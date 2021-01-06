Wednesday Roundup: Potosi boys and girls earn victories

UNION, Mo. – Junior guard Malachi Peppers totaled 23 points, and the Potosi boys basketball team edged Union for a 61-56 road victory Wednesday night.
Ryker Walton added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Potosi (6-5) recovered quickly once squandering a 30-20 halftime lead.
Matthew Seely sank four 3-pointers and scored 18 overall for Union (5-5), which began the second half on a 14-4 run that included two straight baskets by Collin Gerdel on inbounds plays.
Potosi scored seven in a row to break a 34-34 tie as two baskets in the post from Walton sandwiched a 3-pointer by Peppers.
Nkosi Hanley finished a transition layup off a steal by Seely with 2:39 remaining to bring the Wildcats within 51-47. Josh Bradbrook answered with a crucial tip-in to stem the momentum.
Walton corralled a loose ball on an ensuing Union turnover, and found Bryce Reed on the run for a 3-point play that restored a 56-47 margin with 1:44 left.
Reed tallied nine points and Landon Bone tossed in eight for Potosi, which made 7-of-10 free throws during a contest with minimal fouls. Bradbrook collected four assists from the center position.
Peppers notched four field goals in the first quarter, including a turning triple at the buzzer for a 19-12 lead after Bone drained a pair of 3-pointers.
The Trojans committed only three turnovers leading into the break, and created a double-digit cushion while keeping Gerdel scoreless up to that juncture.
Gerdel responded to post a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Hanley provided 10 of his 13 points in the final period for Union.
Laquey 55, Valley 51
BOURBON, Mo. – The Valley boys suffered their first defeat of the season despite mounting a dangerous rally in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night.
Senior Jason Young scored 14 points, and sixth-seeded Laquey notched a 55-51 semifinal victory in the Battle of Bourbon tournament.
Jayden Bell and Nathan Fowers added nine points each for the Hornets, who stretched a 27-21 halftime lead to 41-27 through three quarters.
Valley (6-1) narrowed the gap as Colby Maxwell notched 12 of his game-high 25 points during the fourth quarter, but still dropped into Friday’s third-place game against Cuba.
Hayden Rawlins had nine points on three 3-point shots for the Vikings.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Potosi 62, Bismarck 13
BISMARCK – Four players reached double digits amid balanced scoring on Wednesday evening at Potosi topped visiting Bismarck 62-13 in a make-up game.
Freshman Paige West equaled Kaydence Gibson and Emily Hochstatter with a game-high 11 points, and Kya Gibson returned to the lineup with 10 for the Lady Trojans.
Potosi (5-5) established a 39-5 lead at halftime.
Madison Dunn paced Bismarck (0-9) with seven points.
BOYS WRESTLING
Hillsboro 51, Ste. Genevieve 9
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Narrow decisions of 3-2 from Nicholas Green and 4-2 from Aidan Haggard helped the Hillsboro boys wrestling team defeat Ste. Genevieve 51-9 on Wednesday night.
Jordan Jarvis (285), Zach McNees (220), Eddie Hines (152) and Dalton Litzsinger (145) scored falls for the Hawks, who won 10 of 11 contested bouts.
Ste. Genevieve picked up a 7-3 decision from Ethan Ogden (170) and forfeit awarded to Gage Gross (106). Both teams were open at 195 pounds.
Match Results:
106 – Gage Gross (SG) win by forfeit
113 – Aidan Black (H) dec Bryant Schwent, 6-2
120 – Gavin Alexander (H) win by forfeit
126 – Aidan Haggard (H) dec Dalton McNeal, 4-2
132 – Sam Richardson (H) dec Gavin Gross, 9-2
138 – Raymund Bennett (H) tech fall Justin Schwent, 17-2
145 – Dalton Litzsinger (H) fall Nathan Selby, 1:40
152 – Eddie Hines (H) fall Levi Wiegand, 4:27
160 – Griffin Ray (H) maj dec Kaleb Myracle, 10-1
170 – Ethan Ogden (SG) dec John Bennett III, 7-3
182 – Nicholas Green (H) dec Elijah Holifield, 3-2
195 – Double Open