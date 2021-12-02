Wednesday Roundup: High seeds West County, South Iron to clash again

CALEDONIA – Regardless of the lineup combination, the West County girls basketball team has shown the ability to establish a formidable post presence early this season.

And when Lesterville focused on stopping the forwards, junior guard Alivia Simily was more than prepared to attack open lanes off the dribble.

Simily compiled 21 points plus three steals on Wednesday night, and the Lady Bulldogs won 68-46 to reach the Valley Tournament title game.

Sophomore Alexis Hedgcorth provided 13 points and eight rebounds while reserve Bailey Skiles netted nine points on four field goals from the edge of the lane.

Second-seeded West County (2-1) negated a 12-of-25 struggle from the line by guarding their way to a sizable first-half advantage, and will meet South Iron for the championship on Saturday.

Gracie Wright contributed four assists, and sank an open 3-pointer before Skiles knocked down a couple of turnaround shots to highlight an opening 11-0 run.

Lesterville (2-1) trailed 39-14 at intermission, but fought valiantly in the second half, eventually cutting its maximum 30-point deficit to 55-37 with about six minutes remaining.

Junior forward Reese Gray powered the third-seeded Lady Bearcats with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Grace Hicks added 14 points, and Piper Fitzgerald chipped in nine.

West County yielded only four made field goals during the first half. Simily converted her own steal and another by Lilly James into consecutive layups for a 16-3 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs began the second quarter with solid interior passing that enabled Claire Stevens to score through contact before Hedgcorth cashed in an offensive rebound.

Simily dribbled end to end and past several defenders for a nifty left-handed layup before halftime, and later slashed down the lane to make it 47-17 after Hedgcorth chased down a rebound near the corner.

Gray momentarily left the action after crashing hard to the floor, but showed no ill effects once she returned for eight third-quarter points.

Hicks and Fitzgerald connected from long range in the fourth, but the Lady Bulldogs countered inside as Morgan Simily netted two free throws and a subsequent basket from the paint down the stretch.

Claire LaBruyere capped the victory with her first 3-pointer of the night. West County committed only 12 turnovers while coaxing 20.

Lesterville was slightly better on free throws, going 16-of-28 collectively.

South Iron 90, Kingston 26

CALEDONIA – South Iron repeatedly turned steals into transition layups, and coasted past Kingston 90-26 as the top seed in the Valley Tournament on Wednesday night.

Junior guard Allecia Cornell slipped behind the defense often while notching a game-high 28 points along with four steals. She also drilled a couple of 3-pointers in the second quarter.

South Iron (1-0) built a 54-16 halftime lead, and will battle West County in the championship round for an eighth consecutive year on Saturday.

The Lady Panthers stormed out to a 30-4 advantage through the first eight minutes, and eventually put five players in double digits while dressing only six for their season opener.

Anna Parker generated eight steals plus 21 points, and Enzley Dinkins added 16 points with seven rebounds. Maddie Ayers totaled 15 points with eight rebounds, and Drew Gayle scored 10.

South Iron drained 8-of-11 free throws, forced 16 turnovers in the first quarter, and outscored the Lady Cougars 18-0 during the expedited fourth.

Madison Nelson registered 12 of her 19 points in the second quarter for Kingston (2-1) after dropping a school-record 50 points in the first-round victory over Jefferson.

She sank three 3-pointers from the top of the circle once the South Iron pressure eased, and grabbed six rebounds to also lead her team.

Valle Catholic 54, St. Paul 52

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic withstood a steady second-half comeback bid from St. Paul to secure the championship of its round-robin tournament earlier than usual on Wednesday night.

Senior guard Mia Weiler scored a game-high 16 points, and the Lady Warriors prevailed 54-52 on the second day of pool play.

Sam Loida netted 12 points and Ade Weiler chipped in 11 more for Valle Catholic (2-0), which clinched all potential head-to-head tiebreakers before facing rival Ste. Genevieve on Thursday.

St. Paul (1-3) rallied after trailing 34-19 at halftime. Grace McMillen paced the Giants with 13 points, and Riley Petty added 12.

St. Vincent 41, Ste. Genevieve 38

STE. GENEVIEVE – St. Vincent leveled its record at 1-1 at the Valle Catholic Tournament on Wednesday night by edging Ste. Genevieve 41-38.

Reese Barber scored 12 points, and Cailyn Prost added 11 for the Indians, who will meet St. Paul for second place out of four teams on Thursday.

Senior guard Alli Byington highlighted Ste. Genevieve (0-4) for a second straight contest with 14 points.

BOYS WRESTLING

Ste. Genevieve 84, Central 0

PARK HILLS – The Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling team debuted with a perfect 84-0 score Wednesday evening after earning eight falls and six forfeits against Central.

Elijah Holifield (195) needed just 53 seconds to secure the fastest contested win. Dalton McBride (170), Gavin Gross (138) and Owen Drury (126) also triumphed in the first period.

The Dragons received additional falls from Bryant Schwent (120), Evan Winter (145), Ethan Ogden (182) and Ryan Schmelzle (285).

Match Results:

106 – Karter Worley (SG) won by forfeit

113 – Gabe Williett (SG) won by forfeit

120 – Bryant Schwent (SG) fall Cole Crocker, 3:26

126 – Owen Drury (SG) fall Scott Sikes, 1:23

132 – Gage Gross (SG) won by forfeit

138 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall Adam Gowen, 1:55

145 – Evan Winter (SG) fall Joshua Tesreau, 2:41

152 – Justin Schwent (SG) won by forfeit

160 – Levi Wiegand (SG) won by forfeit

170 – Dalton McBride (SG) fall Colton Bess, 1:16

182 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall Hunter Settles, 4:42

195 – Elijah Holifield (SG) fall Isaiah McPhearson, 0:53

220 – Dale Propst (SG) won by forfeit

285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Hayden Carver, 3:27

GIRLS WRESTLING

Ste. Genevieve 39, Central 18

PARK HILLS – Paityn Basler and Kate Mesplay captured second-period falls to help the Ste. Genevieve girls defeat Central 39-18 on Wednesday.

The marquee match featured two standout seniors at 130 pounds, as reigning state medalist Izzy Basler earned a competitive 5-3 decision for the Dragons over former state qualifier Karlee LaChance.

Sophomore Madison Young (110) earned a dominant fall for Central.

Match Results:

105 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

110 – Madison Young (C) fall Hollyn Zangaro, 0:37

115 – Paityn Basler (SG) fall Addison Wells, 2:16

120 – Joslyn Rincon (C) won by forfeit

125 – Dakotah Medows (SG) fall Hannah Allen

130 – Izzy Basler (SG) dec Karlee LaChance, 5-3

135 – Katlynn Lay (SG) won by forfeit

141 – Hailey Wheeler (SG) won by forfeit

149 – Addison Geiler (SG) won by forfeit

159 – Kate Mesplay (SG) fall Addisyn Gasaway, 3:27

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.