan Lawlor finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored, while Andrew Tedford had a double and RBI during a 2-for-3 effort for the Tigers.
Taylon Jones pitched six superb innings for the win, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out 11 Indians.
Jackson Dement threw a scoreless seventh in relief, and contributed two hits toward the offense.
Arcadia Valley (13-5, 2-1) also received hits from Jacob Gibbs, Hunter Smith, Tucker Marshall and Jones.
Bismarck (6-4, 2-1) notched its lone run in the first inning.
Ste. Genevieve 4, Potosi 3
STE. GENEVIEVE – Adrien DeRousse had two hits, and Ste. Genevieve scratched across the decisive run in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Potosi 4-3 on Wednesday.
Junior right-hander Zach Boyer scattered seven hits and struck out five while going the distance for the Dragons in a battle of aces against Potosi senior Ryker Walton.
Ste. Genevieve (8-8, 2-1) grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third inning before Potosi (8-7, 1-2) responded with three runs in the top of the sixth.
Walton likewise threw a quality complete game in defeat, surrendering no walks and only five hits while totaling nine strikeouts.
Blayne Nixon and Hunter Kinkaid each had two singles for the Trojans. Landon Bone, Blake Coleman and Walton collected an RBI each, and Isaiah Arndt chipped in another hit.
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington 6, North County 3
FARMINGTON – Colton Woody paired with Maddox Brenneke, and Trenton Berghaus joined Carter Barnes in helping the Farmington boys tennis team secure a doubles sweep in identical 8-3 results.
Wyatt Bach, Cole Wofford and Berghaus also claimed singles victories, and the Knights topped North County 6-3 on Wednesday in the completion of a previously suspended meeting.
Farmington (6-2) also picked up a forfeit win at No. 3 doubles.
North County (5-3) was bolstered in singles action as Landon Kater prevailed 9-7, Peyton Cheek won 8-5 and Bryan Basinger triumphed 8-2.
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. Colton Woody, 9-7
2. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Maddox Brenneke, 8-5
3. Trenton Berghaus (F) def. Andrew Kay, 8-4
4. Bryan Basinger (NC) def. Carter Barnes, 8-2
5. Wyatt Bach (F) def. Garrett Hayes, 8-3
6. Cole Wofford (F) def. Dreston Hoffman, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (F) def. Kater/Cheek, 8-3
2. Berghaus/Barnes (F) def. Kay/Basinger, 8-3
3. Bach/Wofford (F) win by forfeit
Sikeston 8, Potosi 1
SIKESTON, Mo. – Sikeston won all three doubles matches at home, and defeated Potosi 8-1 in tennis action on Wednesday.
Top-ranked player Henry Robinson earned separate 9-7 decisions for the Bulldogs, first pairing with Tyler McHaffie in doubles before edging Phillip Lucas on his own.
Brenden Brown scored an 8-6 singles victory for the Trojans.
Potosi (1-10) will compete in the Crystal City Invitational on Friday.
Singles Results:
1. Henry Robinson (S) def. Phillip Lucas, 9-7
2. Brenden Brown (P) def. Tyler McHaffie, 8-6
3. Jake Buchanan (S) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-5
4. Max Worth (S) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-5
5. Thomas Gilmore (S) def. Isiah Marty, 8-2
6. Levi Douglass (S) def. Logan Compton, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Robinson/McHaffie (S) def. Lucas/Brown, 9-7
2. Buchanan/Gilmore (S) def. Mercer/Marty, 8-3
3. Worth/Douglas (S) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-1