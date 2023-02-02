FARMINGTON – Sophomore guard Madison Mills broke a school record while helping Farmington claim a share of the MAAA Large-School championship on Wednesday.

Mills finished a sizzling 9-of-10 shooting from 3-point range, and netted 20 of her career-best 29 points in the first half as the Knights routed Potosi 79-47.

Farmington (17-3, 4-1) knocked down 15 threes as a team, and outscored the Lady Trojans 27-13 during the third quarter to increase a 37-23 halftime lead.

Jade Roth and Skylar Sweeney each added 12 points while Brynn Johnson and Grace Duncan contributed six apiece toward the win.

Central earned its share of the title by topping North County on Wednesday. Fredericktown can forge a three-way split by defeating Ste. Genevieve in a make-up game scheduled for Feb. 17.

Ava Robart connected three times from long range while totaling 12 points for Potosi (11-9, 1-4), which leaned heavily on its forwards for scoring.

Blair Sitton added 11 points while Kalie Thompson and Nora Henry notched six each.

West County 64, Valley 16

CALEDONIA – West County moved one step closer to potentially capturing the MAAA Small-School division outright with a 64-16 victory at Valley on Wednesday.

Alexis Hedgcorth notched a game-high 13 points, and Morgan Simily finished with 11 as the Lady Bulldogs established a 32-4 halftime following a 19-0 first quarter.

Bailey Skiles added eight points and Gracie Wright had seven in the win. Lacey LaMarr and Paige Monroe each provided six points in the final period.

West County (17-3, 4-0), which landed the No. 3 seed for the upcoming MAAA Tournament, still has to reschedule to postponed conference game against Arcadia Valley.

Valley (5-15, 2-3) was paced by Alyssa Warren and Kenley Missey with five points each.

BOYS WRESTLING

Valle Catholic Quad

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic wrestling team rattled off six consecutive pins during a dual against Gateway Science, and easily swept a home quad match on Wednesday night.

In addition to their 66-18 triumph over Gateway Science, the Warriors added wins of 54-12 over Notre Dame and 60-6 against St. Pius.

Gateway offered the deepest opposing roster, but dropped falls to Kaden Gegg, Easton Koetting, Kalan Fallert, Conner Clanton, Joseph Flieg, Wil Kuehn, Gavyn Joggerst, Tucker Bertrand and Espn Reed.

Clanton, Flieg and Joggerst notched second falls against Notre Dame, mixed among several forfeited weight classes. Fallert, Calbreath and Reed prevailed in action against St. Pius.

Valle Catholic was set to continue a busy week with tri-match outings on Thursday and Saturday.

Valle Catholic 66, Gateway Science 18

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Jackson Warner, 0:40

113 – Easton Koetting (VC) fall Murllin Bender, 0:13

120 – Kalan Fallert (VC) fall Philip Glorioso, 1:15

126 – Conner Clanton (VC) fall Joseph Funches, 2:41

132 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Wesley Mitchell, 0:54

138 – Wil Kuehn (VC) fall Andrew Nehre, 0:32

144 – Dionte Henderson (GS) won by forfeit

150 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) fall Jacob Backowski (GS), 0:40

157 – Kyam Krownapple (GS) won by forfeit

165 – Tony Sambo (GS) won by forfeit

175 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) fall John Morganthaler, 2:00

190 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) fall Julian Thorpe, 1:09

215 – Nolan Prehm (VC) won by forfeit

285 – Espn Reed (VC) won by forfeit

Valle Catholic 54, Notre Dame 12

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) won by forfeit

113 – Easton Koetting (VC) won by forfeit

120 – Kalan Fallert (VC) won by forfeit

126 – Conner Clanton (VC) fall Caleb Klipfel, 1:46

132 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Parker Lemmons, 1:03

138 – Wil Kuehn (VC) won by forfeit

144 – Double Open

150 – Double Open

157 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) fall Sam Criddle

165 – Double Open

175 – Ethan Jackson (ND) fall Tucker Bertrand, 3:36

190 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) won by forfeit

215 – Charlie West (ND) fall Nolan Prehm (VC), 1:05

285 – Espn Reed (VC) won by forfeit

Valle Catholic 60, St. Pius 6

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) won by forfeit

113 – Easton Koetting (VC) won by forfeit

120 – Kalan Fallert (VC) fall Zane Creed, 2:00

126 – Conner Clanton (VC) won by forfeit

132 – Joseph Flieg (VC) won by forfeit

138 – Wil Kuehn (VC) won by forfeit

144 – Double Open

150 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) won by forfeit

157 – Double Open

165 – Double Open

175 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) won by forfeit

190 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) fall Daniel DeGeare, 2:23

215 – Justin Lehn (SP) fall Nolan Prehm, 0:17

285 – Espn Red (VC) fall Allen Reed, 0:44