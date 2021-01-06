Wednesday Roundup: Potosi boys and girls earn victories

Peppers notched four field goals in the first quarter, including a turning triple at the buzzer for a 19-12 lead after Bone drained a pair of 3-pointers.

The Trojans committed only three turnovers leading into the break, and created a double-digit cushion while keeping Gerdel scoreless up to that juncture.

Gerdel responded to post a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Hanley provided 10 of his 13 points in the final period for Union.

Laquey 55, Valley 51

BOURBON, Mo. – The Valley boys suffered their first defeat of the season despite mounting a dangerous rally in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night.

Senior Jason Young scored 14 points, and sixth-seeded Laquey notched a 55-51 semifinal victory in the Battle of Bourbon tournament.

Jayden Bell and Nathan Fowers added nine points each for the Hornets, who stretched a 27-21 halftime lead to 41-27 through three quarters.