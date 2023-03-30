FARMINGTON – Will Dugal sank his approach shot on the par-four second hole for an eagle, and helped North County win its 15-team home tournament on Wednesday.

The Raiders posted a total of 294 under a varied format that combined the scores of two individuals in stroke play with two-man scramble and best ball pairings.

Farmington finished second with 311, and Ste. Genevieve was third with 337 in the event hosted at St. Francois Country Club.

Dugal headlined stroke play with a four-under 68 following a scorching 32 on the front nine. Teammate Ruger Govero was runner-up at 74 after staying even at the turn.

The early eagle preceded three birdies by Dugal at the par-3 fifth, par-5 ninth and par-4 16th. His season-opening round remained bogey free until No. 17.

Jacob Murphy and Gavin Barbee formed the top scramble duo with 73, while Holden Swift and Wyatt Herzog added a best ball 79 for North County.

Farmington featured the winning best ball tandem of Garrett Ward and Collin Polus at 71. Reid Thebeau birdied the second hole, and placed third in stroke play with 75.

Gavin Huck fired a solid round off 77 to lead Ste. Genevieve. Peyton Rowe paced sixth-place team Potosi with an 85.

Owen Swink and Hayden Sansoucie of Farmington took second in the scramble competition, followed by Caden Casey and Evan Weiss of Central.

BOYS TENNIS

North County 6, Arcadia Valley 3

IRONTON – Evan Veach outlasted Wren Blount 8-5 in the No. 1 singles clash, and visiting North County surged to a 6-3 tennis victory over Arcadia Valley on Wednesday.

Noah Stark posted a shutout while teammates Ethan Guggenberger and Landon Whitfield carried 8-1 results during singles action for the Raiders.

North County (2-1) was bolstered by doubles wins from the pairings of Guggenberger with Zeb Murphy and Whitfield with Carson Logan.

Blount and Silvy earlier topped Veach and stark 8-2 favoring Arcadia Valley (1-2). Vincent Tedder and Silvy defeated their singles opponents.

Singles Results:

1. Evan Veach (NC) def. Wren Blount, 8-5

2. Noah Silvy (AV) def. Zeb Murphy, 8-1

3. Ethan Guggenberger (NC) def. Jesse Hance, 8-4

4. Noah Stark (NC) def. Andrew Edgar, 8-0

5. Landon Whitfield (NC) def. Hunter Hogan, 8-1

6. Vincent Tedder (AV) def. Carson Logan, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Blount/Silvy (AV) def. Veach/Stark, 8-2

2. Murphy/Guggenberger (NC) def. Hance/Edgar, 8-2

3. Whitfield/Logan (NC) def. Hogan/Tedder, 8-6

Salem 6, Potosi 3

POTOSI – Wyatt Richards battled through extra points to capture a tiebreaker and give the Potosi boys tennis team an even split of the singles action.

But visiting Salem picked up a couple of close 8-6 decisions to sweep through doubles play, and left with a 6-3 overall triumph on Wednesday.

Logan Hubba, Gunner Konkel and Lawson Petty won both of their matches for the Tigers.

Draven Griffen and Logan Compton prevailed in singles contests for Potosi (2-2).

Singles Results:

1. Logan Hubbs (S) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-2

2. Gunner Konkel (S) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-3

3. Lawson Petty (S) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-3

4. Draven Griffin (P) def. William Christesen, 8-4

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Clayton Headrick, 9-8 (7)

6. Logan Compton (P) def. Samuel Henderson, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Hubbs/Christesen (S) def. Marty/Griffin, 8-3

2. Konkel/Petty (S) def. Eckhoff/Mercer, 8-6

3. Headrick/Henderson (S) def. Richards/Compton, 8-6

SOFTBALL

Ste. Genevieve 7, Arcadia Valley 2

IRONTON – Brynna Wehner finished a perfect 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Ste. Genevieve remained tied with West County atop the MAAA softball standings on Wednesday.

Ava Greer notched eight strikeouts while scattering six hits, and came within one pitch of a shutout as the Dragons knocked off Arcadia Valley 7-2.

Hope Schmelzle opened the scoring with a two-run double, and crossed the plate to make it 3-0 on a ground out by Mallory Wolk later in the first inning.

Greer doubled home Wehner, and leadoff batter Ava Huber made it 5-0 with another double against Lady Tigers hurler Kaydence Whited in the second.

Maddie Terry and Huber each collected two hits while Ava Meyer and Chloe Staffen singled for Ste. Genevieve (4-3, 4-0). Wehner scored from first base on a steal and throwing error in the sixth.

Whited struck out three and yielded 11 hits while going the distance. She was also the top offensive threat for Arcadia Valley (1-4, 0-4) at 2-for-4 with an RBI.

