Wednesday Roundup: Maxwell hits milestone; Knights sweep tri-match

BOURBON, Mo. – Colby Maxwell moved past 1,000 career points while helping the Valley boys reach the championship game of the Battle in Bourbon for the second straight year.

The second-seeded Vikings shook off a sluggish first round by striking 13 times from 3-point range on Wednesday night for a decisive 66-44 semifinal victory over New Haven.

Maxwell finished with 18 points among four Valley players in double digits. He pulled up and drilled a 22-footer to reach the milestone and establish a 25-9 lead in the second quarter.

Valley (6-4) sank six triples in the opening period, and carried a 36-19 advantage while cruising into a title matchup with host school Bourbon on Friday night.

Ethan Tiefenauer bolstered the Vikings with 12 of his 15 points in the second half. Five teammates also contributed points in the fourth quarter after the lead was slightly reduced to 48-34.

Drew McClain added 13 points, and Chayse DeClue netted 10. Valley converted 7-of-9 free throws.

Senior Andrew Rethemeyer powered New Haven (3-8) by scoring 17 of his game-high 21 points after intermission. Emmett Panhorst finished with 11 points, and Andrew Noelke chipped in nine.

Bourbon beat Grandview 54-48 in the previous semifinal game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crystal City 42, Valle Catholic 27

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Kate Eisenbeis scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, and grabbed seven rebounds on Wednesday as Crystal City held off Valle Catholic 42-27.

Crystal City (8-5) received 12 points and four assists from Abbie Edwards, and capped the victory with a 10-0 scoring run over the last 4:30.

The Lady Warriors hung around with six available players, and pulled to within 32-27 as Rylee Overmann sank her third jump shot of the game.

Eisenbeis answered off an entry pass for the Lady Hornets. Molly Clemmons hit both free throws following an offensive rebound, then stole the ensuing inbounds pass and found Edwards for a basket.

Madelyn Griffard paced Valle Catholic (1-10) with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. She stopped on a baseline drive and drilled a 6-footer to cut the halftime margin to 18-14.

Brianna Hibbits had seven of her nine points in the third quarter, and chipped in two early blocks while dealing with two first-quarter fouls. Nicole Gegg dished out three assists.

Crystal City opened the contest on a 6-0 spurt before Overmann and Griffard answered with consecutive 17-foot jumpers.

BOYS WRESTLING

Northwest Triangular

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – The Farmington boys wrestling team returned home with a tri-match sweep of host school Northwest 44-31 and De Soto 48-36 on Wednesday night.

The Knights posted six separate falls against Northwest, each occurring in the second period. Aiden Hahn (106) and Jace Admsden (144) added convincing major decisions.

Presley Johnson (126), Zach Dennis (132), Trace Dunlap (150), Kyeler Aders (157), Ethan Turner (165) and William Rodgers (190) pinned their respective foes.

Results from the De Soto dual were not made immediately available.

Farmington 44, Northwest 31

106 – Aiden Hahn (FA) maj dec Eli Porter, 11-1

113 – Lucas Meier (NW) fall Oakley Johns, 0:51

120 – Owen Staat (NW) fall Bryce Hull, 2:57

126 – Presley Johnson (FA) fall Dakoda Shreve, 2:41

132 – Zach Dennis (FA) fall Grant Guethle, 2:59

138 – Evan Porter (NW) dec Zeke Moreland, 7-5

144 – Jace Amsden (FA) maj dec Drew Spratt, 14-4

150 – Trace Dunlap (FA) fall Lucas Ahrens, 2:56

157 – Kyeler Aders (FA) fall Kane Smith, 3:36

165 – Ethan Turner (FA) fall Nick Elder, 2:18

175 – Tristan Staat (NW) fall Owen Birkner, 1:29

190 – William Rodgers (FA) fall Hayden Robinson, 3:00

215 – Matthew Kirkpatrick (NW) fall Rowdy Vaugh, 1:12

285 – Jeffrey Harrison (NW) maj dec Logan Earhart, 10-2

Washington Triangular

WASHINGTON, Mo. – The North County boys squeaked out a 39-35 victory against Warrenton as part of a wrestling tri-match at Washington on Wednesday night.

The Raiders dropped three of the four contested matches, but prevailed after Kolton Boylan, Jacob Rickus, Cole Triplett, Blaine Volner, Mason Lay and Phillip Walker each received forfeits.

Aiden Nash (132) added a key 7-5 decision over Max Tesson in favor of North County.

