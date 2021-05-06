Wednesday Roundup: Knights walk off, top four advance

FARMINGTON – Jacob Jarvis doubled home Kael Krause in the ninth inning, and the Farmington baseball team edged Potosi 4-3 in the quarterfinal round of the MAAA tournament on Wednesday.
The Knights won their second straight game in walk-off fashion, and advanced to face Central on Thursday.
Jarvis finished 3-for-5 overall with two RBI, and delivered a key triple as Farmington (14-8) produced four straight hits during a three-run rally in the sixth inning.
Justin Mattingly pitched two scoreless frames for the win in relief. He was helped by a double play after opposing starter Ryker Walton began the eighth with a single.
Farmington nearly prevailed in the home half of the eighth, as two walks and a misplayed sacrifice bunt loaded the bases with one out.
Potosi senior Landon Bone survived a long foul ball off the fence before retiring Max McKinney on a force play at home and Clayton Komar on an unassisted ground out.
But Krause reached with one out in the ninth while going 2-for-5 overall, and Jarvis sealed the outcome while lacking only a home run for the cycle.
Krause pitched seven innings with nine strikeouts and five hits allowed, and could have emerged with a complete game with two runners aboard in the top of the seventh.
He induced a ground ball before racing over to cover first base, but the flip to him failed to connect and pinch-runner Blake Henson scored from second to make it 3-3. Blake Missey had extended the game with a two-out single.
Bone ripped a pair of triples, the second of which sparked a go-ahead surge in the fourth, and Blake Coleman singled twice for Potosi (11-10).
Krause retired eight consecutive batters until falling behind 2-0 as Bone beat a fielder’s choice throw to the plate. Hunter Kincaid scored on a passed ball after Wyatt Knapp doubled.
Walton cruised through his first five innings with seven strikeouts, limiting Farmington to three singles until a Krause pop fly landed untouched near the third-base line.
Jarvis cut the margin to 2-1 with a triple to right field. Clayton Redmond highlighted his 2-for-3 game with a tying single, and an ensuing single by Ayden Morgan put the Knights on top.
Komar had a leadoff hit in the third for Farmington.
Central 10, North County 4
FARMINGTON – Central exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and handled North County 10-4 in an MAAA Tournament quarterfinal game on Wednesday at Wilson-Rozier Park.
Ty Schweiss, Brett Richardson and Jett Bridges each had two hits for third-seeded Central (14-5), which advanced to face Farmington in the semifinal round on Thursday. Michael Vance added two RBI.
Freshman lefty Casen Murphy compiled 11 strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing his only two runs in the fifth once staked to a 9-0 lead. Bridges got the last seven outs in relief.
Jobe Smith produced two hits with two RBI, and Bryan Basinger drove in two runs as North County (7-10) could not overcome three defensive errors. Clayton Chandler also collected two hits.
Smith worked the first 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts in the loss before Kobey Henson relieved.
Valle Catholic 5, West County 3
STE. GENEVIEVE – Jayden Gegg ripped a go-ahead, two-run triple during the bottom of the sixth inning to propel top-seeded Valle Catholic past West County 5-3 in the MAAA tournament on Wednesday.
Josh Bieser opened the scoring with a two-run single in third for the Warriors, who prevailed in another tight battle with the Bulldogs for their 19th consecutive victory.
Austin Burnett shined on the mound with 13 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings for win. Gegg obtained the final two outs in the seventh for the save, and paced Valle Catholic (23-3) offensively at 2-for-4 overall.
West County (10-8) was highlighted by RBI singles from Caden Merrill and starting pitcher J.D. Whitter while rallying from 3-1 down with two runs in the top of the sixth.
Tycen Price walked three in relief before Gegg connected for the decisive hit. Whitter struck out nine and walked five while allowing five hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Aiden Heberlie scored two runs, and matched Chase Fallert with a single while Drew Bauman doubled for Valle Catholic.
Mason Simily produced a double for West County. Grady Masters and Michael Simily chipped in singles.
Ste. Genevieve 8, Arcadia Valley 4
STE. GENEVIEVE – Adrien DeRousse finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored to lead fourth-seeded Ste. Genevieve past Arcadia Valley 8-4 in the MAAA quarterfinal round
The Dragons scored two runs in four separate frames, and capitalized on five AV errors as each team totaled seven hits overall.
Zach Boyer faced the Tigers for the second time this season, and earned the win by pitching 5 1/3 innings and striking out four. Mason Nix relieved to secure the last five outs.
Payton Matthews added an RBI single with two runs scored, and Aiden Boyer reached base twice on a single and walk. Ste. Genevieve (9-13) advanced to face top seed Valle Catholic on Thursday.
Taylon Jones worked four innings and struck out five while yielding six hits in the loss, but five of the six runs charged against him were unearned.
Jacob Gibbs and Colin Whited paced Arcadia Valley (16-7) with two singles each. Carter Brogan had an RBI single while Jackson Inman and Will Erpenbach provided one hit each.
SOFTBALL
Central 8, West County 1
POTOSI – Central pitcher Allie Kelly had a more commanding outing in a rematch with West County, and the Lady Rebels advanced to the Class 2, District 3 final on Wednesday evening.
The junior right-hander scattered four hits and notched nine strikeouts in a complete game, and collected two hits with three RBI at the plate in an 8-1 semifinal victory.
Jessica Hulsey added an RBI hit and walk, and Central (22-3) extended its win streak to 18 while moving on to face top seed Potosi in the championship game on Thursday.
The Lady Rebels surged in front with four runs in the third inning, then added two in the fourth and fifth frames to build an 8-0 lead while capitalizing on five West County errors.
