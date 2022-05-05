Wednesday Roundup: Central, Valle advance to MAAA baseball final

PARK HILLS – Central sophomore Casen Murphy threw another gem in slippery conditions. The 95-pitch maximum, as mandated by MSHSAA, nearly spoiled the celebration.

The Rebels reached the championship round of the MAAA baseball tournament on Wednesday night after surviving a sudden two-out rally by Ste. Genevieve.

Kendall Horton finished 2-for-3 with a key two-run double, Jett Bridges and Slade Schweiss also drove in runs, and Central prevailed 4-3 for its 13th consecutive victory.

Murphy posted 14 strikeouts and allowed three hits over 6 2/3 innings, and was unscored upon in his third consecutive start for the reigning Large-School division champions.

He was applauded by teammates when forced to leave the mound with the bases empty, needing just one out for a potential complete-game shutout.

Five batters later, the third-seeded Dragons had slashed a 4-0 deficit to one, and moved the possible tying and go-ahead runs into scoring position.

Brendon Jenkins, who trotted in from right field for relief duty, struck out Mason Nix after walking his first three batters to load the bases.

Losing starter Zach Boyer extended the game with a sharp infield hit that struck Jenkins in the hand, and Aiden Boyer ripped the next delivery through the middle for a two-run single.

Light rain fell throughout the first three innings and intermittently from there. The tournament schedule was altered, based on the weather forecast, to make the semifinal teams play twice on Wednesday.

Schweiss put Central 1-0 with an RBI double in the third inning, and Boyer remained calm amid building frustration with the strike zone in the fourth.

Dylan Holifield and Jenkins drew two-out walks, and Horton hammered a drive to the right-center alley that brought both runners in for a 3-0 edge.

That cushion appeared to be sufficient for Central (14-3) with Murphy in command. The lefty retired 12 of his last 13 batters faced with deceptive movement on his breaking ball.

Wyatt Springkamper bunted the first pitch of the game for a hit and stole second, but Murphy answered with three straight strikeouts.

The Dragons squandered singles by Alex Fleeman and Bryant Schwent in the second, and Murphy picked off a runner after issuing two walks in the third.

Bridges added an RBI double to right field that was unseen in the lights after Murphy was plunked and cleverly advanced two bases on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Jenkins backed his starter with a tough twisting catch near the warning track in the sixth. Central will face Valle Catholic for the title at Alumni Field on Saturday.

Freshman catcher Jaxon Jones singled for Central.

Aiden Boyer finished 2-for-3 to pace Ste. Genevieve (12-8), which will meet West County for third place on Saturday. Zach Boyer notched eight strikeouts and yielded five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Valle Catholic 4, West County 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – West County needed the services of ace pitcher J.D. Whitter to clear a quarterfinal hurdle in the MAAA tournament earlier Wednesday.

The senior lefty was baffling the Valle Catholic lineup for a second time in two weeks, but reached his allotted pitch limit for the day during the semifinal nightcap.

Top-seeded Valle Catholic rallied against reliever Tycen Price, and secured a 4-2 victory while avenging its conference shutout loss from the regular season.

Isaac Roth lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, and winning pitcher Chase Fallert followed with an RBI single for insurance following a crucial error.

Aiden Heberlie finished 2-for-3 with a deep triple after Josh Bieser greeted Price with a single, and Grant Fallert hustled out an ensuing infield hit to make it 2-2 in the fifth.

Chase Fallert went the distance and struck out seven while walking three in a three-hitter. He worked around a two-out error and walk in the sixth to protect the tie score.

Whitter compiled 11 strikeouts, and retired 10 of his last 11 batters before being removed by rule after 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Two of his three hits allowed never breached the infield.

The Warriors threatened with the bases loaded after Chase Fallert singled and stole third in the opening frame, but Whitter induced a two-out ground ball to shortstop Nolan Rawson.

Nathan Schwent and Chase Fallert singled twice as Valle Catholic (22-6) moved on to host Central in the tournament final on Saturday.

Price singled home courtesy runner Ty Harlow in the second as West County (13-4) grabbed a 2-0 lead. Julian Thebeau singled and scored in the first on an RBI fielder’s choice by Caden Merrill.

Rawson smacked a two-out double to left-center for the Bulldogs in the fifth, but shortstop Clayton Drury made a solid backhand play to end the inning.

West County middle infielders Rawson and Mason Simily made excellent catches on a couple of line drives by Warriors’ No. 6 batter Isaac Viox.

Central 13, Arcadia Valley 0

PARK HILLS – Jett Bridges finished 2-for-2 with four RBI plus a walk, and Central pounced for four runs in each of the first two innings to rout Arcadia Valley 13-0 in the MAAA quarterfinal round.

Dylan Holfield had a two-run single and triple while crossing the plate twice, and Kendall Horton reached base three straight times on a single, walk and RBI double.

Nathan Hamski pitched three hitless frames and struck out three while walking three for the win. Horton capped the combined shutout by striking out six of his seven batters faced.