Washington topped the Raiders 50-30 on the strength of falls from Couper Deckard, Casey Olszowka and Mac Ruoff plus an 18-3 technical fall by Noah Lohrmann.

North County earned its entire scoring total via five falls from Boylan (144), Rickus (150), Cooper Dunn (165), Volner (175) and Lay (215).

North County 39, Warrenton 35

106 – Emanuel McCauley (W) won by forfeit

113 – Jeremiah Kassing (W) won by forfeit

120 – Joshua Kassing (W) fall Levi Trautwein, 2:56

126 – Noah Lohrmann (W) tech fall Brady Duncan, 18-3, 3:10

132 – Aiden Nash (NC) dec Max Tesson, 7-5

138 – Double Open

144 – Kolton Boylan (NC) won by forfeit

150 – Jacob Rickus (NC) won by forfeit

157 – Cole Triplett (NC) won by forfeit

165 – Anthony Lombardo (W) fall Cooper Dunn, 3:15

175 – Blaine Volner (NC) won by forfeit

190 – Jacob Ruff (W) won by forfeit

215 – Mason Lay (NC) won by forfeit

285 – Phillip Walker (NC) won by forfeit

Washington 50, North County 30

106 – Chase Houston (W) won by forfeit

113 – Parker Kelpe (W) won by forfeit

120 – Couper Deckard (W) fall Levi Trautwein, 0:52

126 – Devon Deckelman (W) tech fall Brady Duncan, 15-0, 4:00

132 – Will Kelpe (W) dec Aiden Nash, 7-6

138 – Tristen Koehmstedt (W) won by forfeit

144 – Kolton Boylan (NC) fall Alec Pecka, 1:29

150 – Jacob Rickus (NC) fall Jackson Thornton, 1:34

157 – Casey Olszowka (W) fall Cole Triplett, 0:43

165 – Cooper Dunn (NC) fall McLaine Graham, 1:26

175 – Blaine Volner (NC) fall Nolan Hendrix, 4:40

190 – Tanner Schwoeppe (W) won by forfeit

215 – Mason Lay (NC) fall Tyrese Thurmon, 1:15

285 – Mac Ruoff (W) fall Phillip Walker, 1:12

Valle Catholic 40, Herculaneum 24

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic registered four victories by fall Wednesday night, and topped visiting Herculaneum 40-24 in a boys wrestling dual.

Kaden Gegg (106) and Connor Clanton (138) finished their opponents in the opening minute, and Tucker Bertrand (175) likewise prevailed in the first period.

Gavyn Joggerst (150) secured his pin late in the second, and Kalan Fallert (120) notched an 11-3 major decision to help the Warriors.

Valle Catholic picked up decisions from Noah Elbert (215) and Joseph Flieg (132), while Easton Koetting (113) received a forfeit.

Match Results:

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Tyler Piper, 0:45

113 – Easton Koetting (VC) won by forfeit

120 – Kalan Fallert (VC) maj dec C.J. Asinger, 11-3

126 – Double Open

132 – Joseph Flieg (VC) dec Josh Hurt, 9-3

138 – Connor Clanton (VC) fall Aiden Piediscalzi, 0:49

144 – Keaton Reeves (H) fall Wil Kuehn, 0:44

150 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) fall Chase Payne, 3:49

157 – Joe Oliver (H) won by forfeit

165 – Jesse Scheck (H) fall Jayce Bales, 1:00

175 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) fall Peyton Light, 1:18

215 – Noah Elbert (VC) dec James Mouyassar, 7-1

285 – Shea Eberhardt (H) fall Espn Reed, 3:39

Hillsboro 58, Ste. Genevieve 12

HILLSBORO, Mo. – State wrestling power Hillsboro registered six falls among 11 match victories overall, and down Ste. Genevieve 58-12 in a boys dual on Wednesday night.

Jordan Penick (120), Gavin Alexander (120), Jackson Tucker (132), Eddie Hines (165), Griffin Ray (175) and Wyatt Johnson (215) each pinned their respective opponents.

Drake Meyer (113) and Jacob Schweigert (285) earned third-period falls to highlight Ste. Genevieve.

