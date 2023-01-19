Wednesday Roundup: Jefferson takes control in fourth to tame Cats

FESTUS, Mo. – Fredericktown could not find enough alternative sources of scoring alongside senior standout Andrew Starkey in a recurring scene on Wednesday night.

Jefferson gained lasting separation with a sudden 16-2 outburst in the fourth quarter, and topped the visiting Blackcats 53-43 for its third consecutive win over an MAAA opponent.

C.J. Johnson paced the Blue Jays with 16 points after drilling two 3-pointers and finishing a transition layup within a key three-minute stretch.

Nate Breeze added 15 points with seven rebounds. Kaleb Weiler added 10 points plus nine rebounds, and converted a pass from across the lane for a 47-35 lead.

Jefferson (6-10), which last played eight days earlier, showed early energy on the boards and held on by sinking 8-of-10 free throws down the stretch.

Fredericktown (7-9) was afforded no such rest following its overtime triumph over Arcadia Valley on Tuesday, but still managed to lead after three quarters.

Starkey had the green light to shoot in any situation, especially when some teammates seemed reluctant, and powered the Blackcats with a game-high 31 points and seven rebounds.

Riley Fraire notched 10 points with five key steals, and put Fredericktown ahead 33-31 just before the buzzer sounded on a designed inbounds play.

The Blue Jays limited the remainder of the opposing roster to zero field goals and two points. Starkey cut the margin to 47-41 on a 3-pointer, but Fraire and starting guard Mark Heine soon fouled out.

Starkey finished a tough shot while twisting through the lane, and nailed a contested 17-footer to help Fredericktown stay within 10-8 in the opening quarter.

The Blackcats were called for illegal screens on successive possessions, and Jefferson grabbed a 19-13 edge on four quick points from Breeze.

Starkey sparked a comeback by sinking a perimeter jumper through contact for a rare 4-point play, and Fraire finished a layup off a steal to forge a 21-21 halftime tie.

Starkey caught a pass along the left baseline, then spun and drilled a fading jumper while being fouled again to snap a 28-28 deadlock.

LeeAndrea Catchings grabbed six rebounds for the Blackcats, who resume conference action on Friday against Potosi.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West County 42, Grandview 20

LEADWOOD – Junior forward Alexis Hedgcorth shined with 24 points, and West County produced a stifling defensive effort on Wednesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs surrendered one made field to Grandview during the first half, and triumphed 42-20 in a rematch of last year’s exciting district final.

Hedgcorth had nine points in the second quarter to help West County (15-3) lead 17-5 at halftime. The host squad made 7-of-11 free throws.

Anna Belle Wakeland paced Grandview with six points.

BOYS WRESTLING

North County Triangular

BONNE TERRE – The North County boys wrestling team added two dual victories after edging Festus 36-33 and blanking Potosi 57-0 on Wednesday evening.

The Raiders worked for every point against Festus on the mat as Levi Trautwein (120), Aiden Nash (132), Kolton Boylan (144), Jacob Rickus (150), Phillip Walker (215) and Mason Lay (285) secured falls.

Brady Duncan (126), Jon Moore (138), Cole Triplett (157) and Cooper Dunn (165) pinned their Potosi opponents along with Boylan and Rickus.

Walker, Nash and Trautwein were awarded forfeits while both teams were open in three identical weight divisions.

Lay completed the shutout with a competitive 6-4 decision over Aden Martinez.

North County 36, Festus 33

106 – Evan Long (F) won by forfeit

113 – Double Open

120 – Levi Trautwein (NC) fall Josh Deimund, 1:09

126 – Nehemiah Ford (F) dec Brady Duncan, 12-8

132 – Aiden Nash (NC) fall Hunter Martin, 2:49

138 – Robert Buehre (F) fall Jon Moore, 0:26

144 – Kolton Boylan (NC) fall Michael McCabe, 0:40

150 – Jacob Rickus (NC) fall Dawson Tucker, 1:14

157 – Lucas Mercurio (F) fall Cole Triplett, 0:22

165 – Peyton Shaver (F) fall Cooper Dunn, 5:04

175 – Dylan Johnson (F) won by forfeit

190 – Phillip Walker (NC) fall Owen Gardner, 0:58

215 – Mason Lay (NC) fall Jonathan Spink, 1:17

285 – Double Open

North County 57, Potosi 0

106 – Double Open

113 – Double Open

120 – Levi Trautwein (NC) won by forfeit

126 – Brady Duncan (NC) fall Braxton Boyer, 0:51

132 – Aiden Nash (NC) won by forfeit

138 – Jon Moore (NC) fall Garrett Hale, 1:25

144 – Kolton Boylan (NC) fall Landon Sprous, 0:36

150 – Jacob Rickus (NC) fall Steven Riddell, 0:26

157 – Cole Triplett (NC) fall Devin Sandefur, 1:34

165 – Cooper Dunn (NC) fall Draven Griffin, 3:48

175 – Double Open

190 – Phillip Walker (NC) won by forfeit

215 – Mason Lay (NC) dec Aden Martinez, 6-4

GIRLS WRESTLING

North County Triangular

BONNE TERRE – The North County girls were on the losing end of an abbreviated tri-match after having only three available wrestlers on Wednesday evening.

Potosi was awarded a victory over the Lady Raiders via tiebreaking criteria with the final tally at 18-18, while Festus topped North County 24-18 with all points forfeited.

Memory Raker (130) won the only two contested bouts for North County by fall. Jayden Pendleton (140) and Brooke Bennett (190) were twice unopposed.

Results of the Potosi dual against Festus were not made available.

Potosi 18, North County 18

105 – Alexis Missey (P) won by forfeit

110 – Allison MIssey (P) won by forfeit

125 – Memory Raker (NC) fall Harley Vance, 4:14

140 – Jayden Pendleton (NC) won by forfeit

155 – McKenley Dicus (P) won by forfeit

190 – Brooke Bennett (NC) won by forfeit

Festus 24, North County 18

100 – Mya Hairston (F) won by forfeit

105 – Sarah Gazaway (F) won by forfeit

110 – Addison Cupp (F) won by forfeit

115 – Adlee Roth (F) won by forfeit

130 – Memory Raker (NC) fall Isabella Horn, 0:35

135 – Jayden Pendleton (NC) won by forfeit

190 – Brooke Bennett (NC) won by forfeit