Gracie Wright totaled two hits while Alexis Hedgcorth and Bree Asher added one each for West County (15-7). Jenna Simily tallied the lone RBI for her squad in the sixth inning.
Wright pitched five innings and struck out four in the loss.
Potosi 5, Ste. Genevieve 3
POTOSI – Winning pitcher Sami Huck helped her own cause offensively with a two-run home run, and top-seeded Potosi withstood a challenge from Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday.
The Lady Trojans scored three runs in the home half of the fifth inning, and prevailed 5-3 in the semifinal round of the Class 2, District 3 tournament.
Jade Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Emily Hochstatter provided a double with two RBI as Potosi (23-3) advanced to meet Central for the title on Thursday.
Huck allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits while striking out nine and walking none. Potosi carried a 4-2 lead into sixth before the teams traded late runs.
Hannah Jarvis and Emma Eaton singled in the victory, and Chelbi Poucher added two sacrifice bunts.
Izzy Basler finished 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot, including a triple, for the Dragons (16-9), who established a program record for wins in a season.
Chloe Walker was 2-for-3 while Morgan Schwent and Autumn Basler chipped in singles. Basler fanned five and yielded one earned run on five hits over 4 2/3 innings in defeat.
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington 8, Cape Central 1
FARMINGTON – Maddox Brenneke and Trenton Berghaus dominated their singles opponents in 8-0 shutouts to help the Farmington boys tennis team clinch a No. 1 district seed.
The Knights dropped only five games during the doubles stage on Wednesday, and defeated Cape Central 8-1.
Berghaus paired with Carter Barnes to triumph 8-1, and Brenneke played alongside Colton Woody for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles for Farmington (11-2).
Wyatt Bach and Landon Veach were two-time winners on the day.
Ford beat Woody 8-2 in the No. 1 singles showdown favoring Cape Central.
Singles Results:
1. Jacob Ford (CC) def. Colton Woody, 8-2
2. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Zack Brorwik, 8-0
3. Trenton Berghaus (FA) def. Bryce Webb, 8-0
4. Carter Barnes (FA) def. Gabe Shelton, 8-3
5. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Calvin Brunkhorst, 8-3
6. Landon Veach (FA) def. Eli Peters, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (FA) def. Ford/Shelton, 8-3
2. Berghaus/Barnes (FA) def. Brorwik/Webb, 8-1
3. Bach/Veach (FA) def. Brunkhorst/Peters, 8-1
North County 5, Notre Dame 4
BONNE TERRE – Landon Kater controlled the No. 1 singles contest without losing a game, and helped the North County boys tennis team edge Notre Dame 5-4 on Wednesday.
Peyton Cheek and Garrett Hayes added singles wins for the Raiders (10-3), whose 2-1 edge in doubles competition settled the final outcome.
Kater and Cheek opened with an 8-4 victory, and Dreston Hoffman teamed with Hayes for an identical result favoring the host Raiders.
Charles West, Eli Youngblood and Diego Chahin won singles matches for Notre Dame.
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. Thomas Southard, 8-0
2. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Gavin Harden, 8-6
3. Charles West (ND) def. Andrew Kay, 8-0
4. Eli Youngblood (ND) def. Dreston Hoffman, 8-2
5. Garrett Hayes (NC) def. Blake Schreckenberg, 8-4
6. Diego Chahin (ND) def. Evan Veach, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. Kater/Cheek (NC) def. Southard/Youngblood, 8-4
2. Harden/West (ND) def. Kay/Veach, 8-0
3. Hoffman/Hayes (NC) def. Schreckenberg/Chahin, 8-4
TRACK & FIELD
Ste. Genevieve Throwers
STE. GENEVIEVE – Bryce Giesler topped the boys javelin event, and Ella Bertram won the girls shot put for Valle Catholic during the Ste. Genevieve Throwers meet on Wednesday.
Marysa Flieg dominated the javelin event by more than 24 feet, and Etta Heller was second in the shot put for Ste. Genevieve in girls action.
The host Dragons were paced on the boys side by Dalton McBride and Dale Propst, who placed second and third, respectively, in the javelin.
Marshall Long of Fredericktown secured victory in the discus, and finished fourth in the shot put.
Local Event Results:
Boys Discus – 1. Marshall Long, FRED, 136-05.00; 3. Payden Allen, NC, 127-04.00; 4. Austin McBride, SG, 124-04.50
Boys Javelin – 1. Bryce Giesler, VC, 131-10.75; 2. Dalton McBride, SG, 127-02.75; 3. Dale Propst, SG, 117-07.50; 4. August Palmer, VC, 114-02.00; 7. Justin Schwent, SG, 109-03.00
Boys Shot Put – 4. Marshall Long, FRED, 38-01.00; 5. Dale Propst, SG, 38-00.25; 6. Grant Eaton, NC, 37-04.75
Girls Discus – 3. Julie Turnbough, FRED, 89-03.25; 6. Maggie Myracle, SG, 80-09.00; 7. Ella Bertram, VC, 79-06.75; 8. Lana Kemper, SG, 79-03.50
Girls Javelin – 1. Marysa Flieg, SG, 124-00.25; 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 98-04.75; 5. Ella Bertram, VC, 90-11.25; 6. Etta Heller, SG, 85-01.25; 8. Jamison Kemper, SG, 74-03.00
Girls Shot Put – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 33-06.75; 2. Etta Heller, SG, 31-09.00; 4. Emily McClure, NC, 28-06.50; 6. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 28-01.50; 8. Julie Turnbough, FRED, 26-02.50