Ty Schweiss and Michael Vance each provided a pair of singles for Central (13-3), which was unharmed by losing two runners between third and home.

Hunter Smith walked five over 2 2/3 innings in the loss. Eli Browers had the lone hit for Arcadia Valley (10-10) on a leadoff single in the fifth.

Schweiss charged in from the shortstop position to get Hamski through a quick first inning, and Brendon Jenkins threw out a batter at first from right field in the second.

Casen Murphy and Slade Schweiss each reached base three times for the Rebels. Jenkins had a two-run single in the first inning, and Jaxon Jones doubled in the victory.

Valle Catholic 5, Potosi 4

STE. GENEVIEVE – Jackson Fowler ripped a clutch RBI single to left-center field in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Valle Catholic avoided an upset in the MAAA quarterfinal round.

Collin Vaeth had a two-run single in the fifth, and the Warriors overcame a slow offensive start to triumph 5-4 over Potosi in walk-off fashion.

Chase Fallert notched an RBI single after Valle Catholic (21-6) had failed to produce a hit through the first four innings against off-speed pitching from Walker Lawson.

Clayton Drury threw the final 3 1/3 innings and struck out four in the relief win. Vaeth was pulled with two outs in the fourth after Potosi (6-17-1) grabbed a 2-0 lead.

Malachi Sansegraw delivered all four RBI for the Trojans. His second two-run double regained a 4-3 lead in the sixth, but Isaac Roth answered with a tying single for Valle in the home half.

Macklin Davis and Jay Pashia singled for Potosi.

West County 3, Farmington 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – J.D. Whitter lined a game-winning single into right-center field to give West County a 3-2 walk-off victory over Farmington in the MAAA quarterfinal round.

Starting pitcher Caden Merrill finished 2-for-3 plus a walk, and Whitter collected all three RBI for the Bulldogs after his previous single created a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

Consecutive singles by Nolan Rawson and Merrill sparked the decisive rally against Farmington starter Justin Mattingly, who struck out four and allowed seven hits in a complete game.

Merrill carried a shutout bid through four innings, and lasted 5 2/3 in an eventual no-decision. He struck out three and walked two while yielding two runs on five hits for West County (12-3).

Aiden Redmond singled twice for the Knights, and scored their iniital run on a bases-loaded walk to Jackson McDowell as four straight batters reached safely with two outs in the fifth.

Farmington (7-11) threatened for more, but Rawson fielded a ground ball and got the adjacent force out on a close call to temporarily protect a 2-1 edge.

Caden Probst completed the overall comeback in the sixth with a single after Colten Crump doubled to deep right field. But senior left fielder Michael Simily made a difficult catch, and freshman catcher Julian Thebeau caught Probst stealing to avert further damage after Whitter relieved.

Whitter took the win after dealing a scoreless top of the seventh. Jase Campbell and Michael Simily bolstered the Bulldogs with singles.

Leadoff man Jeremiah Cunningham singled twice and reached on an error for Farmington. Center fielder Nate Schnur made eight putouts, including three straight fly balls in the fourth inning.

Ste. Genevieve 7, North County 1

PARK HILLS – Quentin Wittkopf amassed 11 strikeouts and pitched a complete game two-hitter while leading Ste. Genevieve past North County 7-1 in the MAAA Tournament quarterfinal round.

Zach Boyer finished 2-for-3 on a triple and double with two RBI and two runs scored, and Aiden Boyer added an RBI double for the Dragons.

Wittkopf went the distance on 106 pitches, and helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI. He issued three walks and faced only five batters above the minimum.

Mason Nix chipped in a sacrifice fly with two stolen bases. Ste. Genevieve (12-7) scored twice in each of the first two innings for an early 4-0 lead.

Jobe Smith and Trenton Crepps singled, and Clayton Chandler brought in a fourth-inning run with a sacrifice fly for the Raiders.

Isaac Easter allowed five runs, three earned, on three hits and six walks while striking out three over four innings for North County (4-11).

Crystal City 5, Valley 3

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Evan Wolfe scattered four hits and struck out four in a complete game as Crystal City emerged past Valley 5-3 on Wednesday.

Reed Lamer-Finch had an RBI double, and the Hornets overcome an early 2-0 deficit. Calloway Dashner, Nolan Eisenbeis and Clayton Roussin also had RBI hits.

Carson Loughary drove in both runs for Valley (3-10) on a couple of hits in the first and fourth innings. Brant Rawlins added one hit.

Loughary struck out five over five innings as the losing pitcher.

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 4, Sikeston 4

POTOSI – Excessive rain stopped a lengthy tennis duel between Potosi and Sikeston before the decisive singles match between Logan Compton and Michael Walton could be completed on Wednesday.

Chase Glore and Draven Griffen collected singles victories for the Trojans, and Haydin Echkoff claimed a tiebreaker at the No. 3 ranking against Levi Douglass.

Potosi (6-8-1) secured one doubles triumph from its top pairing of Glore and Wyatt Mercer.

