Wednesday Roundup: Knights seal first SEMO softball title

SIKESTON, Mo. – The Farmington softball team completed an unbeaten conference campaign on Wednesday to capture its first outright SEMO championship in five years of membership.

Avery Graham pitched a five-inning two-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and Angelia Davis belted her 29th career home run and eighth this season during an 11-0 shutout against Sikeston.

Elly Robbins continued a massive season at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored on three extra-base hits – two doubles and a triple.

Jayden Tucker provided a double and single with two stolen bases while Jayce Jarvis and Alayna Resinger each finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for Farmington (22-8, 8-0).

The Knights broke the contest open by extending a 3-0 lead with five runs in the top of the fourth inning, and have officially landed the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Class 4, District 1 playoffs.

Jocelyn Grimes contributed a single with two runs scored. Abbie Miller and Shelby Bowling each added an RBI hit.

Chloe Hamby and Hailey Cantrell singled for Sikeston (8-16, 2-6)

Fredericktown 7, Chaffee 6

FREDERICKTOWN – Winning pitcher Calie Allgier provided two hits and three RBI at the plate, and Fredericktown scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to clip Chaffee 7-6 on Wednesday.

Braelynn Sarakas also produced two hits for Fredericktown (10-12), which countered a 4-0 deficit in the first inning by notching five tallies in the second.

Allgier struck out five in a complete game, and worked around four defensive errors by the Lady Blackcats as both teams finished with nine hits.

Ayne’ Held had a game-high three hits, and Kylea Pennington drove in three runs for Chaffee (13-10). Reese Van Pelt struck out eight in the loss.

VOLLEYBALL

Valle Catholic 3, Arcadia Valley 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic moved closer to another outright MAAA Small-School volleyball title on Wednesday night after serving 15 aces in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 sweep of Arcadia Valley.

Kristen Drury made 16 assists, Claire Drury connected for six kills, and they shared the team lead with five aces for the Lady Warriors.

Ava Bauman knocked down a team-high eight kills while adding five blocks and three aces, and Macy Wolk landed seven kills for Valle Catholic (11-9, 4-0).

Abree Zipprich totaled five kills, six blocks, nine digs and 12 assists, and Ade Weiler provided 17 digs and 10 serve receptions while matching Addi Donze with six kills apiece.

Makayla Joggerst moved to the libero role with 12 digs and 13 receptions in the victory.

Arcadia Valley (5-14-2, 2-2) was paced by Cate Newstead-Adams with five kills along with 11 digs. Setter Taylor Lorenz returned to the lineup with 13 assists and eight digs.

Kayla Sumpter finished with four kills and six digs for the Lady Tigers. Riley Brogan shared the team lead with 11 digs, and Hannah Tripp picked up seven.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cuba Invitational

CUBA, Mo. – Mason Nelson (18:15) placed 10th for Kingston out of 61 varsity boys on Wednesday at the Cuba Invitational cross country meet.

Steelville senior Connor Diaz (16:44) ran away from the field as individual champion, and Willow Springs edged Waynesville by four points to claim the boys team title.

Bismarck was fourth among boys teams, paced by senior Tanner Martinez (18:30) in 15th place with his best time of the season.

Jordan Ketcherside (18:45), Daven Miller (19:00), Levi Sheckles (19:08) completed the top 20 overall for the Indians.

Janson King (25:32) took 14th place for Bismarck with 45 varsity girls on the course.