Match Results:

113 – Drake Meyer (SG) fall Gabe Barnett, 4:55

120 – Jordan Penick (H) fall Cameron Vogt, 1:14

126 – Gavin Alexander (H) fall Isaiah Basler, 2:34

132 – Jackson Tucker (H) fall Owen Drury, 0:59

138 – Blake Jackson (H) won by forfeit

144 – Nate Barnett (H) dec Evan Winters 12-10

150 – Aidan Black (H) won by forfeit

157 – Evan Morris (H) maj dec Mason Langeneckert, 11-3

165 – Eddie Hines (H) fall Madden Wolk, 3:31

175 – Griffin Ray (H) fall Gabriel Willett, 0:44

190 – Nicholas Green (H) dec Dalton McBride, 8-1

215 – Wyatt Johnson (H) fall Jacob Warren, 0:41

285 – Jacob Schweigert (SG) fall Griffin Morris, 5:00

GIRLS WRESTLING

Washington 69, North County 6

WASHINGTON, Mo. – The North County girls were open at 10 of 14 weight classes in a 69-6 loss at Washington on Wednesday night.

Alice Littrell (100) earned the lone points for the Lady Raiders after a first-period fall. State medalist Brooke Bennett did not compete due to a facial injury suffered in tournament action last week.

Memory Raker (130) narrowly lost her bout 6-5 to Stella Secor. Washington picked up falls from Kendra Bliss (125) and Brianna Jones (140).

Match Results:

100 – Alice Littrell (NC) fall Lindsey Mueller, 1:36

105 – Nina Zimmermann (W) won by forfeit

110 – Keira Soos (W) won by forfeit

115 – Julia Donnelly (W) won by forfeit

120 – Ava Griffey (W) won by forfeit

125 – Kendra Bliss (W) fall Addy Goggin, 0:34

130 – Stella Secor (W) dec Memory Raker, 6-5

135 – Annelise Obermask (W) won by forfeit

140 – Brianna James (W) fall Jayden Pendleton, 3:14

145 – Kristin Sprung (W) won by forfeit

155 – Maggie Ortmann (W) won by forfeit

170 – Loren Thurmon (W) won by forfeit

190 – C.J. Trevino (W) won by forfeit

235 – Double Open

Hillsboro 27, Ste. Genevieve 18

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve won two of the six contested matches to ultimately drop a 27-18 dual against Hillsboro on Wednesday night.

Heaven Webb (120), Katie Hendrix (140) and Alleigh Culley (155) earned falls for the Lady Hawks.

Ste. Genevieve was led by consecutive first-period pins from Addison Geiler (130) and Katlynn Lay (135). Liliana Hastings (190) received a forfeit.

Both teams were open in six corresponding weight divisions.

Match Results:

115 – Aubrey Melber (H) dec Linley Wehner, 4-3

120 – Heaven Webb (H) fall Hollyn Zangaro, 5:11

125 – Lilly Kay (H) won by forfeit

130 – Addison Geiler (SG) fall Ava Culley, 1:00

135 – Katlynn Lay (SG) fall Ella Bingman, 1:59

140 – Katie Hendrix (H) fall Alyssa Cook, 1:38

155 – Alleigh Culley (H) fall Hailey Wheeler, 3:20

190 – Liliana Hastings (SG) won by forfeit

Northwest Triangular

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – The Farmington girls topped De Soto 30-6 without breaking a sweat, but were shut out 84-0 by Hillsboro in an abbreviated tri-match on Wednesday night.

Hillsboro received forfeits in 11 weight classes with only three wrestlers listed in the Farmington lineup. Lily Shaffrey (145) topped Caraline Klump after a five-minute battle.

Farmington listed five athletes for the De Soto dual. Ashlyn Robinson, Kaylin Bloom, Olivia Corcoran, Kaylee Smith and Klump were each unopposed.

Farmington 30, De Soto 6

105 – Ashlyn Robinson (FA) won by forfeit

110 – Kaylin Bloom (FA) won by forfeit

115 – Olivia Corcoran (FA) won by forfeit

120 – Kaylee Smith (FA) won by forfeit

140 – Paytan Rulo (D) won by forfeit

145 – Caraline Klump (FA) won by forfeit

Northwest 84, Farmington 0

100 – Sara Keeton (NW) won by forfeit

105 – Maggie Lewellen (NW) won by forfeit

110 – Taylor Wenneker (NW) won by forfeit

115 – Cherry Hassler (NW) fall Olivia Corcoran, 0:23

120 – Megan Robinson (NW) fall Kaylee Smith, 0:23

130 – Madyson Thomas (NW) won by forfeit

135 – Cailey Mowery (NW) won by forfeit

140 – Yuridia Fajardo (NW) won by forfeit

145 – Lily Shaffrey (NW) fall Caraline Klump, 5:01

155 – Lily Mouser (NW) won by forfeit

170 – Ava Arenz (NW) won by forfeit

190 – Samantha Anderson (NW) won by forfeit

235 – Abby Chandler (NW) won by forfeit