An outfield error extended the game with two outs in the seventh, enabling Addison Gallaher and Katelyn Strange to score unearned runs.

Greer worked through a more dangerous bases-loaded threat with consecutive strikeouts in the fifth.

Elena Lara doubled while Mackenzie Hurt, Skylar Romines and Lily Pursley singled for AV.

Valle Catholic 11, Potosi 1

POTOSI – Abree Zipprich was sensational in the circle, and Valle Catholic clubbed two home runs for an 11-1 softball victory over Potosi on Wednesday.

Makayla Joggerst crushed a grand slam to highlight a five-run first inning, and also singled to finish 2-for-2 with five RBI for Valle Catholic (4-1, 3-1). The early cushion was sufficient support for Zipprich.

The sophomore hurler retired 21 of her 22 batters faced, and posted a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts on 88 pitches after staying perfect until the fifth.

Zipprich helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Macy Wolk doubled behind her in the fourth inning for a 9-0 advantage.

Gracie Lawson represented the lone base runner for Potosi (1-5, 1-3) on a leadoff double in the home half, and scored on a ground out by Danielle King.

Lady Trojans starter Shannon Riddle worked six frames in defeat, allowing nine runs on nine hits while fanning five. She improved late by sitting down seven of her last eight batters.

Wolk went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and greeted Ava Wright with a solo home run in the seventh.

Kelsey Blum singled twice, Emily Flieg added an RBI double with two runs scored, and Rylee Overmann singled as a pinch-hitter for Valle Catholic.

West County 20, Kingston 0

POTOSI – Gracie Wright retired all nine batters faced in a three-inning perfect game, and struck out eight for West County in a 20-0 victory over Kingston on Wednesday.

Riley Kawelaske finished 2-for-2 with two walks, and Morgan Simily had a double and single during an eight-run opening frame by the Lady Bulldogs.

Grace Barton connected for an early two-RBI single while reaching base four straight times. Hannah Phipps drove a three-run double, and Abbie Burgess lined a two-run double off the bench.

West County (6-0, 4-0) also received hits from Lacey LaMarr and Jacy Tongay, who were among four players to draw three walks along with Reese Smith and Natalee Womack.

The Lady Bulldogs tallied nine runs in the top of the third.

Central 15, Bismarck 0

PARK HILLS – Kaydence Cosby finished 4-for-4 with a triple, double and four RBI, and Central routed Bismarck 15-0 in four innings on Wednesday.

Khloe Dischbein hammered another home run in the third inning while going 3-for-3 with four RBI, and the Lady Rebels jumped ahead 11-0 in the opening frame.

Sydney Miles was also 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and leadoff batter Alexis Portell added two RBI and two runs scored with a single and two stolen bases.

Winning pitcher Alexia Poppe, pinch-hitter Zoey Rhea and Jaycee McMillian singled for Central (2-2, 2-2).

Poppe worked the first three innings with two hits allowed and two strikeouts. Alex Nuff completed the abbreviated shutout by pitching the fourth.

Bismarck (1-3, 1-2) got consecutive singles from Jacey King and Karlee Fischer in the second inning, but the Lady Rebels turned a double play to halt the scoring threat.

Ashley Hawkins struck out four in the loss.

BASEBALL

Valle Catholic 7, St. Vincent 0

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Jackson Fowler ripped a two-run double in the fifth inning, and finished 2-for-4 on Wednesday as unbeaten Valle Catholic blanked St. Vincent 7-0.

Chase Fallert doubled twice, and Clayton Drury connected for a two-run single that put the Warriors ahead 4-0 following an error in the opening frame.

Rylan Fallert pitched four innings without allowing a hit for the win. Isaac Basler and Cannon Wolk completed the combined shutout in relief.

Carson Tucker tacked on an RBI double in the seventh, and Aaron Eftink reached base three times for Valle Catholic (7-0) ahead of Thursday’s showdown at Central.

STL Patriots 6, Central 3

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Logan Stewart reached base four times on two singles and two walks, and pitched five innings to lead the unbeaten St. Louis Patriots past Central 6-3 on Wednesday.

Nathan Reed, Zach Ward singled ahead of two crucial errors, and Joseph Stoker added an insurance hit against reliever Sammy Callaway as the Patriots (12-0) scored four times in the fifth.

Central (4-1) utilized a committee of four pitchers. Kendall Horton started for two frames. Kale Dreier threw two scoreless, and Barrett Henson worked around two runners in the sixth.

The Rebels finished with just four hits, including two singles by Horton. Ty Schweiss and Callaway also singled while Henson scored two runs.

Schweiss stole home for a 3-2 lead after previous batter Jaxon Jones tied the game on a ground out.