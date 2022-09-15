Wednesday Roundup: Dragons sweep AV, unbeaten in last 8

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior Arie Taylor recorded 12 kills, seven digs and two service aces on Wednesday evening as the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team pushed its unbeaten streak to eight matches.

Dru Koetting served six aces and spiked 10 kills while adding two blocks and eight digs on defense in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-8 home sweep of Arcadia Valley.

Maya Watts compiled 14 digs and four aces at libero, and Sophia Huck made 20 assists as the Dragons notched their sixth consecutive win.

Tessa Grass provided five kills with two blocks, and Devyn Basler had eight assists plus five digs. Joleigh Parker chipped in three kills for Ste. Genevieve (10-2-2).

Kayla Sumpter paced Arcadia Valley (2-7-2) up front with seven kills, and Cate Newstead-Adams picked up 14 digs. Taylor Lorenz had a team-high 13 assists along with seven digs.

Riley Brogan equaled Newstead-Adams with three kills, and made seven digs.

SOFTBALL

Notre Dame 3, Notre Dame 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Hailey Burnett belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Notre Dame past North County 3-1 in walk-off fashion on Wednesday.

Halle Ressel pitched a three-hitter and struck out struck out six batters while overcoming four Notre Dame (9-1, 3-1) defensive errors for the win.

Kadi Dohogne opened the scoring with an RBI single against right-hander Sammy Waller. North County (2-7, 0-4) tied the game on a sacrifice fly from Madi Pyeatt in the fourth.

Raegan Pierce finished 1-for-2 with a run scored while Zoey Cheek and Makenna Pierce also singled for the Lady Raiders.

Waller tallied four strikeouts and allowed three runs on five hits in the hard-luck loss.

GIRLS TENNIS

North County 7, Potosi 2

POTOSI – North County followed its girls tennis conference clincher 24 hours earlier by defeating Potosi via the same 7-2 result in an immediate rematch on Wednesday.

Lucy Pace secured an 8-0 shutout, Lauren Politte and Alli Scott posted 8-1 singles wins, and the Lady Raiders were further bolstered by Kinley Tracy and Chloe Roach.

Politte and Scott did not drop a game during their No. 1 doubles win for unbeaten North County (9-0).

Kya Gibson delivered the lone singles triumph for Potosi (9-4), which shuffled each of its doubles combinations. Grace Laramore and Gracie Lawson paired for an 8-4 victory.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Tori Krebs, 8-1

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Lani Elder, 8-0

3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-1

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-2

5. Kinley Tracy (NC) def. Grace Laramore, 8-5

6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Gracie Lawson, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Krebs/Littrell, 8-0

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Elder/Gibson, 8-4

3. Laramore/Lawson (P) def. Tracy/Mariah Coonce, 8-4

Windsor 6, Fredericktown 3

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Windsor carried a 2-1 majority in the opening doubles phase of a girls tennis duel against Fredericktown, and emerged with a 6-3 victory on Wednesday.

Mia Steighorst, Skyler Rosvall and Carmen Peterson – the top three ranked players – were two-time winners for the host Lady Owls.

Fredericktown (2-6) seized singles triumphs from Danielle West, in an extended tiebreaker, and Clara Basden by 9-7 margin. West paired with Nina Lewis for a favorable 8-0 shutout.

Singles Results:

1. Mia Steighorst (W) def. Sydney Bell, 8-3

2. Skyler Rosvall (W) def. Emiley Geen, 8-2

3. Carmen Peterson (W) def. Grace Lewis, 8-4

4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Mackenzie Ferrell, 9-7

5. Danielle West (FR) def. Ava Mason, 9-8 (7)

6. Heidi Heinkel (W) def. Nina Lewis, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Steighorst/Peterson (W) def. Bell/Geen, 8-4

2. Rosvall/Ferrell (W) def. Lewis/Basden, 8-6

3. Mason/Cohoon (W) def. West/N Lewis, 8-0