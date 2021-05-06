Wednesday Roundup: Knights walk off, top four advance

FARMINGTON – Jacob Jarvis doubled home Kael Krause in the ninth inning, and the Farmington baseball team edged Potosi 4-3 in the quarterfinal round of the MAAA tournament on Wednesday.

The Knights won their second straight game in walk-off fashion, and advanced to face Central on Thursday.

Jarvis finished 3-for-5 overall with two RBI, and delivered a key triple as Farmington (14-8) produced four straight hits during a three-run rally in the sixth inning.

Justin Mattingly pitched two scoreless frames for the win in relief. He was helped by a double play after opposing starter Ryker Walton began the eighth with a single.

Farmington nearly prevailed in the home half of the eighth, as two walks and a misplayed sacrifice bunt loaded the bases with one out.

Potosi senior Landon Bone survived a long foul ball off the fence before retiring Max McKinney on a force play at home and Clayton Komar on an unassisted ground out.

But Krause reached with one out in the ninth while going 2-for-5 overall, and Jarvis sealed the outcome while lacking only a home run for the cycle.