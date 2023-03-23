LEADWOOD – West County returns one of the most experienced rosters in MAAA softball, and backed its all-state pitcher with solid defense and timely hitting on Wednesday.

Gracie Wright twirled a one-hitter, Alexis Hedgcorth belted a two-run home run, and Morgan Simily had a game-high three hits in a 9-1 conference win over Arcadia Valley.

Natalee Womack reached base three straight times on two singles and an error, and Wright helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a team-high three RBI.

Mackenzie Hurt singled to the opposite field in the second inning for the lone hit against Wright, a Three Rivers commit who struck out nine and retired her last 12 batters in succession.

Hours after being officially selected as an all-state basketball player for the first time, Hedgcorth gave the Lady Bulldogs a 5-1 advantage with a two-run blast to left-center in the third inning.

West County rallied for three runs in the previous frame off Lady Tigers junior hurler Kaydence Whited, who fanned one and worked 5 1/3 innings with 10 hits allowed.

After Hurt scored on a fielder’s choice and alert break toward the plate when the ball trickled away, Grace Barton sparked West County (2-0, 2-0) with a one-out double in the home half of the second.

The Lady Bulldogs extended several plate appearances throughout the day by fouling pitches away, and Lily Francis walked ahead of two-out RBI singles by Womack and Simily.

Wright made it 7-1 with a two-run single in the fourth, and Jacy Tongay added an RBI hit as eight West County batters appeared in the sixth.

Elena Lara relieved Whited with the bases loaded, and avoided further damage after freshman Addison Gallaher charged a slow roller from third base to get a force out at home.

Wright punctuated her complete game with consecutive strikeouts, and would not allow another base runner after issuing a walk to Lily Pursley in the top of the fourth.

West County third baseman Reese Smith stopped two straight ground balls to her left in the fifth, and Womack emerged from behind the plate to retire Breanna Ivester on a surprise bunt in the sixth.

Pursley provided a defensive gem with a running catch in right-center for AV (0-2, 0-2). A collision with right fielder Riley Dillard left Pursley bleeding from the nose and mouth upon her return to the dugout, but she quickly regrouped to bat leadoff in the next inning.

Arcadia Valley shortstop Katelyn Strange is poised to make history for the Lady Tigers. The senior will officially play her fifth sport this school year as a track and field thrower at an upcoming meet.

Ste. Genevieve 14, Central 7

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ava Meyer crushed a three-run home run to center field in the first inning, and Ste. Genevieve topped 14-7 in conference softball action on Wednesday.

Hope Schmelzle and Mia Schweigert each finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, and leadoff batter Ava Huber scored three runs after reaching base five straight times for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (2-3, 2-0) jumped ahead 5-1 in the opening frame against starter Alexia Poppe, and built a 12-3 advantage with five runs off reliever Zoey Rhea in the third.

Central (0-2, 0-2) committed seven errors behind its two hurlers, who combined to hit six batters, but also made a few flashy defensive plays.

All-state sophomore shortstop Sydney Miles drifted back to catch a pop fly over her shoulder with the bases loaded in the fourth. Corner infielders Ella McClanahan and Khloe Dischbein each snared sharp line drives.

Ava Greer powered through a complete game eight-hitter for the win, picking up nine strikeouts. Four of her seven runs allowed were unearned.

Miles gave the visiting Lady Rebels a 1-0 lead with an RBI single, and sliced an RBI double in the fifth while going 4-for-4 with three runs scored.

Dischbein had a two-run double to center in the third, and McClanahan doubled and scored in the sixth. Kaydence Cosby, McKinley Portell, McClanahan and Rhea also provided hits in defeat.

Chloe Staffen, Mallory Wolk and Greer each had a single and RBI for the Dragons.

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 6, Arcadia Valley 3

POTOSI – Wyatt Richards carried an 8-0 singles shutout, and Potosi picked up a 6-3 home tennis triumph over Arcadia Valley on Wednesday.

Wyatt Mercer, Logan Compton and Jake Phares also won their singles and doubles contests for Potosi (2-0).

Wren Blount and Noah Silvey followed their 8-1 doubles victory for Arcadia Valley (0-1) by beating their singles opponents atop the rankings.

Singles Results:

1. Wren Blount (AV) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-2

2. Noah Silvey (AV) def. Draven Griffin, 8-4

3. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Jesse Hance, 8-4

4. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Andrew Edgar, 8-0

5. Logan Compton (P) def. Justin Rowl, 8-2

6. Jake Phares (P) def. Hunter Hogan, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. Blount/Silvey (AV) def. Eckhoff/Mercer, 8-1

2. Griffin/Richards (P) def. Hance/Edgar, 8-1

3. Compton/Phares (P) def. Rowl/Hogan, 8-3

Jackson 8, North County 1

JACKSON, Mo. – Evan Veach posted a No. 1 singles victory, 8-3 over Trenton Schorey, to help the North County boys tennis team avoid a road shutout on Wednesday.

Jackson carried the other five singles matches, including shutouts by Jeremy Essner and Jack Thomas, and secured an 8-1 team triumph.

The closest contest occurred at No. 1 doubles as Schorey and Essner prevailed in extra points against Veach and Zeb Murphy during a tiebreaker.

Ethan Guggenberger, Noah Stark, Landon Whitfield, Carson Logan and Murphy made their varsity debuts for North County (1-0).

Singles Results:

1. Evan Veach (NC) def. Trenton Schorey, 8-3

2. Jeremy Essner (J) def. Zeb Murphy, 8-0

3. Tyson Ford (J) def. Ethan Guggenberger, 8-4

4. Austin Rushing (J) def. Noah Stark, 8-4

5. Conner Strickland (J) def. Landon Whitfield, 8-4

6. Jack Thomas (J) def. Carson Logan, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Schorey/Essner (J) def. Veach/Stark, 9-8 (8)

2. Ford/Rushing (J) def. Murphy/Guggenberger, 8-3

3. Strickland/Thomas (J) def. Whitfield/Logan, 8-4

BOYS GOLF

St. James 181, Potosi 201

POTOSI – Jackson Marcee shot a medalist round of 40, and St. James topped Potosi 181-201 in the season-opening golf match on Wednesday at Fourche Valley.

Potosi (0-1) was paced by Peyton Rowe with 48 and Gabe Brawley with 49. Brody Richards posted a 51.

Blake Coleman birdied the second hole while equaling Conner Gibson at 53.

Hunter Redburn and Wilson McDaniel each carded scores of 46 for the visiting Tigers.

Ste. Genevieve Triangular

STE. GENEVIEVE – Gavin Huck and Aiden Boyer shared medalist honors with scores of 39 as the Ste. Genevieve golf team opened the season with a tri-match sweep on Wednesday.

Huck saved par on the 10th hole with a solid two-putt, and the Dragons notched a collective 172 while St. Vincent carded 189 and St. Pius had 246.

Boyer, in his first season of varsity golf after switching from baseball, debuted with a pair of birdies. His 100-yard pitch on No. 15 spun back within a foot of the hole for the tap in.

Jayden Rhinehart posted a 45, ad Braden Hack capped the Ste. Genevieve team total with 48.