Noah Mason won twice for Sikeston.

Singles Results:

1. Chase Glore (P) def. Tyler McHaffie, 8-2

2. Jake Buchanan (S) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-6

3. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Levi Douglass, 9-8 (3)

4. Noah Mason (S) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-5

5. Logan Compton (P) vs. Michael Walton (S), susp. rain

6. Draven Griffen (P) def. Charlie Robinson, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. Glore/Mercer (P) def. McHaffie/Buchanan, 8-3

2. Douglass/Walton (S) def. Marty/Griffen, 8-5

3. Mason/Robinson (S) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-0

Notre Dame 8, North County 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Notre Dame dominated all three doubles matches by 8-1 outcomes, and beat North County 8-1 overall on Wednesday.

Charles West topped Peyton Cheek in the No. 1 singles showdown while Stephen Southard, Gavin Harden, Matthew Austin and Blake Schreckenberg added second victories for the Bulldogs.

North County (9-3) received its lone win from No. 4 player Asher Stevens, 8-5 over Elijah Youngblood.

Singles Results:

1. Charles West (ND) def. Peyton Cheek, 8-2

2. Stephen Southard (ND) def. Evan Veach, 8-1

3. Gavin Harden (ND) def. Dreston Hoffman, 8-1

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Elijah Youngblood, 8-5

5. Matthew Austin (ND) def. Drew Christopher, 8-0

6. Blake Schreckenberg (ND) def. Talon Colby, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. West/Harden (ND) def. Cheek/Hoffman, 8-1

2. Southard/Youngblood (ND) def. Veach/Stevens, 8-1

3. Austin/Schreckenberg (ND) def. Colby/Christopher, 8-1

SOFTBALL

Valle Catholic 3, Grandview 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Abree Zipprich compiled 14 strikeouts while pitching a one-hit shutout, and Valle Catholic defeated Grandview 3-0 on Wednesday.

McKenna Bauman and Makayla Joggerst had RBI doubles for the Lady Warriors, who grabbed a 2-0 advantage in the second inning.

Addison Donze provided a single, walk and RBI ground out from the No. 9 spot in the order as Valle Catholic (16-5) played its regular-season finale.

Zipprich allowed only a single to Savannah Murrie in the fourth inning, and worked around a walk and error in the first after getting a line-drive double play.

Ade Weiler, Macy Wolk, Emily Flieg and Zipprich singled for the Lady Warriors, who own the top seed as host school next week in Class 1, District 3.

TRACK & FIELD

Ste. Genevieve Throwers

STE. GENEVIEVE – Isaac Gaugel and Andrew Civey of North County followed up their recent MAAA titles by winning again Wednesday at the Ste. Genevieve Throwers meet.

Fredericktown senior Marshall Long edged Ste. Genevieve teammates Austin McBride and Nathan Johnson to secure another victory among 34 competitors in boys discus action.

Gaugel claimed highest honors in the shot put at 13.96 meters, and Civey topped runner-up Tyler Williams of Farmington for his second straight javelin crown.

Jake Flowers of North County captured third in the discus and javelin.

Valle Catholic senior Ella Bertram also extended her win streak in the javelin by holding off Farmington sophomore Avery Graham and Fredericktown junior Linley Rehkop.

Bertram added a runner-up shot put effort.

Potosi discus standout Kalie Thompson had the farthest heave of any MAAA athlete, and placed third overall. Nora Henry was third in the shot put for the Lady Trojans.

Local Boys Results:

Discus – 1. Marshall Long, FRED, 43.82m; 2. Austin McBride, SG, 42.75m; 3. Nathan Johnson, SG, 37.48m; 4. Mason Lay, NC, 36.98m; 5. Zavier Winton, NC, 36.34m; 6. Nate Robinson, POT, 34.42m; 7. Robert Mayfield, POT, 34.35m

Shot Put – 1. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 13.96m; 3. Jake Flowers, NC, 12.98m; 4. Marshall Long, FRED, 12.66m; 5. Robert Mayfield, POT, 11.83m; 6. Caleb Wilkerson, FARM, 11.55m

Javelin – 1. Andrew Civey, NC, NC, 47.25m; 2. Tyler Williams, FARM, 45.31m; 3. Jake Flowers, NC, 40.86m; 5. Jacob Diediker, FARM, 38.83m; 7. Eli Fallert, VC, 38.37m; 8. August Palmer, VC, 38.34m

Local Girls Results:

Discus – 3. Kalie Thompson, POT, 30.81m; 4. Maggie Myracle, SG, 29.72m; 5. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 29.69m; 7. Lana Kemper, SG, 27.08m

Shot Put – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 10.39m; 3. Nora Henry, POT, 10.21m; 4. Kamryn Winch, NC, 10.00m; 8. Blaire Miller, POT, 8.82m

Javelin – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 33.83m; 2. Avery Graham, FARM, 32.91m; 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 32.57m; 4. Alissa Grass, SG, 31.92m; 8. Etta Heller, SG, 26.08m

