FARMINGTON – Heavy rain on Wednesday morning saturated the course at Crown Pointe, and delayed the start of the Farmington Invitational golf tournament by nearly three hours.

Once the action commenced, the powerful field of 25 schools and 115 players waged tight battles atop the team and individual leaderboards until the conclusion.

The top four teams were ultimately separated by a single stroke. Rockwood Summit and Poplar Bluff each totaled 321 with North County and Jackson both one shot back at 322.

Caiden Luke of Poplar Bluff claimed the individual championship after shooting a consistent 2-over-par round of 74. Ian Lambert of Jackson nabbed runner-up honors with 75.

Anders Thomas of Lafayette was third with 76, and Ruger Govero of North County tied Connor McCown of Lafayette at 77 for fourth.

A round of nine-over 81 was required to stay within the top 20. The MAAA conference was represented among the top nine by four players.

Govero edged sixth-place teammate Will Dugal, who closed with a 78, by one shot for the Raiders after each man accounted for one birdie at the event.

Jacob Murphy added a strong 81 to put North County in contention for the team crown. Wyatt Herzog rounded out the team scored with 86.

Farmington also challenged for the title before settling in fifth at 327. Collin Polus was part of a four-way share of sixth place at 78, along with Ste. Genevieve senior Aiden Boyer.

Polus carded two birdies along the way, and Reid Thebeau registered a team-high three birdies while equaling Nate Kochis with 10th-place scores of 79 for the Knights. Garrett Ward ended with 91.

Boyer was entrenched in the top medalist chase for the Dragons after three birdies propelled him to 1-under par through 13 holes. He dropped six shots over the next two holes, however, and finished with 78.

Ste. Genevieve tied for 10th in the team standings. Gavin Huck notched an 80, and Jayden Rhinehart added an 84 after delivering an eagle on the par-5 15th.

Braydon McMinn paced Fredericktown with an 82, and Peyton Rowe shot an 88 for Potosi.

SOFTBALL

Valle Catholic 10, Arcadia Valley 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic pitcher Abree Zipprich followed her dominant no-hitter Monday by flirting with perfection after four innings on Wednesday.

The sophomore standout allowed only two Arcadia Valley batters to reach base after retiring the first 12 in succession, and the Lady Warriors triumphed 10-0 in six innings.

Valle Catholic (7-1, 6-1) broke open the game with seven runs in the third inning, and secured the No. 2 seed for the upcoming MAAA Tournament.

Addi Donze highlighted that rally with a three-run triple after several defensive misplays behind Lady Tigers starter Kaydence Whited prolonged the frame.

Zipprich amassed 12 strikeouts in all, including three straight with runners at second and third during the fourth inning to maintain her shutout.

Lily Pursley, who shifted from center field to catcher defensively, doubled to right for the lone hit by Arcadia Valley (3-5, 1-5) after Elana Lara reached via error in the fifth.

Macy Wolk opened the scoring with a RBI triple while circling the bases for a 2-0 lead. She also crossed the plate on a game-ending squeeze bunt by Kelsey Blum, and doubled to finish 2-for-3.

Emily Flieg doubled and Ade Weiler provided an RBI single while Makayla Joggerst and Blum chipped in hits for the Lady Warriors.

Whited surrendered five hits and three walks while striking out six through four innings. All nine runs charged against her were unearned.

Lara fanned two batters with the bases loaded as a reliever in the fifth.